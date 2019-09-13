KeyCorp : Key Private Bank Wins 2019 Wealth Management Award For Outstanding Achievement In Trust

CLEVELAND, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Private Bank, the wealth management division of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), today announced it has received the 2019 Wealth Management "Trust" Industry Award, as determined by a panel of industry-leading judges representing WealthManagement.com.

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards acknowledges firms bringing new innovations to market that help financial advisors deliver quality client solutions and service. Winners were selected from more than 650 entries received from 262 companies.

The "Trust" Industry Award recognizes the best trust and fiduciary initiative, program or platform in wealth management. Criteria includes both quantitative and quantitative measures that enhance the family office client experience.

"Our team of advisors work with large complex families to provide them with impactful fiduciary advice and trust services that aligns with their comprehensive financial plans," said Joe Calabrese, head of investments, trust and fiduciary services at Key Private Bank "We are honored to be recognized by WealthManagement.com for the enhancements to our fiduciary and trust services implemented over the past 18 months."

A panel of independent wealth management industry experts, including trusted advisors and consultants served as judges for the awards. The judging process is based on and evaluation of quantitative measures, including the initiative's scope and scale, as well as qualitative measures, such as innovation and creativity.

"Being recognized for our enhanced family office fiduciary and trust initiatives showcases our commitment to providing industry-leading advice and services to families," said Gary Poth, head of Key Family Wealth. "Our strategies are developed through a multi-generational lens that reinforces family values and focuses on the long-term protection and preservation of wealth."

Key Family Wealth's mission is to deliver proactive, personalized expertise and advice by combining the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists. Advisors may also leverage partnerships with business banking and capital markets teams to build customized wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need.

To learn more about the basics on trusts visit: https://www.key.com/kpb/our-insights/articles/eps-trusts.jsp

About Key Private Bank

Key Private Bank is a leading provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients, including wealth advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit, family office and private banking services. Key's wealth management platform combines the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists to deliver proactive and personalized advice and expertise to clients. Advisors also leverage partnerships with Key's business banking and capital markets teams to build wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need. Key Private Bank's wealth management platform is delivered across 15 of the United States. Key Private Bank has $38.9 billion in AUM and $44.4 billion in AUA at June 30, 2019.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $144.5 billion at June 30, 2019. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

