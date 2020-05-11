Keysight Technologies : Delivers New Electrical-Optical-Electrical System Design Workflow with VPI Optical Link

Log in
05/11/2020 | 11:01am EDT

PathWave Advanced Design System eliminates barriers to developing high performance hardware products

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a new simulation workflow capability that seamlessly connects PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) with VPI Design Suite from VPIphotonics, enabling designers to predict the signal integrity of Electrical-Optical-Electrical data links.

Data centers transport vast amounts of data using electrical Ethernet connections, however with the growing demand for greater throughput, many connections are moving to optical fiber and more sophisticated modulation schemes to deliver increased capacity. As a result, design margins and complex equalization are needed to maintain data link performance.

Keysight’s new VPI Optical Link solution in PathWave ADS simulates and optimizes design parameters concurrently in electrical and optical domains eliminating key barriers to developing high performance hardware products. It can predict the data link BER (Bit Error Rate) and understand how electrical design choices will interplay with optical design choices to deliver a reliable system design.

“We’re excited to partner with VPIphotonics to provide an industry-leading solution to the market. It seamlessly combines both of our companies’ simulation domain expertise to provide a powerful and comprehensive solution to a real customer challenge,” said Tom Lillig, general manager of the PathWave Software and Solution team at Keysight Technologies.

The defining technology advancement in this new solution is the electro-optical workflow which can process millions of bits in minutes for accurate BER prediction. As a result of this rapid simulation, system architects can investigate link performance characteristics with varied fiber lengths, effects of distortion/dispersion, optical drive level, electrical transmitter and receiver equalization settings, as well as electrical channel design including trace routing and the design of PCB vias.

“Engineers have a wide variety of constraints when developing optical interconnect solutions for intra and inter datacenter applications,” stated André Richter, general manager of VPIphotonics. “With this new seamless design flow linking simulations of the electronic circuits at the transceivers with simulations of the optical fiber link, we are proud to jointly deliver a unique solution that offers the investigation and optimization of overall system performance.”

The new solution will be demonstrated during Keysight’s upcoming virtual seminar on May 19th 2020: Registration Page for Virtual Optical Networking Innovations - Part 1

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Additional Information

Images for Keysight’s new VPI Optical Link feature in PathWave ADS are available at https://www.keysight.com/us/en/about/newsroom/images/keysight-delivers-new-electrical-optical-electrical-system-desig.html.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 454 M
EBIT 2020 1 091 M
Net income 2020 947 M
Finance 2020 559 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,11x
EV / Sales2021 3,82x
Capitalization 18 869 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul N. Clark Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.89%18 869
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.3.46%4 197
ANRITSU CORPORATION-1.08%2 848
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.0.10%2 732
LEM HOLDING SA-7.30%1 550
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.0.39%1 290
