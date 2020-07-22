|
KeyCorp : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Net Income Of $159 Million, Or $.16 Per Diluted Common Share
CLEVELAND, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $159 million, or $.16 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $118 million, or $.12 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020 and $403 million, or $.40 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019. Key's results in the first and second quarters of 2020 reflect the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting methodology, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are pleased with Key's second quarter results, which demonstrated the resiliency of our team and business, the strength of our balance sheet, and our strong risk management practices. Our results also reflected a significant build in our allowance for loan and lease losses, with our provision for credit losses exceeding net charge-offs by $386 million.
Importantly, we generated positive operating leverage versus the year-ago quarter and a record level of pre-provision net revenue. Our results included strong balance sheet trends, with double-digit growth in both loans and deposits. Our fee businesses also benefitted from broad-based growth, driven by strength in capital markets related income, cards and payments and consumer mortgage. Expenses this quarter reflected higher production-related variable costs, expenses related to our payments business, and COVID-19 related expenses, including steps that we continue to take to ensure the health and safety of our teammates.
We have also supported our clients by offering payment deferrals, hardship support, borrower assistance programs, and forbearance options to help provide a bridge for individuals and businesses through these uncertain times. We were very active in the Paycheck Protection Program, processing more than 40,000 loans, and providing over $8 billion of funding to help our clients.
We have positioned the company to perform through various operating environments and play a role in helping to revitalize our economy. Key remains well-capitalized, highly liquid, and committed to maintaining our moderate risk profile. I remain confident about the future of our company and our ability to create value for all our stakeholders.
- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO
Selected Financial Highlights
dollars in millions, except per share data
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
159
$
118
$
403
34.7
%
(60.5)
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
common share — assuming dilution
.16
.12
.40
33.3
(60.0)
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
4.96
%
3.82
%
13.69
%
N/A
N/A
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
.45
.40
1.19
N/A
N/A
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
9.1
8.9
9.6
N/A
N/A
Book value at period end
$
16.07
$
15.95
$
15.07
.8
%
6.6
%
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
2.76
%
3.01
%
3.06
%
N/A
N/A
(a)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(b)
6/30/20 ratio is estimated.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
dollars in millions
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Net interest income (TE)
$
1,025
$
989
$
989
3.6
%
3.6
%
Noninterest income
692
477
622
45.1
11.3
Total revenue
$
1,717
$
1,466
$
1,611
17.1
%
6.6
%
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $989 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income reflects higher earning asset balances partially offset by a lower net interest margin. The net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates, a lag in deposit pricing as interest rates declined, and a change in balance sheet mix, including elevated levels of liquidity and Key's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program.
Compared to the first quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $36 million, reflecting higher earning asset balances, partially offset by a lower net interest margin. The lower net interest margin reflects elevated levels of liquidity, the impact of lower interest rates, and Key's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program.
Noninterest Income
dollars in millions
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Trust and investment services income
$
123
$
133
$
122
(7.5)
%
.8
%
Investment banking and debt placement fees
156
116
163
34.5
(4.3)
Service charges on deposit accounts
68
84
83
(19.0)
(18.1)
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
60
30
44
100.0
36.4
Corporate services income
52
62
53
(16.1)
(1.9)
Cards and payments income
91
66
73
37.9
24.7
Corporate-owned life insurance income
35
36
33
(2.8)
6.1
Consumer mortgage income
62
20
15
210.0
313.3
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
12
18
19
(33.3)
(36.8)
Other income
33
(88)
17
N/M
94.1
Total noninterest income
$
692
$
477
$
622
45.1
%
11.3
%
Compared to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased by $70 million, primarily driven by a $47 million increase in consumer mortgage income, driven by a record level of loan originations and related fees in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, cards and payments income increased $18 million related to prepaid card activity and operating lease income increased $16 million driven by gains from the sale of leveraged leases. These benefits were partially offset by a decline of $15 million in service charges on deposit accounts.
Compared to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased by $215 million. The largest driver of the quarterly increase was a $121 million improvement in other income, primarily driven by $92 million of market-related valuation adjustments in the first quarter of 2020. Other significant drivers for the quarter-over-quarter increase include $42 million of higher consumer mortgage income, and a $40 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees related to strong commercial mortgage and debt capital markets activity. Operating lease income and cards and payments income also increased, $30 million and $25 million, respectively.
Noninterest Expense
dollars in millions
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Personnel expense
$
572
$
515
$
589
11.1
%
(2.9)
%
Nonpersonnel expense
441
416
430
6.0
2.6
Total noninterest expense
$
1,013
$
931
$
1,019
8.8
%
(.6)
%
Key's noninterest expense was $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $6 million from the year-ago period. The second quarter of 2019 included notable items of $52 million, primarily personnel-related from Key's efficiency initiatives. Excluding notable items in the year-ago period, expenses increased $46 million. The increase is primarily related to higher other expense, from $25 million of payments-related expenses incurred in the current period, as well as COVID-19-related costs related to steps that the company has taken to ensure the health and safety of teammates.
Compared to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased $82 million. The increase was largely due to higher incentive and stock-based compensation from strong revenue production in Key's investment banking and consumer mortgage businesses. Other drivers for the linked quarter increase include $25 million of payments-related costs (in other expense), as well as other COVID-19 related expenses.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Average Loans
dollars in millions
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Commercial and industrial (a)
$
60,480
$
49,466
$
47,227
22.3
%
28.1
%
Other commercial loans
19,850
19,779
19,765
.4
.4
Total consumer loans
27,611
26,929
23,793
2.5
16.0
Total loans
$
107,941
$
96,174
$
90,785
12.2
%
18.9
%
(a)
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $135 million, $145 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.
