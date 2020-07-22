MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > KeyCorp KEY KEYCORP (KEY) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 07/21 04:10:00 pm 12.14 USD +5.93% 06:31a KEYCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Net Income Of $159 Million, Or $.16 Per Diluted Common Share PR 07/09 KEYCORP : NEW/ Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A) AQ 07/08 KEYCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Shares And Preferred Stocks PR Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news KeyCorp : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Net Income Of $159 Million, Or $.16 Per Diluted Common Share 0 07/22/2020 | 06:31am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CLEVELAND, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $159 million, or $.16 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $118 million, or $.12 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020 and $403 million, or $.40 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019. Key's results in the first and second quarters of 2020 reflect the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting methodology, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased with Key's second quarter results, which demonstrated the resiliency of our team and business, the strength of our balance sheet, and our strong risk management practices. Our results also reflected a significant build in our allowance for loan and lease losses, with our provision for credit losses exceeding net charge-offs by $386 million. Importantly, we generated positive operating leverage versus the year-ago quarter and a record level of pre-provision net revenue. Our results included strong balance sheet trends, with double-digit growth in both loans and deposits. Our fee businesses also benefitted from broad-based growth, driven by strength in capital markets related income, cards and payments and consumer mortgage. Expenses this quarter reflected higher production-related variable costs, expenses related to our payments business, and COVID-19 related expenses, including steps that we continue to take to ensure the health and safety of our teammates. We have also supported our clients by offering payment deferrals, hardship support, borrower assistance programs, and forbearance options to help provide a bridge for individuals and businesses through these uncertain times. We were very active in the Paycheck Protection Program, processing more than 40,000 loans, and providing over $8 billion of funding to help our clients. We have positioned the company to perform through various operating environments and play a role in helping to revitalize our economy. Key remains well-capitalized, highly liquid, and committed to maintaining our moderate risk profile. I remain confident about the future of our company and our ability to create value for all our stakeholders. - Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO Selected Financial Highlights



























dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 2Q20 vs.



2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 159

$ 118

$ 403



34.7 % (60.5) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share — assuming dilution .16

.12

.40



33.3

(60.0)

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 4.96 % 3.82 % 13.69 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations .45

.40

1.19



N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.1

8.9

9.6



N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 16.07

$ 15.95

$ 15.07



.8 % 6.6 % Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.76 % 3.01 % 3.06 %

N/A N/A















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) 6/30/20 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS













Revenue

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,025

$ 989

$ 989



3.6 % 3.6 % Noninterest income 692

477

622



45.1

11.3

Total revenue $ 1,717

$ 1,466

$ 1,611



17.1 % 6.6 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $989 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income reflects higher earning asset balances partially offset by a lower net interest margin. The net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates, a lag in deposit pricing as interest rates declined, and a change in balance sheet mix, including elevated levels of liquidity and Key's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $36 million, reflecting higher earning asset balances, partially offset by a lower net interest margin. The lower net interest margin reflects elevated levels of liquidity, the impact of lower interest rates, and Key's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program. Noninterest Income

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Trust and investment services income $ 123

$ 133

$ 122



(7.5) % .8 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 156

116

163



34.5

(4.3)

Service charges on deposit accounts 68

84

83



(19.0)

(18.1)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 60

30

44



100.0

36.4

Corporate services income 52

62

53



(16.1)

(1.9)

Cards and payments income 91

66

73



37.9

24.7

Corporate-owned life insurance income 35

36

33



(2.8)

6.1

Consumer mortgage income 62

20

15



210.0

313.3

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 12

18

19



(33.3)

(36.8)

Other income 33

(88)

17



N/M

94.1

Total noninterest income $ 692

$ 477

$ 622



45.1 % 11.3 %













Compared to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased by $70 million, primarily driven by a $47 million increase in consumer mortgage income, driven by a record level of loan originations and related fees in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, cards and payments income increased $18 million related to prepaid card activity and operating lease income increased $16 million driven by gains from the sale of leveraged leases. These benefits were partially offset by a decline of $15 million in service charges on deposit accounts. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased by $215 million. The largest driver of the quarterly increase was a $121 million improvement in other income, primarily driven by $92 million of market-related valuation adjustments in the first quarter of 2020. Other significant drivers for the quarter-over-quarter increase include $42 million of higher consumer mortgage income, and a $40 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees related to strong commercial mortgage and debt capital markets activity. Operating lease income and cards and payments income also increased, $30 million and $25 million, respectively. Noninterest Expense

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Personnel expense $ 572

$ 515

$ 589



11.1 % (2.9) % Nonpersonnel expense 441

416

430



6.0

2.6

Total noninterest expense $ 1,013

$ 931

$ 1,019



8.8 % (.6) %















Key's noninterest expense was $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $6 million from the year-ago period. The second quarter of 2019 included notable items of $52 million, primarily personnel-related from Key's efficiency initiatives. Excluding notable items in the year-ago period, expenses increased $46 million. The increase is primarily related to higher other expense, from $25 million of payments-related expenses incurred in the current period, as well as COVID-19-related costs related to steps that the company has taken to ensure the health and safety of teammates. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased $82 million. The increase was largely due to higher incentive and stock-based compensation from strong revenue production in Key's investment banking and consumer mortgage businesses. Other drivers for the linked quarter increase include $25 million of payments-related costs (in other expense), as well as other COVID-19 related expenses. BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS













