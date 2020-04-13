KeyCorp : KeyBank names Greg Jones as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer

CLEVELAND, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced that Greg Jones has been named Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for the company. In this role, Greg will be accountable for leading the strategy and tactics to improve the acquisition, movement, development and retention of diverse talent and suppliers.

Greg joins Key with experience spanning the financial, healthcare, and technology industries – most recently serving as Chief Diversity Officer at United Airlines. In this role, he developed and executed United's global diversity and inclusion strategy, including leader development, employee engagement and resource groups, and relationship management with partners throughout the company. He also has held past roles at Northwestern Mutual Life, UBS, Bank of America and GE Healthcare.

"We are proud to welcome Greg to KeyBank. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are cornerstones of our culture – representing both who we are and how we do business. Greg has tremendous respect for that legacy and shares our unwavering commitment to advancing recruiting, development and movement of diverse talent and suppliers across our company," said Chris Gorman, KeyBank President and Chief Operating Officer.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Greg served as a 2nd Class Petty Officer. He also was named as a Top 100 Executive in Diversity by Black Enterprise Magazine in 2018 and recognized in Ebony Magazine's Power 100 in 2017. Greg is active in his community, serving on multiple boards as a trusted advisor, including The Thurgood Marshall College Fund. He holds a BS from Tuskegee University, an MS from Stanford University, both in electrical engineering. Greg also has received multiple industry certifications, including Six Sigma.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $145.0 billion at December 31, 2019. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.© 2020. KeyCorp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keybank-names-greg-jones-as-chief-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-officer-301038824.html

SOURCE KeyCorp