Average loans were $107.9 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $17.2 billion compared to the second quarter of 2019. Commercial loans increased $13.3 billion, reflecting growth from participation in the Paycheck Protection Program during the current quarter, as well as core broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans and increased utilization versus the year-ago period. Consumer loans increased $3.8 billion, driven by strength from Laurel Road and Key's consumer mortgage business.
Compared to the first quarter of 2020, average loans increased by $11.8 billion. The second quarter of 2020 included over $8 billion of loans related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which, in addition to the increase in commercial and industrial utilization rates in March 2020, drove the majority of commercial loan growth from the prior quarter. Consumer loan growth continued to be driven by strength from Laurel Road, as well as a record quarter in Key's consumer mortgage business.
Average Deposits
dollars in millions
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Non-time deposits
$
118,694
$
99,117
$
95,885
19.8
%
23.8
%
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
4,950
6,310
8,147
(21.6)
(39.2)
Other time deposits
4,333
4,901
5,569
(11.6)
(22.2)
Total deposits
$
127,977
$
110,328
$
109,601
16.0
%
16.8
%
Cost of total deposits
.30
%
.62
%
.82
%
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Average deposits totaled $128.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $18.4 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.
Compared to the first quarter of 2020, average deposits increased by $17.6 billion, primarily driven by broad-based commercial growth as well as growth from consumer stimulus payments and lower consumer spending. This growth was offset by a decline in time deposits, primarily related to lower interest rates.
ASSET QUALITY
dollars in millions
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Net loan charge-offs
$
96
$
84
$
65
14.3
%
47.7
%
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.36
%
.35
%
.29
%
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming loans at period end
$
760
$
632
$
561
20.3
35.5
Nonperforming assets at period end
951
844
608
12.7
56.4
Allowance for loan and lease losses
1,708
1,359
890
25.7
91.9
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
224.7
%
215.0
%
158.6
%
N/A
N/A
Provision for credit losses
$
482
$
359
$
74
34.3
%
551.4
%
N/A = Not Applicable
Key's provision for credit losses was $482 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $74 million for the second quarter of 2019, and $359 million for the first quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses reflects the adoption of a new accounting standard, often referred to as Current Expected
Credit Losses ("CECL"), beginning in the first quarter of 2020. This framework requires that management estimate credit losses over the full remaining expected life and consider expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions.
The provision for credit losses exceeded net charge-offs by $386 million. Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $96 million, or .36% of average total loans. These results compare to $65 million, or .29%, for the second quarter of 2019, and $84 million, or .35%, for the first quarter of 2020. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.61% of total period-end loans at June 30, 2020, compared to .97% at June 30, 2019, and 1.32% at March 31, 2020.
At June 30, 2020, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $760 million, which represented .72% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .61% at June 30, 2019, and .61% at March 31, 2020.
Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020, totaled $951 million, and represented .89% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .66% at June 30, 2019, and .82% at March 31, 2020.
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2020.
Capital Ratios
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
9.1
%
8.9
%
9.6
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
10.4
10.2
11.0
Total risk based capital (a)
12.8
12.2
13.0
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
7.6
8.3
8.6
Leverage (a)
8.8
9.8
10.0
(a)
6/30/2020 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Key's capital position remained strong in the second quarter of 2020. As shown in the preceding table, at June 30, 2020, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.1% and 10.4%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 7.6% at June 30, 2020.
Key has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delays for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 29 basis points.
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
in thousands
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
975,319
977,189
1,013,186
(.2)
%
(3.7)
%
Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee
compensation plans
(19)
(7,862)
(10,412)
(99.8)
(99.8)
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)
647
5,992
340
(89.2)
90.3
Shares outstanding at end of period
975,947
975,319
1,003,114
.1
%
(2.7)
%
Consistent with Key's 2019 Capital Plan, during the second quarter of 2020, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share. Per Key's announcement on March 17, 2020, share repurchase activity has been temporarily suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
Major Business Segments
dollars in millions
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
Consumer Bank
$
841
$
820
$
825
2.6
%
1.9
%
Commercial Bank
847
629
760
34.7
11.4
Other (a)
29
17
26
70.6
11.5
Total
$
1,717
$
1,466
$
1,611
17.1
%
6.6
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
Consumer Bank
$
91
$
105
$
177
(13.3)
%
(48.6)
%
Commercial Bank
120
70
277
71.4
(56.7)
Other (a)
(24)
(29)
(29)
N/M
N/M
Total
$
187
$
146
$
425
28.1
%
(56.0)
%
(a)
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
Consumer Bank
dollars in millions
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
594
$
590
$
594
.7
%
—
Noninterest income
247
230
231
7.4
6.9
%
Total revenue (TE)
841
820
825
2.6
1.9
Provision for credit losses
167
140
40
19.3
317.5
Noninterest expense
555
543
552
2.2
.5
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
119
137
233
(13.1)
(48.9)
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
28
32
56
(12.5)
(50.0)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$
91
$
105
$
177
(13.3)
%
(48.6)
%
Average balances
Loans and leases
$
39,197
$
35,197
$
31,881
11.4
%
22.9
%
Total assets
44,106
38,460
35,469
14.7
24.4
Deposits
79,502
73,320
72,303
8.4
10.0
Assets under management at period end
$
39,722
$
36,189
$
38,942
9.8
%
2.0
%
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Consumer Bank Data
dollars in millions