Average Loans

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 60,480

$ 49,466

$ 47,227



22.3 % 28.1 % Other commercial loans 19,850

19,779

19,765



.4

.4

Total consumer loans 27,611

26,929

23,793



2.5

16.0

Total loans $ 107,941

$ 96,174

$ 90,785



12.2 % 18.9 %













(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $135 million, $145 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Average loans were $107.9 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $17.2 billion compared to the second quarter of 2019. Commercial loans increased $13.3 billion, reflecting growth from participation in the Paycheck Protection Program during the current quarter, as well as core broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans and increased utilization versus the year-ago period. Consumer loans increased $3.8 billion, driven by strength from Laurel Road and Key's consumer mortgage business. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, average loans increased by $11.8 billion. The second quarter of 2020 included over $8 billion of loans related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which, in addition to the increase in commercial and industrial utilization rates in March 2020, drove the majority of commercial loan growth from the prior quarter. Consumer loan growth continued to be driven by strength from Laurel Road, as well as a record quarter in Key's consumer mortgage business. Average Deposits

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Non-time deposits $ 118,694

$ 99,117

$ 95,885



19.8 % 23.8 % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 4,950

6,310

8,147



(21.6)

(39.2)

Other time deposits 4,333

4,901

5,569



(11.6)

(22.2)

Total deposits $ 127,977

$ 110,328

$ 109,601



16.0 % 16.8 %













Cost of total deposits .30 % .62 % .82 %

N/A

N/A

















N/A = Not Applicable Average deposits totaled $128.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $18.4 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships, partially offset by a decline in time deposits. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, average deposits increased by $17.6 billion, primarily driven by broad-based commercial growth as well as growth from consumer stimulus payments and lower consumer spending. This growth was offset by a decline in time deposits, primarily related to lower interest rates. ASSET QUALITY

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Net loan charge-offs $ 96

$ 84

$ 65



14.3 % 47.7 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .36 % .35 % .29 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end $ 760

$ 632

$ 561



20.3

35.5

Nonperforming assets at period end 951

844

608



12.7

56.4

Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,708

1,359

890



25.7

91.9

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 224.7 % 215.0 % 158.6 %

N/A

N/A

Provision for credit losses $ 482

$ 359

$ 74



34.3 % 551.4 %















N/A = Not Applicable Key's provision for credit losses was $482 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $74 million for the second quarter of 2019, and $359 million for the first quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses reflects the adoption of a new accounting standard, often referred to as Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"), beginning in the first quarter of 2020. This framework requires that management estimate credit losses over the full remaining expected life and consider expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The provision for credit losses exceeded net charge-offs by $386 million. Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $96 million, or .36% of average total loans. These results compare to $65 million, or .29%, for the second quarter of 2019, and $84 million, or .35%, for the first quarter of 2020. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.61% of total period-end loans at June 30, 2020, compared to .97% at June 30, 2019, and 1.32% at March 31, 2020. At June 30, 2020, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $760 million, which represented .72% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .61% at June 30, 2019, and .61% at March 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020, totaled $951 million, and represented .89% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .66% at June 30, 2019, and .82% at March 31, 2020. CAPITAL Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2020. Capital Ratios















6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.1 % 8.9 % 9.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 10.4

10.2

11.0

Total risk based capital (a) 12.8

12.2

13.0

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.6

8.3

8.6

Leverage (a) 8.8

9.8

10.0









(a) 6/30/2020 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. Key's capital position remained strong in the second quarter of 2020. As shown in the preceding table, at June 30, 2020, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.1% and 10.4%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 7.6% at June 30, 2020. Key has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delays for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 29 basis points. Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding















in thousands







Change 2Q20 vs.



2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 975,319

977,189

1,013,186



(.2) % (3.7) % Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee

compensation plans (19)

(7,862)

(10,412)



(99.8)

(99.8)

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 647

5,992

340



(89.2)

90.3



Shares outstanding at end of period 975,947

975,319

1,003,114



.1 % (2.7) %















Consistent with Key's 2019 Capital Plan, during the second quarter of 2020, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share. Per Key's announcement on March 17, 2020, share repurchase activity has been temporarily suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release. Major Business Segments



























dollars in millions







Change 2Q20 vs.



2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 841

$ 820

$ 825



2.6 % 1.9 % Commercial Bank 847

629

760



34.7

11.4

Other (a) 29

17

26



70.6

11.5



Total $ 1,717

$ 1,466

$ 1,611



17.1 % 6.6 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 91

$ 105

$ 177



(13.3) % (48.6) % Commercial Bank 120

70

277



71.4

(56.7)

Other (a) (24)

(29)

(29)



N/M

N/M



Total $ 187

$ 146

$ 425



28.1 % (56.0) %















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful Consumer Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 594

$ 590

$ 594



.7 % —

Noninterest income 247

230

231



7.4

6.9 % Total revenue (TE) 841

820

825



2.6

1.9

Provision for credit losses 167

140

40



19.3

317.5

Noninterest expense 555

543

552



2.2

.5

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 119

137

233



(13.1)

(48.9)

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 28

32

56



(12.5)

(50.0)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 91

$ 105

$ 177



(13.3) % (48.6) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 39,197

$ 35,197

$ 31,881



11.4 % 22.9 % Total assets 44,106

38,460

35,469



14.7

24.4

Deposits 79,502

73,320

72,303



8.4

10.0















Assets under management at period end $ 39,722

$ 36,189

$ 38,942



9.8 % 2.0 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent Additional Consumer Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 87

$ 93

$ 91



(6.5) % (4.4) % Service charges on deposit accounts 38

55

56



(30.9)

(32.1)

Cards and payments income 46

49

54



(6.1)

(14.8)

Other noninterest income 76

33

30



130.3

153.3

Total noninterest income $ 247

$ 230

$ 231



7.4 % 6.9 %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 49,152

$ 45,583

$ 42,800



7.8 % 14.8 % Savings deposits 4,817

4,345

4,506



10.9

6.9

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 4,520

5,587

6,644



(19.1)

