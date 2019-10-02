Keysight Technologies : Ixia, a Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Required Intelligence at the Network Edge for Service Providers more+

Log in
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keysight Technologies : Ixia, a Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Required Intelligence at the Network Edge for Service Providers

0
10/02/2019 | 11:39am EDT

SANTA ROSA, Calif., October 02, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that PCTEST has selected Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions to address testing of critical regulatory requirements mandated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for 5G mobile devices.

Keysight's end-to-end 5G test solutions enable PCTEST to characterize the performance of a 5G mmWave device in an over-the-air (OTA) test environment and certify the device according to the FCC EMC & SAR requirements for measurement of power levels, signal strength and emissions produced by a 5G mobile device.

Early access to Keysight's 5G test solutions allows PCTEST to deliver accurate, repeatable, and comprehensive OTA performance and certification testing of wireless devices. Keysight combines the company's 5G network emulation solutions with its compact antenna test range (CATR) chambers to support regulatory radio frequency (RF) testing of 5G mobile devices in both conducted and radiated test environments across sub-6GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2).

'Keysight's proven 5G new radio (NR) test solutions, which support the latest industry standards, greatly improve our ability to reliably test and certify 5G NR mobile devices,' said Randy Ortanez, president of PCTEST. 'With Keysight's support, PCTEST is better equipped to perform regulatory and certification testing requirements for cutting edge wireless device manufacturers.'

'We're pleased to extend our collaboration with PCTEST, helping a worldwide leading test lab certify 5G NR devices according to requirements mandated by the FCC, operators, wireless, and certification forums, as well as standardization bodies such as CTIA, PTCRB and GCF,' said Scott Bryden, vice president of wireless device solutions at Keysight Technologies.'

Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions enable ecosystems consisting of mobile operators, chipset and device manufacturers, as well as test labs, to validate new devices across the workflow from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. The solution suite provides early access to a comprehensive range of protocol, RF, and radio resource management (RRM) test cases on a common platform. By addressing global test requirements on a single solution platform, Keysight enables the mobile industry to achieve rapid validation of device performance and consistent results, accelerating certification of 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight's industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Contact:

Beth Hespe, Americas/Europe
+1 609-994-7442
beth.hespe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia
+81 42 660-2162
fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 15:38:02 UTC