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$
87
$
93
$
91
(6.5)
%
(4.4)
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
38
55
56
(30.9)
(32.1)
Cards and payments income
46
49
54
(6.1)
(14.8)
Other noninterest income
76
33
30
130.3
153.3
Total noninterest income
$
247
$
230
$
231
7.4
%
6.9
%
Average deposit balances
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$
49,152
$
45,583
$
42,800
7.8
%
14.8
%
Savings deposits
4,817
4,345
4,506
10.9
6.9
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
4,520
5,587
6,644
(19.1)
(32.0)
Other time deposits
4,296
4,869
5,549
(11.8)
(22.6)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
16,717
12,936
12,804
29.2
30.6
Total deposits
$
79,502
$
73,320
$
72,303
8.4
%
10.0
%
Home equity loans
Average balance
$
9,893
$
10,093
$
10,618
Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination)
70
%
70
%
70
%
Percent first lien positions
63
62
60
Other data
Branches
1,077
1,082
1,102
Automated teller machines
1,394
1,398
1,430
Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (2Q20 vs. 2Q19)
- Net income attributable to Key of $91 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $177 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable equivalent net interest income was flat compared to the second quarter of 2019 as the lower interest rate environment offset balance sheet growth
- Average loans and leases increased $7.3 billion, or 22.9%, driven by loan production related to the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as growth from Laurel Road and consumer mortgage
- Average deposits increased $7.2 billion, or 10.0%, from the second quarter of 2019. This was driven by consumer stimulus payments and lower consumer spend activity
- Provision for credit losses increased $127 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision for credit losses is mainly attributable to the change in the economic scenario under the CECL accounting methodology, as well as balance sheet growth
- Noninterest income increased $16 million, or 6.9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by a record quarter in consumer mortgage income partially offset by lower consumer spend activity
- Noninterest expense increased $3 million, or .5%, from the year ago quarter
Commercial Bank
dollars in millions
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
442
$
410
$
405
7.8
%
9.1
%
Noninterest income
405
219
355
84.9
14.1
Total revenue (TE)
847
629
760
34.7
11.4
Provision for credit losses
314
214
33
46.7
851.5
Noninterest expense
403
353
389
14.2
3.6
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
130
62
338
109.7
(61.5)
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
10
(8)
61
N/M
(83.6)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$
120
$
70
$
277
71.4
%
(56.7)
%
Average balances
Loans and leases
$
68,038
$
60,082
$
57,918
13.2
%
17.5
%
Loans held for sale
2,012
1,607
1,168
25.2
72.3
Total assets
76,974
69,383
65,901
10.9
16.8
Deposits
46,099
36,058
35,960
27.8
%
28.2
%
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
Additional Commercial Bank Data
dollars in millions
Change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$
36
$
39
$
31
(7.7)
%
16.1
%
Investment banking and debt placement fees
156
116
162
34.5
(3.7)
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
46
30
43
53.3
7.0
Corporate services income
45
57
50
(21.1)
(10.0)
Service charges on deposit accounts
30
28
27
7.1
11.1
Cards and payments income
44
17
17
158.8
158.8
Payments and services income
119
102
94
16.7
26.6
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
12
18
20
(33.3)
(40.0)
Other noninterest income
36
(86)
5
N/M
620.0
Total noninterest income
$
405
$
219
$
355
84.9
%
14.1
%
N/M = Not Meaningful
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (2Q20 vs. 2Q19)
- Net income attributable to Key of $120 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $277 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $37 million, compared to the second quarter of 2019, with balance sheet growth partially offset by lower interest rate environment
- Average loan and lease balances increased $10.1 billion, or 17.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans from line draws and Paycheck Protection Program loans
- Average deposit balances increased $10.1 billion, or 28.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2019, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs
- Provision for credit losses increased $281 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision for credit losses is mainly attributable to the change in the economic scenario under the CECL accounting methodology, but also impacted by line draws on commercial credits
- Noninterest income increased $50 million, or 14.1%, from the second quarter of 2019, driven by higher cards and payments income related to prepaid card revenue, as well as higher other income
- Noninterest expense increased by $14 million, or 3.6%, from the second quarter of 2019 driven by higher incentives related to strong revenue production
Financial Highlights
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
1,025
$
989
$
989
Noninterest income
692
477
622
Total revenue (TE)
1,717
1,466
1,611
Provision for credit losses
482
359
74
Noninterest expense
1,013
931
1,019
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
185
145
423
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
1
2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
187
146
425
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
159
118
403
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
1
2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
161
119
405
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
.16
$
.12
$
.40
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.17
.12
.40
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
.16
.12
.40
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
.17
.12
.40
Cash dividends declared
.185
.185
.17
Book value at period end
16.07
15.95
15.07
Tangible book value at period end
13.12
12.98
12.12
Market price at period end
12.18
10.37
17.75
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
.45
%
.40
%
1.19
%
Return on average common equity
4.05
3.10
10.94
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
4.96
3.82
13.69
Net interest margin (TE)
2.76
3.01
3.06
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
57.9
62.3
61.9
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
.46
%
.40
%
1.19
%
Return on average common equity
4.10
3.12
11.00
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
5.02
3.86
13.75
Net interest margin (TE)
2.76
3.00
3.05
Loan to deposit (c)
80.4
92.1
86.1
Capital ratios at period end
Key shareholders' equity to assets
10.2
%
11.1
%
11.7
%
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
9.2
10.0
10.5
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