(32.0)

Other time deposits 4,296

4,869

5,549



(11.8)

(22.6)

Noninterest-bearing deposits 16,717

12,936

12,804



29.2

30.6

Total deposits $ 79,502

$ 73,320

$ 72,303



8.4 % 10.0 %













Home equity loans











Average balance $ 9,893

$ 10,093

$ 10,618







Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination) 70 % 70 % 70 %





Percent first lien positions 63

62

60





















Other data











Branches 1,077

1,082

1,102







Automated teller machines 1,394

1,398

1,430





















Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (2Q20 vs. 2Q19) Net income attributable to Key of $91 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $177 million for the year-ago quarter

for the second quarter of 2020, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable equivalent net interest income was flat compared to the second quarter of 2019 as the lower interest rate environment offset balance sheet growth

Average loans and leases increased $7.3 billion , or 22.9%, driven by loan production related to the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as growth from Laurel Road and consumer mortgage

, or 22.9%, driven by loan production related to the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as growth from Laurel Road and consumer mortgage Average deposits increased $7.2 billion , or 10.0%, from the second quarter of 2019. This was driven by consumer stimulus payments and lower consumer spend activity

, or 10.0%, from the second quarter of 2019. This was driven by consumer stimulus payments and lower consumer spend activity Provision for credit losses increased $127 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision for credit losses is mainly attributable to the change in the economic scenario under the CECL accounting methodology, as well as balance sheet growth

compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision for credit losses is mainly attributable to the change in the economic scenario under the CECL accounting methodology, as well as balance sheet growth Noninterest income increased $16 million , or 6.9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by a record quarter in consumer mortgage income partially offset by lower consumer spend activity

, or 6.9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by a record quarter in consumer mortgage income partially offset by lower consumer spend activity Noninterest expense increased $3 million , or .5%, from the year ago quarter Commercial Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 442

$ 410

$ 405



7.8 % 9.1 % Noninterest income 405

219

355



84.9

14.1

Total revenue (TE) 847

629

760



34.7

11.4

Provision for credit losses 314

214

33



46.7

851.5

Noninterest expense 403

353

389



14.2

3.6

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 130

62

338



109.7

(61.5)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 10

(8)

61



N/M

(83.6)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 120

$ 70

$ 277



71.4 % (56.7) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 68,038

$ 60,082

$ 57,918



13.2 % 17.5 % Loans held for sale 2,012

1,607

1,168



25.2

72.3

Total assets 76,974

69,383

65,901



10.9

16.8

Deposits 46,099

36,058

35,960



27.8 % 28.2 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful Additional Commercial Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20 1Q20 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 36

$ 39

$ 31



(7.7) % 16.1 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 156

116

162



34.5

(3.7)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 46

30

43



53.3

7.0















Corporate services income 45

57

50



(21.1)

(10.0)

Service charges on deposit accounts 30

28

27



7.1

11.1

Cards and payments income 44

17

17



158.8

158.8

Payments and services income 119

102

94



16.7

26.6















Commercial mortgage servicing fees 12

18

20



(33.3)

(40.0)

Other noninterest income 36

(86)

5



N/M

620.0

Total noninterest income $ 405

$ 219

$ 355



84.9 % 14.1 %















N/M = Not Meaningful Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (2Q20 vs. 2Q19) Net income attributable to Key of $120 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $277 million for the year-ago quarter

for the second quarter of 2020, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $37 million , compared to the second quarter of 2019, with balance sheet growth partially offset by lower interest rate environment

, compared to the second quarter of 2019, with balance sheet growth partially offset by lower interest rate environment Average loan and lease balances increased $10.1 billion , or 17.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans from line draws and Paycheck Protection Program loans

, or 17.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2019 driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans from line draws and Paycheck Protection Program loans Average deposit balances increased $10.1 billion , or 28.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2019, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs

, or 28.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2019, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs Provision for credit losses increased $281 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision for credit losses is mainly attributable to the change in the economic scenario under the CECL accounting methodology, but also impacted by line draws on commercial credits

compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision for credit losses is mainly attributable to the change in the economic scenario under the CECL accounting methodology, but also impacted by line draws on commercial credits Noninterest income increased $50 million , or 14.1%, from the second quarter of 2019, driven by higher cards and payments income related to prepaid card revenue, as well as higher other income

, or 14.1%, from the second quarter of 2019, driven by higher cards and payments income related to prepaid card revenue, as well as higher other income Noninterest expense increased by $14 million , or 3.6%, from the second quarter of 2019 driven by higher incentives related to strong revenue production ******************************************* KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $171.2 billion at June 30, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC. This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the COVID–19 global pandemic is adversely affecting us, our clients, and third–party service providers, among others, and its impact may adversely affect our business and results of operations over a period of time. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances. Notes to Editors: A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A replay of the call will be available through August 5, 2020. Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,025

$ 989

$ 989



Noninterest income 692

477

622





Total revenue (TE) 1,717

1,466

1,611



Provision for credit losses 482

359

74



Noninterest expense 1,013

931

1,019



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 185

145

423



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2

1

2



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 187

146

425















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 159

118

403



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2

1

2



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 161

119

405













Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .16

$ .12

$ .40



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .17

.12

.40















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .16

.12

.40



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution —

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .17

.12

.40















Cash dividends declared .185

.185

.17



Book value at period end 16.07

15.95

15.07



Tangible book value at period end 13.12

12.98

12.12



Market price at period end 12.18

10.37

17.75













Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets .45 % .40 % 1.19 %

Return on average common equity 4.05

3.10

10.94



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 4.96

3.82

13.69



Net interest margin (TE) 2.76

3.01

3.06



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 57.9

62.3

61.9















From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets .46 % .40 % 1.19 %

Return on average common equity 4.10

3.12

11.00



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 5.02

3.86

13.75



Net interest margin (TE) 2.76

3.00

3.05



Loan to deposit (c) 80.4

92.1

86.1













Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 10.2 % 11.1 % 11.7 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 9.2

