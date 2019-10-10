KeyCorp : KeyBank Ranked Among Nation's Top Banks for SBA 7(a) Lending

CLEVELAND, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) continues its unwavering support of small businesses across the nation, ranking 11th nationally for the Small Business Administration's (SBA) FY 2019. KeyBank extended $311 million in approved 7(a) dollars over the course of the year. Since 2015, KeyBank has provided more than $1.3 billion in SBA-guaranteed financing to thousands of individual small businesses.

"While our recent results and longstanding commitment to small businesses is clearly validated through our national rankings, this only tells part of the story. Our mission is to develop strong relationships with business owners in our communities and help them achieve their dreams. Every day, we strive to offer unparalleled ease, value, and expertise to our clients by taking a comprehensive approach to their overall financial wellness," said Jim Fliss, KeyBank National SBA Manager.

KeyBank earned a number one ranking in SBA loan volume, ahead of all other lenders, in the SBA district of Portland. KeyBank ranked second in Buffalo, Cleveland, Seattle, Indiana, and Maine; and third in Connecticut and Vermont.

"These small businesses are the central component to the economic growth engine for both the local and national economies. I am proud of our past commitments and pleased to say that we are going to continue to help drive this economic development by providing specialized solutions and the access to capital these businesses need for expansion and job growth," continued Fliss.

To meet the evolving needs of clients, KeyBank further invested this year in a team dedicated to meeting the unique needs of franchisees. KeyBank was recently named to Entrepreneur Magazine's list of Top Franchise Suppliers, placing the regional bank among only twelve banking and financial institutions to receive this recognition. "Placing a greater emphasis on the franchising industry has accelerated growth and helped more clients thrive," said Fliss.