7.6
8.3
8.6
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
9.1
8.9
9.6
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
10.4
10.2
11.0
Total risk-based capital (d)
12.8
12.2
13.0
Leverage (d)
8.8
9.8
10.0
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$
96
$
84
$
65
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
.36
%
.35
%
.29
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
1,708
$
1,359
$
890
Allowance for credit losses
1,906
1,520
954
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.61
%
1.32
%
.97
%
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.80
1.47
1.04
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (e)
224.7
215.0
158.6
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (e)
250.8
240.5
170.1
Nonperforming loans at period-end (e)
$
760
$
632
$
561
Nonperforming assets at period-end (e)
951
844
608
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (e)
.72
%
.61
%
.61
%
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (e)
.89
.82
.66
Trust assets
Assets under management
$
39,722
$
36,189
$
38,942
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
16,646
16,529
17,206
Branches
1,077
1,082
1,102
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$
7
$
8
$
8
Financial Highlights (continued)
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Six months ended
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
2,014
$
1,974
Noninterest income
1,169
1,158
Total revenue (TE)
3,183
3,132
Provision for credit losses
841
136
Noninterest expense
1,944
1,982
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
330
829
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
3
3
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
333
832
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
277
$
789
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
3
3
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
280
792
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
.29
$
.79
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.29
.79
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
.28
.78
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
.29
.78
Cash dividends paid
.37
.34
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
.43
%
1.18
%
Return on average common equity
3.58
10.96
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
4.40
13.69
Net interest margin (TE)
2.88
3.10
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
60.0
61.9
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
.43
%
1.18
%
Return on average common equity
3.62
11.01
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
4.45
13.74
Net interest margin (TE)
2.87
3.08
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$
180
$
129
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.35
%
.29
%
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
16,587
17,379
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
15
16
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c)
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
(d)
June 30, 2020, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio" and certain ratios excluding notable items.
Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without notable items, in order to enable a better understanding of company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
17,542
$
17,411
$
16,969
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,877
2,894
2,952
Preferred Stock (b)
1,856
1,856
1,856
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
12,809
$
12,661
$
12,161
Total assets (GAAP)
$
171,192
$
156,197
$
144,545
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,877
2,894
2,952
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
168,315
$
153,303
$
141,593
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
7.6
%
8.3
%
8.6
%
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
1,018
$
981
$
981
$
1,999
$
1,958
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
7
8
8
15
16
Noninterest income
692
477
622
1,169
1,158
Less: Noninterest expense
1,013
931
1,019
1,944
1,982
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$
704
$
535
$
592
$
1,239
$
1,150
Average tangible common equity
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
17,688
$
17,216
$
16,531
$
17,452
$
16,119
Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)
2,886
2,902
2,959
2,894
2,886
Preferred stock (average)
1,900
1,900
1,762
1,900
1,607
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
12,902
$
12,414
$
11,810
$
12,658
$
11,626
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
shareholders (GAAP)
$
159
$
118
$
403
$
277
$
789
Plus: Notable items, after tax (d)
—
—
40
—
60
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
shareholders excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
$
159
$
118
$
443
$
277
$
849
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
12,902
12,414
11,810
12,658
11,626
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
4.96
%
3.82
%
13.69
%
4.40
%
13.69
%
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding
notable items (non-GAAP)
4.96
%
3.82
%
15.05
%
4.40
%
14.73
%
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$
161
$
119
$
405
$
280
$
792
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
12,902
12,414
11,810
12,658
11,626
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
5.02
%
3.86
%
13.75
%
4.45
%
13.74
%
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Cash efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
1,013
$
931
$
1,019
$
1,944
$
1,982
Less: Intangible asset amortization
18
17
22
35
44
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
995
$
914
$
997
$
1,909
$
1,938
Less: Notable items (d)
—
—
52
—
78
Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
$
995
$
914
$
945
$
1,909
$
1,860
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
1,018
$
981
$
981
$
1,999
$
1,958
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
7
8
8
15
16
Noninterest income
692
477
622
1,169
1,158
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$
1,717
$
1,466
$
1,611
$
3,183
$
3,132
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
57.9
%
62.3
%
61.9
%
60.0
%
61.9
%
Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
57.9
%
62.3
%
58.7
%
60.0
%
59.4
%
(a)
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, intangible assets exclude $5 million, $6 million, and $10 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.
(b)
Net of capital surplus.
(c)
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, average intangible assets exclude $6 million, $7 million, and $11 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2019, average intangible assets exclude $6 million and $12 million, respectively, of average purchase credit card receivables.
(d)
Additional detail provided in Notable Items table on page 24 of this release.
