Keysight Technologies : Launches Innovate Anywhere Program

03/31/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Enables engineering community to maintain productivity no matter where they work

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched the Innovate Anywhere program in response to COVID-19, spanning three key areas: 90-day software trials, remote learning, and scalable live network testing.

“At Keysight, we are committed to helping customers maintain their engineering productivity no matter where they are working,” stated Marie Hattar, CMO at Keysight. “We recognize COVID-19 is causing drastic changes across the globe, in our communities, our homes, and our workplaces. We want to help provide a sense of normalcy and enable customers to do what they do best: to innovate, from anywhere.”

Complimentary 90-Day Software Trials

Keysight is offering the company’s popular software products free of charge for 90 days. Engineers working on design and simulation or managing multiple instruments and test stations remotely, can leverage Keysight’s PC-based software to remain productive. These 90-day software trials also provide complimentary access to KeysightCare Software Support for the duration of the trials featuring live interaction with a technical expert within 4 hours of contacting Keysight.

Eligible software includes the following Keysight solutions:

  • PathWave Signal Generation: Signal creation tools that reduce the time needed on signal simulation
  • PathWave Vector Signal Analysis: Software that runs remotely to access the full capabilities of signal measurement hardware, from anywhere
  • PathWave BenchVue: PC software for simultaneous instrument control and simplified automation for a wide range of instruments
  • PathWave Test Automation: Test sequencer and automation software for data management and test plan development
  • PathWave FPGA: Real-time FPGA functionality to customize and get more performance from instruments
  • PathWave System Design (SystemVue): Multi-domain modeling environment that accelerates design, verification, and test from anywhere
  • Infiniium Offline: Uses PC to capture waveforms, save to a file and recall data with over 60 built-in one-click measurements
  • Flex Digital Communication Analyser (DCA): Uses a PC to see a visual output of a test, controlling DCA or DCA-X oscilloscopes with Standard Commands for Programmable Instruments (SCPI), from anywhere

Additional information about 90-day software trials is available at: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/cmp/promotions/innovate-anywhere.html#software-trials

Remote Learning

For customers that would like to brush up their skills, discover new concepts or learn how to use new tools, Keysight is offering a set of eLearning modules, typically at cost, free of charge for the time being, as well as curated on-demand webinars which will be updated regularly.

Additional information about Keysight’s eLearning is available at: https://accounts.skilljar.com/accounts/login/?d=3ciycopby0kgc&next=%2Fauth%2Fendpoint%2Flogin%2Fresult%3Fnext%3D%252F%26d%3D3ciycopby0kgc&t=2nrafs68ye8n8

Live Network Testing

To support customers that may be struggling with collaboration, voice and video applications trying to keep up with an influx of remote connections, Keysight is offering a complimentary 30-day Hawkeye Network Performance Monitoring Trial to help minimize service disruptions and ensure user experience with active network monitoring.

Additional information about Keysight’s 30-day Hawkeye trial is available at: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/cmp/promotions/innovate-anywhere.html#live-network-testing

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