10.0

10.5



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.6

8.3

8.6



Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.1

8.9

9.6



Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 10.4

10.2

11.0



Total risk-based capital (d) 12.8

12.2

13.0



Leverage (d) 8.8

9.8

10.0













Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 96

$ 84

$ 65



Net loan charge-offs to average loans .36 % .35 % .29 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,708

$ 1,359

$ 890



Allowance for credit losses 1,906

1,520

954



Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.61 % 1.32 % .97 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.80

1.47

1.04



Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (e) 224.7

215.0

158.6



Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (e) 250.8

240.5

170.1



Nonperforming loans at period-end (e) $ 760

$ 632

$ 561



Nonperforming assets at period-end (e) 951

844

608



Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (e) .72 % .61 % .61 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (e) .89

.82

.66













Trust assets







Assets under management $ 39,722

$ 36,189

$ 38,942













Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 16,646

16,529

17,206



Branches 1,077

1,082

1,102













Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 7

$ 8

$ 8

Financial Highlights (continued) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Six months ended



6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 2,014

$ 1,974



Noninterest income 1,169

1,158



Total revenue (TE) 3,183

3,132



Provision for credit losses 841

136



Noninterest expense 1,944

1,982



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 330

829



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3

3



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 333

832











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 277

$ 789



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3

3



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 280

792









Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .29

$ .79



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .29

.79











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .28

.78



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution —

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .29

.78











Cash dividends paid .37

.34









Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets .43 % 1.18 %

Return on average common equity 3.58

10.96



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 4.40

13.69



Net interest margin (TE) 2.88

3.10



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.0

61.9











From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets .43 % 1.18 %

Return on average common equity 3.62

11.01



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 4.45

13.74



Net interest margin (TE) 2.87

3.08









Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 180

$ 129



Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .35 % .29 %







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 16,587

17,379









Taxable-equivalent adjustment 15

16

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) June 30, 2020, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in millions) The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio" and certain ratios excluding notable items. Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without notable items, in order to enable a better understanding of company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results. The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis. The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019

6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,542

$ 17,411

$ 16,969







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,877

2,894

2,952







Preferred Stock (b) 1,856

1,856

1,856







Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 12,809

$ 12,661

$ 12,161







Total assets (GAAP) $ 171,192

$ 156,197

$ 144,545







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,877

2,894

2,952







Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 168,315

$ 153,303

$ 141,593







Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 7.6 % 8.3 % 8.6 %





Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,018

$ 981

$ 981



$ 1,999

$ 1,958

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7

8

8



15

16

Noninterest income 692

477

622



1,169

1,158

Less: Noninterest expense 1,013

931

1,019



1,944

1,982

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 704

$ 535

$ 592



$ 1,239

$ 1,150

Average tangible common equity











Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,688

$ 17,216

$ 16,531



$ 17,452

$ 16,119

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,886

2,902

2,959



2,894

2,886

Preferred stock (average) 1,900

1,900

1,762



1,900

1,607

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 12,902

$ 12,414

$ 11,810



$ 12,658

$ 11,626

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations











Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common

shareholders (GAAP) $ 159

$ 118

$ 403



$ 277

$ 789

Plus: Notable items, after tax (d) —

—

40



—

60

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common

shareholders excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 159

$ 118

$ 443



$ 277

$ 849

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12,902

12,414

11,810



12,658

11,626















Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 4.96 % 3.82 % 13.69 %

4.40 % 13.69 % Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding

notable items (non-GAAP) 4.96 % 3.82 % 15.05 %

4.40 % 14.73 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated











Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 161

$ 119

$ 405



$ 280

$ 792

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12,902

12,414

11,810



12,658

11,626















Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 5.02 % 3.86 % 13.75 %

4.45 % 13.74 % GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019

6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Cash efficiency ratio











Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,013

$ 931

$ 1,019



$ 1,944

$ 1,982

Less: Intangible asset amortization 18

17

22



35

44

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 995

$ 914

$ 997



$ 1,909

$ 1,938

Less: Notable items (d) —

—

52



—

78

Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 995

$ 914

$ 945



$ 1,909

$ 1,860















Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,018

$ 981

$ 981



$ 1,999

$ 1,958

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7

8

8



15

16

Noninterest income 692

477

622



1,169

1,158

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,717

$ 1,466

$ 1,611



$ 3,183

$ 3,132















Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 57.9 % 62.3 % 61.9 %

60.0 % 61.9 %













Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP) 57.9 % 62.3 % 58.7 %

60.0 % 59.4 % (a) For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, intangible assets exclude $5 million, $6 million, and $10 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, average intangible assets exclude $6 million, $7 million, and $11 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2019, average intangible assets exclude $6 million and $12 million, respectively, of average purchase credit card receivables. (d) Additional detail provided in Notable Items table on page 24 of this release. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in millions)

















6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019 Assets







Loans $ 106,159

$ 103,198

$ 91,937



Loans held for sale 2,007

2,143

1,790



Securities available for sale 23,600

20,807

21,528



Held-to-maturity securities 9,075

9,638

10,878



Trading account assets 645

795

1,005



Short-term investments 14,036

4,073

2,443



Other investments 655

679

632





Total earning assets 156,177

141,333

130,213



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,708)

(1,359)

(890)