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in millions)
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
Assets
Loans
$
106,159
$
103,198
$
91,937
Loans held for sale
2,007
2,143
1,790
Securities available for sale
23,600
20,807
21,528
Held-to-maturity securities
9,075
9,638
10,878
Trading account assets
645
795
1,005
Short-term investments
14,036
4,073
2,443
Other investments
655
679
632
Total earning assets
156,177
141,333
130,213
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,708)
(1,359)
(890)
Cash and due from banks
1,059
865
607
Premises and equipment
776
791
829
Goodwill
2,664
2,664
2,664
Other intangible assets
218
236
298
Corporate-owned life insurance
4,251
4,243
4,201
Accrued income and other assets
6,976
6,604
5,633
Discontinued assets
779
820
990
Total assets
$
171,192
156,197
144,545
Liabilities
Deposits in domestic offices:
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$
78,853
$
71,005
$
63,619
Savings deposits
5,371
4,753
4,747
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
4,476
5,630
8,084
Other time deposits
4,011
4,623
5,524
Total interest-bearing deposits
92,711
86,011
81,974
Noninterest-bearing deposits
42,802
29,293
27,972
Total deposits
135,513
115,304
109,946
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
267
2,444
161
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
1,716
4,606
720
Accrued expense and other liabilities
2,420
2,700
2,435
Long-term debt
13,734
13,732
14,312
Total liabilities
153,650
138,786
127,574
Equity
Preferred stock
1,900
1,900
1,900
Common shares
1,257
1,257
1,257
Capital surplus
6,240
6,222
6,266
Retained earnings
12,154
12,174
12,005
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,945)
(4,956)
(4,457)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
936
814
(2)
Key shareholders' equity
17,542
17,411
16,969
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
2
Total equity
17,542
17,411
16,971
Total liabilities and equity
$
171,192
$
156,197
$
144,545
Common shares outstanding (000)
975,947
975,319
1,003,114
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Interest income
Loans
$
980
$
1,026
$
1,082
$
2,006
$
2,148
Loans held for sale
21
19
15
40
28
Securities available for sale
121
129
135
250
264
Held-to-maturity securities
56
62
67
118
135
Trading account assets
5
8
9
13
17
Short-term investments
7
6
17
13
33
Other investments
—
1
4
1
8
Total interest income
1,190
1,251
1,329
2,441
2,633
Interest expense
Deposits
96
169
223
265
425
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
—
6
—
6
1
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
5
5
5
10
9
Long-term debt
71
90
120
161
240
Total interest expense
172
270
348
442
675
Net interest income
1,018
981
981
1,999
1,958
Provision for credit losses
482
359
74
841
136
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
536
622
907
1,158
1,822
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
123
133
122
256
237
Investment banking and debt placement fees
156
116
163
272
273
Service charges on deposit accounts
68
84
83
152
165
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
60
30
44
90
81
Corporate services income
52
62
53
114
108
Cards and payments income
91
66
73
157
139
Corporate-owned life insurance income
35
36
33
71
65
Consumer mortgage income
62
20
15
82
26
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
12
18
19
30
37
Other income
33
(88)
17
(55)
27
Total noninterest income
692
477
622
1,169
1,158
Noninterest expense
Personnel
572
515
589
1,087
1,152
Net occupancy
71
76
73
147
145
Computer processing
56
55
56
111
110
Business services and professional fees
49
44
45
93
89
Equipment
25
24
24
49
48
Operating lease expense
34
36
32
70
58
Marketing
24
21
24
45
43
FDIC assessment
8
9
9
17
16
Intangible asset amortization
18
17
22
35
44
OREO expense, net
6
3
4
9
7
Other expense
150
131
141
281
270
Total noninterest expense
1,013
931
1,019
1,944
1,982
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
215
168
510
383
998
Income taxes
30
23
87
53
169
Income (loss) from continuing operations
185
145
423
330
829
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
1
2
3
3
Net income (loss)
187
146
425
333
832
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$
187
$
146
$
425
$
333
$
832
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
159
$
118
$
403
$
277
$
789
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
161
119
405
280
792
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
.16
$
.12
$
.40
$
.29
$
.79
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.17
.12
.40
.29
.79
Per common share — assuming dilution
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
.16
$
.12
$
.40
$
.28
$
.78
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.17
.12
.40
.29
.78
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
.185
$
.185
$
.17
$
.37
$
.34
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
967,147
967,446
999,163
967,380
1,003,047
Effect of common share options and other stock awards
4,994
8,664
8,801
6,892
9,318
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)
972,141
976,110
1,007,964
974,272
1,012,365
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
Second Quarter 2020
First Quarter 2020
Second Quarter 2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$
60,480
$
518
3.44
%
$
49,466
$
508
4.13
%
$
47,227
$
547
4.65
%
Real estate — commercial mortgage
13,510
128
3.80
13,548
155
4.60
13,866
175
5.06
Real estate — construction
1,756
17
3.97
1,666
20
4.75
1,423
20
5.41
Commercial lease financing
4,584
33
2.96
4,565
39
3.39
4,476
41
3.65
Total commercial loans
80,330
696
3.49
69,245
722
4.19
66,992
783
4.69
Real estate — residential mortgage
7,783
69
3.57
7,215
68
3.75
5,790
58
4.03
Home equity loans
9,949
97
3.89
10,155
113
4.49
10,701
135
5.05
Consumer direct loans
4,152
55
5.24
3,709
54
5.91
2,352
43
7.39
Credit cards
983
25
10.22
1,082
31
11.50
1,091
31
11.26
Consumer indirect loans
4,744
45
3.82
4,768
46
3.86
3,859
40
4.15
Total consumer loans
27,611
291
4.22
26,929
312
4.66
23,793
307
5.17
Total loans
107,941
987
3.67
96,174
1,034
4.32
90,785
1,090
4.81
Loans held for sale
2,463
21
3.50
1,885
19
3.99
1,302
15
4.56
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
20,749
121
2.43
21,172
129
2.49
21,086
135
2.54
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
9,331
56
2.43
9,820
62
2.51
11,058
67
2.41
Trading account assets
760
5
2.43
1,065
8
2.95
1,124
9
3.28
Short-term investments
7,892
7
.31
1,764
6
1.42
3,200
17
2.23
Other investments (e)
672
—
.29
614
1
.40
640
4
2.00
Total earning assets
149,808
1,197
3.22
