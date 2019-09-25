Keysight Technologies : Announces Winners of the IoT Innovation Challenge more+

SANTA ROSA, Calif., September 25, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the winners of the Keysight IoT Innovation Challenge. All six finalist teams - three in the Smart Water category and three in the Smart Land category, were flown to New York City to present their IoT innovations to a panel of esteemed judges on September 21, 2019.

'We were extremely impressed by the enthusiasm, engineering knowledge, and ability to make difficult technical design trade-offs from each of the teams,' said Jeff Harris and Chris Cain, competition judges and Keysight co-sponsors of the IoT Innovation Challenge. 'They each chose diverse IoT problems and wasted no time building their prototypes, collecting data in real environments, and analyzing their results. It was exciting to witness.'

'We are thrilled to have inspired student innovation worldwide and were humbled by their passion to improve the planet,' said Cheryl Ajluni, Director of the Innovation Challenge Program. 'The student response we received was overwhelming and we hope we played a small part in inspiring a next-generation of student innovators, cultivating long-term relationships with their universities and enriching the worldwide engineering community.'

After an impressive set of student presentations, the judge's scores were compiled and the IoT Innovation awards were presented to:

Grand Prize Winner -- $50,000 USD in cash to the design team and $50,000 USD of Keysight test equipment to their university:

Anand Lalwani of the Stanford team commented, 'Keysight and this competition helped shape my graduate research work and pushed us extensively in the world of IoT. Keysight has been incredibly supportive of cutting-edge research and promoting innovation across countries.'

First Prize in Smart Land Category -- $25,000 USD in cash to the design team and $25,000 USD of Keysight test equipment to their university:

First Prize in Smart Water Category -- $25,000 USD in cash to the design team and $25,000 USD of Keysight test equipment to their university:

Special Prize, The Keysight Diversity in Tech Award -- $25,000 USD in cash to the design team and $25,000 USD of Keysight test equipment to their university:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology students Nikhil Murthy, Sunny Tran, Gabriella Garcia and Irin Ghosh for their Smart Land entry, berrySmart

'Our team comes from Vietnam, China, India and Colombia. We are male and female engineering students. We truly represent America's growing gender and ethnic technical diversity which gave us a lot of perspectives,' said Gabriella Garcia from the MIT berrySmart team. 'We truly appreciate Keysight's recognition that different perspectives bring innovative results.'

The world-class panel of judges for the final IoT Innovation Challenge event in New York included: Ariel Alexovich, associate public information officer for United Nations; Mehdi Sadaghdar, electrical engineer and popular YouTube influencer known as ElectroBOOM; Martin Rowe, senior technical editor for Aspencore Media; student innovator Jeremiah Pate, founder and CEO of LunaSonde; Jeff Harris, vice president of corporate and portfolio marketing for Keysight; Ee Huei Sin, vice president and general manager of Keysight's General Electronics Measurement Solutions; and Christopher Cain, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Electronic Industrial Products.

The Keysight IoT Innovation Challenge is a design competition challenging graduate and undergraduate engineering student teams to conceptualize low-power sensor networks to tackle issues brought on by today's rapid urbanization. The contest had two tracks: the Smart Land challenge and the Smart Water challenge. Students submitted IoT sensor network ideas via online written and video submissions from April 1 - May 15, 2019. The competition attracted over 8000 registrants and nearly 300 entries from around the world, with each entry scored by a panel of 15 semi-final judges on metrics such as innovation, manufacturability and impact. The general public also played a role in the judging by voting for their favorite design entries. These votes contributed to 10 percent of each entrant's overall score.

For more information on the IoT Innovation Challenge, check out the competition video or go to the event website at: www.iotchallengekeysight.com. For images of finalists, media can visit: https://about.keysight.com/en/newsroom/images/iot-innovation-challenge/.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

[Attachment] Left: Daniel Bogdanoff (far left), Keysight Master of Ceremonies, and Marie Hattar, Keysight CMO (second left), present Max Holiday and Anand Lalwani (far right) of Stanford with the Grand Prize in the Keysight IoT Innovation Challenge. Download Image

[Attachment] From left Marie Hattar, Keysight CMO, with students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who won the Special Prize, The Keysight Diversity in Tech Award for their Smart Land entry, berrySmart, and Daniel Bogdanoff, master of ceremonies for Keysight. Download Image

[Attachment] Marie Hattar, Keysight CMO, and Joel Conover, senior director, portfolio marketing for Keysight, congratulate members of Massey University in New Zealand (left to right, Tyrel Glass, Madhav Kruthiventy, Baden Parr, Darryn Wells) for winning First Prize in Smart Land Category for their entry, CAIRNet (Climate Air Information Real-time Network) Download Image

[Attachment] Students from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) in Malaysia (left Lim Wen Qing and Au Jin Cheng) are awarded First Prize in the Smart Water Category by Joel Conover, senior director, portfolio marketing for Keysight, for their entry, IoT Detachable Waterway Monitoring Device with LoRa and Self-Sustainability Download Image

Keysight Contact:

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe

+1 303 662 4748

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com