Cash and due from banks 1,059

865

607



Premises and equipment 776

791

829



Goodwill 2,664

2,664

2,664



Other intangible assets 218

236

298



Corporate-owned life insurance 4,251

4,243

4,201



Accrued income and other assets 6,976

6,604

5,633



Discontinued assets 779

820

990





Total assets $ 171,192

156,197

144,545













Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 78,853

$ 71,005

$ 63,619





Savings deposits 5,371

4,753

4,747





Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 4,476

5,630

8,084





Other time deposits 4,011

4,623

5,524





Total interest-bearing deposits 92,711

86,011

81,974





Noninterest-bearing deposits 42,802

29,293

27,972





Total deposits 135,513

115,304

109,946



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 267

2,444

161



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 1,716

4,606

720



Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,420

2,700

2,435



Long-term debt 13,734

13,732

14,312





Total liabilities 153,650

138,786

127,574













Equity







Preferred stock 1,900

1,900

1,900



Common shares 1,257

1,257

1,257



Capital surplus 6,240

6,222

6,266



Retained earnings 12,154

12,174

12,005



Treasury stock, at cost (4,945)

(4,956)

(4,457)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 936

814

(2)





Key shareholders' equity 17,542

17,411

16,969



Noncontrolling interests —

—

2





Total equity 17,542

17,411

16,971

Total liabilities and equity $ 171,192

$ 156,197

$ 144,545













Common shares outstanding (000) 975,947

975,319

1,003,114

Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Six months ended





6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019

6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Interest income













Loans $ 980

$ 1,026

$ 1,082



$ 2,006

$ 2,148



Loans held for sale 21

19

15



40

28



Securities available for sale 121

129

135



250

264



Held-to-maturity securities 56

62

67



118

135



Trading account assets 5

8

9



13

17



Short-term investments 7

6

17



13

33



Other investments —

1

4



1

8





Total interest income 1,190

1,251

1,329



2,441

2,633

Interest expense













Deposits 96

169

223



265

425



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements —

6

—



6

1



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 5

5

5



10

9



Long-term debt 71

90

120



161

240





Total interest expense 172

270

348



442

675

Net interest income 1,018

981

981



1,999

1,958

Provision for credit losses 482

359

74



841

136

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 536

622

907



1,158

1,822

Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 123

133

122



256

237



Investment banking and debt placement fees 156

116

163



272

273



Service charges on deposit accounts 68

84

83



152

165



Operating lease income and other leasing gains 60

30

44



90

81



Corporate services income 52

62

53



114

108



Cards and payments income 91

66

73



157

139



Corporate-owned life insurance income 35

36

33



71

65



Consumer mortgage income 62

20

15



82

26



Commercial mortgage servicing fees 12

18

19



30

37



Other income 33

(88)

17



(55)

27





Total noninterest income 692

477

622



1,169

1,158

Noninterest expense













Personnel 572

515

589



1,087

1,152



Net occupancy 71

76

73



147

145



Computer processing 56

55

56



111

110



Business services and professional fees 49

44

45



93

89



Equipment 25

24

24



49

48



Operating lease expense 34

36

32



70

58



Marketing 24

21

24



45

43



FDIC assessment 8

9

9



17

16



Intangible asset amortization 18

17

22



35

44



OREO expense, net 6

3

4



9

7



Other expense 150

131

141



281

270





Total noninterest expense 1,013

931

1,019



1,944

1,982

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 215

168

510



383

998



Income taxes 30

23

87



53

169

Income (loss) from continuing operations 185

145

423



330

829



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2

1

2



3

3

Net income (loss) 187

146

425



333

832



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

—



—

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 187

$ 146

$ 425



$ 333

$ 832



















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 159

$ 118

$ 403



$ 277

$ 789

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 161

119

405



280

792

Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .16

$ .12

$ .40



$ .29

$ .79

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



—

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .17

.12

.40



.29

.79

Per common share — assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .16

$ .12

$ .40



$ .28

$ .78

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



—

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .17

.12

.40



.29

.78



















Cash dividends declared per common share $ .185

$ .185

$ .17



$ .37

$ .34



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 967,147

967,446

999,163



967,380

1,003,047



Effect of common share options and other stock awards 4,994

8,664

8,801



6,892

9,318

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 972,141

976,110

1,007,964



974,272

1,012,365

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)



Second Quarter 2020

First Quarter 2020

Second Quarter 2019



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 60,480

$ 518

3.44 %

$ 49,466

$ 508

4.13 %

$ 47,227

$ 547

4.65 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 13,510

128

3.80



13,548

155

4.60



13,866

175

5.06



Real estate — construction 1,756

17

3.97



1,666

20

4.75



1,423

20

5.41



Commercial lease financing 4,584

33

2.96



4,565

39

3.39



4,476

41

3.65



Total commercial loans 80,330

696

3.49



69,245

722

4.19



66,992

783

4.69



Real estate — residential mortgage 7,783

69

3.57



7,215

68

3.75



5,790

58

4.03



Home equity loans 9,949

97

3.89



10,155

113

4.49



10,701

135

5.05



Consumer direct loans 4,152

55

5.24



3,709

54

5.91



2,352

43

7.39



Credit cards 983

25

10.22



1,082

31

11.50



1,091

31

11.26



Consumer indirect loans 4,744

45

3.82



4,768

46

3.86



3,859

40

4.15



Total consumer loans 27,611

291

4.22



26,929

312

4.66



23,793

307

5.17



Total loans 107,941

987

3.67



96,174

1,034

4.32



90,785

1,090

4.81



Loans held for sale 2,463

21

3.50



1,885

19

3.99



1,302

15

4.56



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 20,749

121

2.43



21,172

129

2.49



21,086

135

2.54



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 9,331

56

2.43



9,820

62

2.51



11,058

67

2.41



Trading account assets 760

5

2.43



1,065

8

2.95



1,124

9

3.28



Short-term investments 7,892

7

.31



1,764

6

1.42



3,200

17

2.23



Other investments (e) 672

—

.29



614

1

.40



640

4

2.00



Total earning assets 149,808

1,197

3.22



132,494

1,259

3.82



129,195

1,337

4.14



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,413)