132,494
1,259
3.82
129,195
1,337
4.14
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,413)
(1,097)
(881)
Accrued income and other assets
15,704
14,831
14,321
Discontinued assets
793
838
1,009
Total assets
$
164,892
$
147,066
$
143,644
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$
75,297
56
.30
$
66,721
112
.67
$
63,071
147
.93
Savings deposits
5,130
—
.04
4,655
1
.05
4,781
1
.09
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
4,950
24
1.93
6,310
34
2.20
8,147
48
2.37
Other time deposits
4,333
16
1.52
4,901
22
1.81
5,569
27
1.93
Total interest-bearing deposits
89,710
96
.43
82,587
169
.82
81,568
223
1.10
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under repurchase agreements
242
—
.03
2,002
6
1.17
194
—
.20
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
2,869
5
.57
1,401
5
1.58
842
5
2.46
Long-term debt (f), (g)
12,954
71
2.30
12,443
90
2.96
13,213
120
3.67
Total interest-bearing liabilities
105,775
172
.66
98,433
270
1.10
95,817
348
1.46
Noninterest-bearing deposits
38,267
27,741
28,033
Accrued expense and other liabilities
2,369
2,838
2,253
Discontinued liabilities (g)
793
838
1,009
Total liabilities
147,204
129,850
127,112
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
17,688
17,216
16,531
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
1
Total equity
17,688
17,216
16,532
Total liabilities and equity
$
164,892
$
147,066
$
143,644
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.56
%
2.72
%
2.68
%
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
1,025
2.76
%
989
3.01
%
989
3.06
%
TE adjustment (b)
7
8
8
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$
1,018
$
981
$
981
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $135 million, $145 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
Six months ended June 30, 2020
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$
54,973
$
1,026
3.75
%
$
46,616
$
1,079
4.67
%
Real estate — commercial mortgage
13,529
283
4.20
14,094
354
5.07
Real estate — construction
1,711
37
4.35
1,492
41
5.45
Commercial lease financing
4,575
72
3.17
4,486
82
3.66
Total commercial loans
74,788
1,418
3.81
66,688
1,556
4.70
Real estate — residential mortgage
7,500
137
3.66
5,667
114
4.02
Home equity loans
10,052
210
4.19
10,847
272
5.06
Consumer direct loans
3,930
109
5.56
2,109
80
7.68
Credit cards
1,032
56
10.89
1,098
63
11.53
Consumer indirect loans
4,756
91
3.84
3,811
79
4.14
Total consumer loans
27,270
603
4.44
23,532
608
5.20
Total loans
102,058
2,021
3.98
90,220
2,164
4.83
Loans held for sale
2,174
40
3.71
1,212
28
4.64
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
20,960
250
2.46
20,649
264
2.52
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
9,575
118
2.47
11,213
135
2.41
Trading account assets
913
13
2.73
1041
17
3.31
Short-term investments
4,828
13
.52
2,965
33
2.25
Other investments (e)
643
1
.34
647
8
2.35
Total earning assets
141,151
2,456
3.51
127,947
2,649
4.16
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1255)
(879)
Accrued income and other assets
15,268
14,317
Discontinued assets
815
1,037
Total assets
$
155,979
$
142,422
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$
71,009
168
.47
$
61,928
277
.90
Savings deposits
4,893
1
.04
4,796
2
.08
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
5,630
58
2.08
8,261
95
2.31
Other time deposits
4,617
38
1.67
5,535
51
1.86
Total interest-bearing deposits
86,149
265
.62
80,520
425
1.06
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
1,122
6
1.05
301
1
.67
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
2,135
10
.90
746
9
2.59
Long-term debt (f), (g)
12,698
161
2.62
13,187
240
3.67
Total interest-bearing liabilities
102,104
442
.87
94,754
675
1.44
Noninterest-bearing deposits
33,004
28,074
Accrued expense and other liabilities
2,604
2,437
Discontinued liabilities (g)
815
1,037
Total liabilities
138,527
126,302
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
17,452
16,119
Noncontrolling interests
—
1
Total equity
17,452
16,120
Total liabilities and equity
$
155,979
$
142,422
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.64
%
2.72
%
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
2,014
2.88
%
1,974
3.10
%
TE adjustment (b)
15
16
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$
1,999
$
1,958
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $140 million and $137 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Noninterest Expense
(dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Personnel (a)
$
572
$
515
$
589
$
1,087
$
1,152
Net occupancy
71
76
73
147
145
Computer processing
56
55
56
111
110
Business services and professional fees
49
44
45
93
89
Equipment
25
24
24
49
48
Operating lease expense
34
36
32
70
58
Marketing
24
21
24
45
43
FDIC assessment
8
9
9
17
16
Intangible asset amortization
18
17
22
35
44
OREO expense, net
6
3
4
9
7
Other expense
150
131
141
281
270
Total noninterest expense
$
1,013
$
931
$
1,019
$
1,944
$
1,982
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
16,646
16,529
17,206
16,587
17,379
(a)
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
(b)
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
Personnel Expense
(in millions)
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Salaries and contract labor
$
332
$
316
$
322
$
648
$
642
Incentive and stock-based compensation
162
102
155
264
287
Employee benefits
76
92
83
168
176
Severance
2
5
29
7
47
Total personnel expense
$
572
$
515
$
589
$
1,087
$
1,152
Loan Composition
(dollars in millions)
Percent change 6/30/2020 vs
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
Commercial and industrial (a)
$
58,297
$
55,983
$
48,544
4.1
%
20.1
%
Commercial real estate:
Commercial mortgage
13,465
13,548
13,299
(.6)
1.2
Construction
1,919
1,710
1,439
12.2
33.4
Total commercial real estate loans
15,384
15,258
14,738
.8
4.4
Commercial lease financing (b)
4,524
4,677
4,578
(3.3)
(1.2)
Total commercial loans
78,205
75,918
67,860
3.0
15.2
Residential — prime loans:
Real estate — residential mortgage
8,149
7,498
6,053
8.7
34.6
Home equity loans
9,782
10,103
10,575
(3.2)
(7.5)
Total residential — prime loans
17,931
17,601
16,628
1.9
7.8
Consumer direct loans
4,327
3,833
2,350
12.9
84.1
Credit cards
974
1,041
1,096
(6.4)
(11.1)
Consumer indirect loans
4,722
4,805
4,003
(1.7)
18.0
Total consumer loans
27,954
27,280
24,077
2.5
16.1
Total loans (c), (d)
$
106,159
$
103,198
$
91,937
2.9
%
15.5
%
(a)
Loan balances include $132 million, $143 million, and $143 million of commercial credit card balances at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.
