KeyCorp : To Present At The BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

10/21/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Gorman and Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Don Kimble will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 1:05 p.m. ET.

KeyCorp plans to review its performance, strategy and outlook. The live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation materials will be available at www.key.com/ir. If you are unable to join the live conference call, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access www.key.com/ir and select Presentations & Webcasts.

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $146.7 billion at September 30, 2019. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

