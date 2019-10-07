Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Keysight Technologies, Inc.    KEYS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keysight Technologies : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes more+

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

SANTA ROSA, Calif., October 07, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) ('Keysight') today announced the pricing of an underwritten, registered public offering of its senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million. The notes will mature in October 2029 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.000 percent. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Keysight intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay its outstanding $500 million of 3.30% senior notes due October 30, 2019.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are also book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') and will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to such offering and the accompanying base shelf prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, Inc., Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, telephone: (800) 294-1322 or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146 or by emailing prospectus@citi.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, telephone: (800) 645-3751 or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com. These documents have been filed with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect the expected results and are based on certain key assumptions of Keysight's management and on currently available information. Due to such uncertainties and risks, no assurances can be given that such expectations or assumptions will prove to have been correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Keysight undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, Keysight's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering and use of proceeds. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering. The words 'intend,' 'will,' and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In addition to the risks above, other risks that Keysight faces include those detailed in Keysight's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2018 and Keysight's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2019.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Contact:

Jason Kary
+1 707-577-6916
jason.kary@keysight.com

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 21:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
05:57pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Unsecured..
PU
04:31pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Unsecured..
BU
11:27aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured N..
PU
11:27aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Spotlight Solutions that Enable Customers to Realize ..
PU
11:02aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Spotlight Solutions That Enable Customers to Realize ..
BU
09:14aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured N..
BU
10/02KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Ixia, a Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Required Int..
PU
10/02KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Enables PCTEST to Address Critical Regulatory Requiremen..
BU
10/01KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Required Intelligenc..
PU
10/01KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Required Intelligenc..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 288 M
EBIT 2019 1 008 M
Net income 2019 591 M
Debt 2019 182 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,27x
EV / Sales2020 3,81x
Capitalization 18 116 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 108,22  $
Last Close Price 96,21  $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul N. Clark Non-Executive Chairman
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.55.57%18 242
SMC CORPORATION42.95%28 522
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL21.34%17 335
COGNEX CORPORATION27.31%8 385
SHIMADZU CORPORATION25.08%7 434
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.43.15%5 028
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group