(b)
Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $18 million, $14 million, and $11 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
(c)
Total loans exclude loans of $780 million at June 30, 2020, $821 million at March 31, 2020, and $964 million at June 30, 2019, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
(d)
Accrued interest of $225 million, $241 million, and $272 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
Loans Held for Sale Composition
(dollars in millions)
Percent change 6/30/2020 vs
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
Commercial and industrial
$
419
$
446
$
255
(6.1)
%
64.3
%
Real estate — commercial mortgage
1,107
1,284
1,123
(13.8)
(1.4)
Commercial lease financing
—
8
—
N/M
N/M
Real estate — residential mortgage
250
152
164
64.5
52.4
Consumer direct loans
231
253
248
(8.7)
(6.9)
Total loans held for sale (a)
$
2,007
$
2,143
$
1,790
(6.3)
%
12.1
%
(a)
Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $250 million at June 30, 2020, $152 million at March 31, 2020, and $164 million at June 30, 2019.
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
(in millions)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
Balance at beginning of period
$
2,143
$
1,334
$
1,598
$
1,790
$
894
New originations
3,621
3,333
3,659
3,222
3,218
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
(15)
200
26
237
42
Loan sales
(3,679)
(2,649)
(3,933)
(3,602)
(2,358)
Loan draws (payments), net
(61)
(77)
(18)
(49)
(6)
Valuation adjustments
(2)
2
2
—
—
Balance at end of period (a)
$
2,007
$
2,143
$
1,334
$
1,598
$
1,790
(a)
Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $250 million at June 30, 2020, $152 million at March 31, 2020, $140 million at December 31, 2019, $120 million at September 30, 2019, and $164 million at June 30, 2019.
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Average loans outstanding
$
107,941
$
96,174
$
90,785
$
102,058
$
90,220
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period
$
1,359
$
900
$
883
$
900
$
883
Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a)
—
204
—
204
—
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
1,359
1,104
883
1,104
883
Loans charged off:
Commercial and industrial
71
60
30
131
66
Real estate — commercial mortgage
2
3
1
5
6
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
4
Total commercial real estate loans
2
3
1
5
10
Commercial lease financing
4
2
16
6
24
Total commercial loans
77
65
47
142
100
Real estate — residential mortgage
2
—
1
2
2
Home equity loans
2
4
6
6
10
Consumer direct loans
10
12
10
22
20
Credit cards
12
11
12
23
23
Consumer indirect loans
7
9
8
16
16
Total consumer loans
33
36
37
69
71
Total loans charged off
110
101
84
211
171
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
5
5
6
10
16
Real estate — commercial mortgage
—
1
1
1
2
Total commercial real estate loans
—
1
1
1
2
Commercial lease financing
1
—
2
1
3
Total commercial loans
6
6
9
12
21
Real estate — residential mortgage
—
—
—
—
1
Home equity loans
1
2
2
3
4
Consumer direct loans
2
2
2
4
3
Credit cards
2
2
2
4
4
Consumer indirect loans
3
5
4
8
9
Total consumer loans
8
11
10
19
21
Total recoveries
14
17
19
31
42
Net loan charge-offs
(96)
(84)
(65)
(180)
(129)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
445
339
72
784
136
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$
1,708
$
1,359
$
890
$
1,708
$
890
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior
period
$
161
$
68
$
62
$
68
$
64
Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period
—
7
—
7
—
Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b)
—
66
—
66
—
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
161
141
62
141
64
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
37
20
2
57
—
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c)
$
198
$
161
$
64
$
198
$
64
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
$
1,906
$
1,520
$
954
$
1,906
$
954
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.36
%
.35
%
.29
%
.35
%
.29
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.61
1.32
.97
1.61
.97
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.80
1.47
1.04
1.80
1.04
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
224.7
215.0
158.6
224.7
158.6
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
250.8
240.5
170.1
250.8
170.1
Discontinued operations — education lending business:
Loans charged off
$
2
$
2
$
4
$
4
$
8
Recoveries
2
1
1
3
2
Net loan charge-offs
—
$
(1)
$
(3)
$
(1)
$
(6)
(a)
The cumulative effect from change in accounting principle relates to the January 1, 2020, adoption of ASU 2016-13.
