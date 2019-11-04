Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Keysight Technologies, Inc.    KEYS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keysight Technologies : Enables the Global Certification Forum to Certify 5G New Radio Mobile Devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 11:01am EST

Keysight delivers greatest number of GCF validated 5G conformance test cases and bands for protocol and radio frequency

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the company's 5G Protocol and RF/RRM & DVT conformance toolsets were used to submit 5G new radio (NR) non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) test cases to the Global Certification Forum (GCF). As a result, the GCF can activate certification of 5G NR NSA and SA mobile devices based on standards set by 3GPP, the global mobile communications standards organization.

The certification activation took place at the CAG #60 meeting in Fort Worth, Texas, on October 23rd. Keysight now offers the greatest number of GCF validated 5G NR conformance test cases and bands for both protocol and RF on a common platform, which enables a connected ecosystem to verify the performance of mobile devices on both 5G NR NSA and SA mode.

“Keysight is committed to supporting chipset, device manufacturers and test labs accelerate validation in a wide range of scenarios that enhance an end-users’ experience while using 5G devices to access new services,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group. “Our continued leadership in GCF validated test cases allows market makers to quickly and cost-effectively address global test requirements of 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors.”

Keysight is currently the sole provider of GCF validated 5G conformance test cases for radio frequency (RF) demodulation. In July 2019, Keysight achieved the industry’s first GCF validation of 5G RF demodulation and RRM test cases in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies.

Keysight’s 5G conformance toolsets, part of the company’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions, leverage the UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to address the device development workflow from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. Mobile operators, chipset and device manufacturers, as well as test labs, use these toolsets to access a leading number of test cases validated by both the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
11:01aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Enables the Global Certification Forum to Certify 5G New..
BU
11/01KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
11/01KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : CEO, Ron Nersesian, Appointed Chairman of the Board of D..
PU
11/01KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : CEO, Ron Nersesian, Appointed Chairman of the Board of D..
BU
10/29KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Highlight Solutions that Accelerate Innovation in Man..
BU
10/29KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Highlight Solutions that Accelerate Innovation in Man..
PU
10/28KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Delivers Dynamic Real-time Threat Simulation Electronic ..
PU
10/28KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Delivers Dynamic Real-time Threat Simulation Electronic ..
BU
10/23KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
10/23KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Delivers High Performance PXE EMI Receiver more+
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 283 M
EBIT 2019 1 011 M
Net income 2019 591 M
Debt 2019 182 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,2x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,51x
EV / Sales2020 4,03x
Capitalization 19 114 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 108,90  $
Last Close Price 101,90  $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul N. Clark Non-Executive Chairman
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.64.14%19 114
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%3 495
ANRITSU CORPORATION42.86%2 680
TOPCON CORPORATION5.49%1 451
LEM HOLDING SA12.02%1 356
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-7.02%1 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group