(1,097)







(881)







Accrued income and other assets 15,704







14,831







14,321







Discontinued assets 793







838







1,009







Total assets $ 164,892







$ 147,066







$ 143,644





Liabilities























NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 75,297

56

.30



$ 66,721

112

.67



$ 63,071

147

.93



Savings deposits 5,130

—

.04



4,655

1

.05



4,781

1

.09



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 4,950

24

1.93



6,310

34

2.20



8,147

48

2.37



Other time deposits 4,333

16

1.52



4,901

22

1.81



5,569

27

1.93



Total interest-bearing deposits 89,710

96

.43



82,587

169

.82



81,568

223

1.10



Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under repurchase agreements 242

—

.03



2,002

6

1.17



194

—

.20



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 2,869

5

.57



1,401

5

1.58



842

5

2.46



Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,954

71

2.30



12,443

90

2.96



13,213

120

3.67



Total interest-bearing liabilities 105,775

172

.66



98,433

270

1.10



95,817

348

1.46



Noninterest-bearing deposits 38,267







27,741







28,033







Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,369







2,838







2,253







Discontinued liabilities (g) 793







838







1,009







Total liabilities 147,204







129,850







127,112





Equity























Key shareholders' equity 17,688







17,216







16,531







Noncontrolling interests —







—







1







Total equity 17,688







17,216







16,532







Total liabilities and equity $ 164,892







$ 147,066







$ 143,644





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.56 %





2.72 %





2.68 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

1,025

2.76 %



989

3.01 %



989

3.06 % TE adjustment (b)

7







8







8





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,018







$ 981







$ 981



(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $135 million, $145 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)



Six months ended June 30, 2020

Six months ended June 30, 2019



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets















Loans: (b), (c)















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 54,973

$ 1,026

3.75 %

$ 46,616

$ 1,079

4.67 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 13,529

283

4.20



14,094

354 5.07



Real estate — construction 1,711

37

4.35



1,492

41

5.45



Commercial lease financing 4,575

72

3.17



4,486

82

3.66



Total commercial loans 74,788

1,418

3.81



66,688

1,556

4.70



Real estate — residential mortgage 7,500

137

3.66



5,667

114

4.02



Home equity loans 10,052

210

4.19



10,847

272

5.06



Consumer direct loans 3,930

109

5.56



2,109

80

7.68



Credit cards 1,032

56

10.89



1,098

63

11.53



Consumer indirect loans 4,756

91

3.84



3,811

79

4.14



Total consumer loans 27,270

603

4.44



23,532

608

5.20



Total loans 102,058

2,021

3.98



90,220

2,164

4.83



Loans held for sale 2,174

40

3.71



1,212

28

4.64



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 20,960

250

2.46



20,649

264

2.52



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 9,575

118

2.47



11,213

135

2.41



Trading account assets 913

13

2.73



1041

17

3.31



Short-term investments 4,828

13

.52



2,965

33

2.25



Other investments (e) 643

1

.34



647

8

2.35



Total earning assets 141,151

2,456

3.51



127,947

2,649

4.16



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1255)







(879)







Accrued income and other assets 15,268







14,317







Discontinued assets 815







1,037







Total assets $ 155,979







$ 142,422





Liabilities















NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 71,009

168

.47



$ 61,928

277

.90



Savings deposits 4,893

1

.04



4,796

2

.08



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 5,630

58

2.08



8,261

95

2.31



Other time deposits 4,617

38

1.67



5,535

51

1.86



Total interest-bearing deposits 86,149

265

.62



80,520

425

1.06



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 1,122

6

1.05



301

1

.67



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 2,135

10

.90



746

9

2.59



Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,698

161

2.62



13,187

240

3.67



Total interest-bearing liabilities 102,104

442

.87



94,754

675

1.44



Noninterest-bearing deposits 33,004







28,074







Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,604







2,437







Discontinued liabilities (g) 815







1,037







Total liabilities 138,527







126,302





Equity















Key shareholders' equity 17,452







16,119







Noncontrolling interests —







1







Total equity 17,452







16,120







Total liabilities and equity $ 155,979







$ 142,422





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.64 %





2.72 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

2,014

2.88 %



1,974

3.10 % TE adjustment (b)

15







16





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,999







$ 1,958



(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $140 million and $137 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019

6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Personnel (a) $ 572

$ 515

$ 589



$ 1,087

$ 1,152

Net occupancy 71

76

73



147

145

Computer processing 56

55

56



111

110

Business services and professional fees 49

44

45



93

89

Equipment 25

24

24



49

48

Operating lease expense 34

36

32



70

58

Marketing 24

21

24



45

43

FDIC assessment 8

9

9



17

16

Intangible asset amortization 18

17

22



35

44

OREO expense, net 6

3

4



9

7

Other expense 150

131

141



281

270

Total noninterest expense $ 1,013

$ 931

$ 1,019



$ 1,944

$ 1,982

Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 16,646

16,529

17,206



16,587

17,379

(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019

6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Salaries and contract labor $ 332

$ 316

$ 322



$ 648

$ 642

Incentive and stock-based compensation 162

102

155



264

287

Employee benefits 76

92

83



168

176

Severance 2

5

29



7

47

Total personnel expense $ 572

$ 515

$ 589



$ 1,087

$ 1,152



Loan Composition (dollars in millions)



