(b)
March 31, 2020, amount excludes $4 million related to the provision for other financial assets.
(c)
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
Net loan charge-offs
$
96
$
84
$
99
$
196
$
65
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.36
%
.35
%
.42
%
.85
%
.29
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
1,708
$
1,359
$
900
$
893
$
890
Allowance for credit losses (a)
1,906
1,520
968
958
954
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.61
%
1.32
%
.95
%
.96
%
.97
%
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.80
1.47
1.02
1.03
1.04
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
224.7
215.0
156.0
152.6
158.6
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
250.8
240.5
167.8
163.8
170.1
Nonperforming loans at period end
$
760
$
632
$
577
$
585
$
561
Nonperforming assets at period end
951
844
715
711
608
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.72
%
.61
%
.61
%
.63
%
.61
%
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming
assets
.89
.82
.75
.77
.66
(a)
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Commercial and industrial
$
404
$
277
$
264
$
238
$
189
Real estate — commercial mortgage
91
87
83
92
85
Real estate — construction
1
2
2
2
2
Total commercial real estate loans
92
89
85
94
87
Commercial lease financing
9
5
6
7
7
Total commercial loans
505
371
355
339
283
Real estate — residential mortgage
89
89
48
42
62
Home equity loans
141
143
145
179
191
Consumer direct loans
3
4
4
3
3
Credit cards
2
3
3
2
2
Consumer indirect loans
20
22
22
20
20
Total consumer loans
255
261
222
246
278
Total nonperforming loans
760
632
577
585
561
OREO
112
119
35
39
38
Nonperforming loans held for sale
75
89
94
78
—
Other nonperforming assets
4
4
9
9
9
Total nonperforming assets
$
951
$
844
$
715
$
711
$
608
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
87
128
97
54
74
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
419
393
329
366
299
Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a)
310
340
347
347
395
Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a)
166
172
183
176
228
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business
7
7
7
7
7
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.72
%
.61
%
.61
%
.63
%
.61
%
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
nonperforming assets
.89
.82
.75
.77
.66
(a)
Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
(in millions)
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
Balance at beginning of period
$
632
$
577
$
585
$
561
$
548
Loans placed on nonaccrual status (a)
293
219
268
271
189
Charge-offs
(111)
(100)
(114)
(91)
(84)
Loans sold
(5)
(4)
(1)
—
(38)
Payments
(29)
(31)
(59)
(37)
(23)
Transfers to OREO
—
(3)
(3)
(4)
(4)
Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale
—
—
(47)
(78)
—
Loans returned to accrual status
(20)
(26)
(52)
(37)
(27)
Balance at end of period
$
760
$
632
$
577
$
585
$
561
(a)
Purchase credit impaired (PCI) loans meeting nonperforming criteria were historically excluded from Key's nonperforming disclosures. As a result of CECL implementation on January 1, 2020, PCI loans became purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans. PCD loans that met the definition of nonperforming are now included in nonperforming disclosures, resulting in a $45 million increase in nonperforming loans in the first quarter of 2020.
Line of Business Results
(dollars in millions)
Percentage change 2Q20 vs.
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
Consumer Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$
841
$
820
$
825
$
833
$
825
2.6
%
1.9
%
Provision for credit losses
167
140
55
48
40
19.3
317.5
Noninterest expense
555
543
552
531
552
2.2
.5
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
91
105
166
194
177
(13.3)
(48.6)
Average loans and leases
39,197
35,197
34,148
32,760
31,881
11.4
22.9
Average deposits
79,502
73,320
73,561
72,995
72,303
8.4
10.0
Net loan charge-offs
39
43
43
40
40
(9.3)
(2.5)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.40
%
.49
%
.50
%
.48
%
.50
%
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming assets at period end
$
332
$
342
$
306
$
354
$
366
(2.9)
(9.3)
Return on average allocated equity
10.38
%
12.18
%
19.27
%
22.82
%
21.75
%
N/A
N/A
Commercial Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$
847
$
629
$
771
$
779
$
760
34.7
%
11.4
%
Provision for credit losses
314
214
38
32
33
46.7
851.5
Noninterest expense
403
353
388
372
389
14.2
3.6
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
120
70
315
304
277
71.4
(56.7)
Average loans and leases
68,038
60,082
58,535
58,215
57,918
13.2
17.5
Average loans held for sale
2,012
1,607
1,465
1,325
1,168
25.2
72.3
Average deposits
46,099
36,058
38,224
36,204
35,960
27.8
28.2
Net loan charge-offs
57
40
39
35
23
42.5
147.8
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.34
%
.27
%
.26
%
.24
%
.16
%
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming assets at period end
$
616
$
407
$
402
$
351
$
235
51.4
162.1
Return on average allocated equity
10.00
%
6.00
%
26.69
%
26.37
%
24.09
%
N/A
N/A
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful
Notable Items
(in millions)
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Efficiency initiative expenses
—
—
$
(50)
—
$
(76)
Laurel Road acquisition expenses
—
—
(2)
—
(2)
Total notable items
—
—
$
(52)
—
$
(78)
Income taxes
—
—
(12)
—
(18)
Total notable items, after tax
—
—
$
(40)
—
$
(60)
