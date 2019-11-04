Keysight Technologies : Enables the Global Certification Forum to Certify 5G New Radio Mobile Devices

Keysight delivers greatest number of GCF validated 5G conformance test cases and bands for protocol and radio frequency

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the company's 5G Protocol and RF/RRM & DVT conformance toolsets were used to submit 5G new radio (NR) non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) test cases to the Global Certification Forum (GCF). As a result, the GCF can activate certification of 5G NR NSA and SA mobile devices based on standards set by 3GPP, the global mobile communications standards organization.

The certification activation took place at the CAG #60 meeting in Fort Worth, Texas, on October 23rd. Keysight now offers the greatest number of GCF validated 5G NR conformance test cases and bands for both protocol and RF on a common platform, which enables a connected ecosystem to verify the performance of mobile devices on both 5G NR NSA and SA mode.

“Keysight is committed to supporting chipset, device manufacturers and test labs accelerate validation in a wide range of scenarios that enhance an end-users’ experience while using 5G devices to access new services,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group. “Our continued leadership in GCF validated test cases allows market makers to quickly and cost-effectively address global test requirements of 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors.”

Keysight is currently the sole provider of GCF validated 5G conformance test cases for radio frequency (RF) demodulation. In July 2019, Keysight achieved the industry’s first GCF validation of 5G RF demodulation and RRM test cases in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies.

Keysight’s 5G conformance toolsets, part of the company’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions, leverage the UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to address the device development workflow from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. Mobile operators, chipset and device manufacturers, as well as test labs, use these toolsets to access a leading number of test cases validated by both the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