Percent change 6/30/2020 vs

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019

3/31/2020 6/30/2019 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 58,297

$ 55,983

$ 48,544



4.1 % 20.1 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 13,465

13,548

13,299



(.6)

1.2

Construction 1,919

1,710

1,439



12.2

33.4

Total commercial real estate loans 15,384

15,258

14,738



.8

4.4

Commercial lease financing (b) 4,524

4,677

4,578



(3.3)

(1.2)

Total commercial loans 78,205

75,918

67,860



3.0

15.2

Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 8,149

7,498

6,053



8.7

34.6

Home equity loans 9,782

10,103

10,575



(3.2)

(7.5)

Total residential — prime loans 17,931

17,601

16,628



1.9

7.8

Consumer direct loans 4,327

3,833

2,350



12.9

84.1

Credit cards 974

1,041

1,096



(6.4)

(11.1)

Consumer indirect loans 4,722

4,805

4,003



(1.7)

18.0

Total consumer loans 27,954

27,280

24,077



2.5

16.1

Total loans (c), (d) $ 106,159

$ 103,198

$ 91,937



2.9 % 15.5 % (a) Loan balances include $132 million, $143 million, and $143 million of commercial credit card balances at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $18 million, $14 million, and $11 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $780 million at June 30, 2020, $821 million at March 31, 2020, and $964 million at June 30, 2019, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $225 million, $241 million, and $272 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (dollars in millions)























Percent change 6/30/2020 vs

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019

3/31/2020 6/30/2019 Commercial and industrial $ 419

$ 446

$ 255



(6.1) % 64.3 % Real estate — commercial mortgage 1,107

1,284

1,123



(13.8)

(1.4)

Commercial lease financing —

8

—



N/M

N/M

Real estate — residential mortgage 250

152

164



64.5

52.4

Consumer direct loans 231

253

248



(8.7)

(6.9)

Total loans held for sale (a) $ 2,007

$ 2,143

$ 1,790



(6.3) % 12.1 % (a) Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $250 million at June 30, 2020, $152 million at March 31, 2020, and $164 million at June 30, 2019. Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (in millions)













2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 Balance at beginning of period $ 2,143

$ 1,334

$ 1,598

$ 1,790

$ 894

New originations 3,621

3,333

3,659

3,222

3,218

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (15)

200

26

237

42

Loan sales (3,679)

(2,649)

(3,933)

(3,602)

(2,358)

Loan draws (payments), net (61)

(77)

(18)

(49)

(6)

Valuation adjustments (2)

2

2

—

—

Balance at end of period (a) $ 2,007

$ 2,143

$ 1,334

$ 1,598

$ 1,790

(a) Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $250 million at June 30, 2020, $152 million at March 31, 2020, $140 million at December 31, 2019, $120 million at September 30, 2019, and $164 million at June 30, 2019.

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019

6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Average loans outstanding $ 107,941

$ 96,174

$ 90,785



$ 102,058

$ 90,220

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period $ 1,359

$ 900

$ 883



$ 900

$ 883

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a) —

204

—



204

—

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,359

1,104

883



1,104

883

Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 71

60

30



131

66















Real estate — commercial mortgage 2

3

1



5

6

Real estate — construction —

—

—



—

4

Total commercial real estate loans 2

3

1



5

10

Commercial lease financing 4

2

16



6

24

Total commercial loans 77

65

47



142

100

Real estate — residential mortgage 2

—

1



2

2

Home equity loans 2

4

6



6

10

Consumer direct loans 10

12

10



22

20

Credit cards 12

11

12



23

23

Consumer indirect loans 7

9

8



16

16

Total consumer loans 33

36

37



69

71

Total loans charged off 110

101

84



211

171

Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 5

5

6



10

16















Real estate — commercial mortgage —

1

1



1

2

Total commercial real estate loans —

1

1



1

2

Commercial lease financing 1

—

2



1

3

Total commercial loans 6

6

9



12

21

Real estate — residential mortgage —

—

—



—

1

Home equity loans 1

2

2



3

4

Consumer direct loans 2

2

2



4

3

Credit cards 2

2

2



4

4

Consumer indirect loans 3

5

4



8

9

Total consumer loans 8

11

10



19

21

Total recoveries 14

17

19



31

42

Net loan charge-offs (96)

(84)

(65)



(180)

(129)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 445

339

72



784

136

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,708

$ 1,359

$ 890



$ 1,708

$ 890















Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior

period $ 161

$ 68

$ 62



$ 68

$ 64

Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period —

7

—



7

—

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b) —

66

—



66

—

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period 161

141

62



141

64

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 37

20

2



57

—

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c) $ 198

$ 161

$ 64



$ 198

$ 64















Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,906

$ 1,520

$ 954



$ 1,906

$ 954















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .36 % .35 % .29 %

.35 % .29 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.61

1.32

.97



1.61

.97

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.80

1.47

1.04



1.80

1.04

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 224.7

215.0

158.6



224.7

158.6

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 250.8

240.5

170.1



250.8

170.1















Discontinued operations — education lending business:











Loans charged off $ 2

$ 2

$ 4



$ 4

$ 8

Recoveries 2

1

1



3

2

Net loan charge-offs —

$ (1)

$ (3)



$ (1)

$ (6)

(a) The cumulative effect from change in accounting principle relates to the January 1, 2020, adoption of ASU 2016-13. (b) March 31, 2020, amount excludes $4 million related to the provision for other financial assets. (c) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 Net loan charge-offs $ 96

$ 84

$ 99

$ 196

$ 65

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .36 % .35 % .42 % .85 % .29 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,708

$ 1,359

$ 900

$ 893

$ 890

Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,906

1,520

968

958

954

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.61 % 1.32 % .95 % .96 % .97 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.80

1.47

1.02

1.03

1.04

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 224.7

215.0

156.0

152.6

158.6

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 250.8

240.5

167.8

163.8

170.1

Nonperforming loans at period end $ 760

$ 632

$ 577

$ 585

$ 561

Nonperforming assets at period end 951

844

715

711

608

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .72 % .61 % .61 % .63 % .61 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming

assets .89

.82

.75

.77

.66

(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Commercial and industrial $ 404

$ 277

$ 264

$ 238

$ 189













Real estate — commercial mortgage 91

87

83

92

85

Real estate — construction 1

2

2

2

2

Total commercial real estate loans 92

89

85

94

87

Commercial lease financing 9

5

6

7

7

Total commercial loans 505

371

355

339

283

Real estate — residential mortgage 89

89

48

42

62

Home equity loans 141

143

145

179

191

Consumer direct loans 3

4

4

3

3

Credit cards 2

3

3

2

2

Consumer indirect loans 20

22

22

20

20

Total consumer loans 255

261

222

246

278

Total nonperforming loans 760

632

577

585

561

OREO 112

119

35

39

38

Nonperforming loans held for sale 75

89

94

78

—

Other nonperforming assets 4

4

9

9

9

Total nonperforming assets $ 951

$ 844

$ 715

$ 711

$ 608

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 87

128

97

54

74

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 419

393

329

366

299

Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a) 310

340

347

347

395

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a) 166

172

183

176

228

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 7

7

7

7

7

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .72 % .61 % .61 % .63 % .61 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .89

.82

.75

.77

.66

(a) Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (in millions)

2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 Balance at beginning of period $ 632

$ 577

$ 585

$ 561

$ 548

Loans placed on nonaccrual status (a) 293

219

268

271

189

Charge-offs (111)

(100)

(114)

(91)

(84)

Loans sold (5)

(4)

(1)

—

(38)

Payments (29)

(31)

(59)

(37)

(23)

Transfers to OREO —

(3)

(3)

(4)

(4)

Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale —

—

(47)

(78)

—

Loans returned to accrual status (20)

(26)

(52)

(37)

(27)

Balance at end of period $ 760

$ 632

$ 577

$ 585

$ 561

(a) Purchase credit impaired (PCI) loans meeting nonperforming criteria were historically excluded from Key's nonperforming disclosures. As a result of CECL implementation on January 1, 2020, PCI loans became purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans. PCD loans that met the definition of nonperforming are now included in nonperforming disclosures, resulting in a $45 million increase in nonperforming loans in the first quarter of 2020.

Line of Business Results (dollars in millions)































Percentage change 2Q20 vs.

2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19

1Q20 2Q19 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 841

$ 820

$ 825

$ 833

$ 825



2.6 % 1.9 % Provision for credit losses 167

140

55

48

40



19.3

317.5

Noninterest expense 555

543

552

531

552



2.2

.5

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 91

105

166

194

177



(13.3)

(48.6)

Average loans and leases 39,197

35,197

34,148

32,760

31,881



11.4

22.9

Average deposits 79,502

73,320

73,561

72,995

72,303



8.4

10.0

Net loan charge-offs 39

43

43

40

40



(9.3)

(2.5)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .40 % .49 % .50 % .48 % .50 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end $ 332

$ 342

$ 306

$ 354

$ 366



(2.9)

(9.3)

Return on average allocated equity 10.38 % 12.18 % 19.27 % 22.82 % 21.75 %

N/A

N/A



















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 847

$ 629

$ 771

$ 779

$ 760



34.7 % 11.4 % Provision for credit losses 314

214

38

32

33



46.7

851.5

Noninterest expense 403

353

388

372

389



14.2

3.6

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 120

70

315

304

277



71.4

(56.7)

Average loans and leases 68,038

60,082

58,535

58,215

57,918



13.2

17.5

Average loans held for sale 2,012

1,607

1,465

1,325

1,168



25.2

72.3

Average deposits 46,099

36,058

38,224

36,204

35,960



27.8

28.2

Net loan charge-offs 57

40

39

35

23



42.5

147.8

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .34 % .27 % .26 % .24 % .16 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end $ 616

$ 407

$ 402

$ 351

$ 235



51.4

162.1

Return on average allocated equity 10.00 % 6.00 % 26.69 % 26.37 % 24.09 %

N/A

N/A



TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful Notable Items (in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019

6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Efficiency initiative expenses —

—

$ (50)



—

$ (76)

Laurel Road acquisition expenses —

—

(2)



—

(2)

Total notable items —

—

$ (52)



—

$ (78)

Income taxes —

—

(12)



—

(18)

Total notable items, after tax —

—

$ (40)



—

$ (60)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keycorp-reports-second-quarter-2020-net-income-of-159-million-or-16-per-diluted-common-share-301097825.html SOURCE KeyCorp

© PRNewswire 2020 0 Latest news on KEYCORP 06:31a KEYCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Net Income Of $159 Million, Or $.16 Per Di.. PR 07/09 KEYCORP : NEW/ Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A) AQ 07/08 KEYCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Shares And Preferred Stocks PR 07/08 KEYCORP /NEW/ : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 06/30 KEYCORP /NEW/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 06/30 KEYCORP : Preliminary Stress Capital Buffer PR 06/29 IDEMITSU RENEWABLES : Completes $60 Million Financing for 50 Megawatt Central 40.. PR 06/10 KEYCORP : EasyUp® Becomes Most Flexible, Free Debt Paydown Feature on the Market PR 06/09 KEYCORP /NEW/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 06/01 KEYCORP : Ex-dividend day for FA