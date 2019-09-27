Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Keysight Technologies, Inc.    KEYS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keysight Technologies : , OPPO Establish Joint 5G Test Laboratory in Shenzhen, China more+

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 11:13am EDT

SANTA ROSA, Calif., September 27, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company has established a joint 5G test laboratory in Shenzhen, China with OPPO, one of the world's top five mobile device manufacturers*, further extending the collaboration between the two companies.

The new lab uses Keysight's 5G platform to help verify the performance of new 5G new radio (NR) designs, a key activity that will help the Chinese-based smartphone manufacturer expand its global market presence. Keysight's solutions, which are widely adopted by leading chipset and device makers, enable OPPO to comprehensively test their 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors.
'By setting up a joint 5G test lab with Keysight, we're strengthening our ability to successfully launch 5G devices for deployment in a wide range of 5G use cases,' said Donny Peng, assistant vice president of Software Product Engineering in OPPO. 'The extended collaboration with Keysight reflects the confidence we have in the company's 5G test solutions and the expertise they offer in helping us develop reliable 5G technology.'

Chipset manufacturers and their mobile device ecosystems use Keysight's 5G NR platform, which is compliant to the latest 3GPP 5G NR standards, to accelerate development, validation and carrier acceptance. The platform supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies for conducted and over-the-air (OTA) testing. Common development tools enable users to share design insights gained across each stage of the device lifecycle. As a result, chipset and device manufacturers can accelerate delivery of new 5G NR products to market and capitalize on early commercial revenue opportunities.

'Leading 5G device makers such as OPPO recognize the importance of robust testing prior to successful and competitive commercial product launches in a global marketplace,' said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group. 'This joint lab is a key milestone in our 5G collaboration with OPPO to help them deliver on their 5G strategy and bring leading 5G devices to the market.'

On November 29, 2018 OPPO used Keysight's UXM-based 5G NR network emulation solutions to successfully establish a 5G video call, thereby completing one of the world's first 5G signaling and data connections based on OPPO's commercially available mobile phone.

* OPPO has been identified as one of the world's top five leading smartphone manufacturer in terms of market share according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight's industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behavior scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Contact:

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe
+1 303 662 4748
geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia
+81 42 660-2162
fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 15:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
11:13aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : OPPO Establish Joint 5G Test Laboratory in Shenzhen, Chi..
PU
11:01aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : OPPO Establish Joint 5G Test Laboratory in Shenzhen, Chi..
BU
09/26KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Qualcomm Extend 5G Collaboration to Accelerate Commercia..
PU
09/26KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Qualcomm Extend 5G Collaboration to Accelerate Commercia..
BU
09/25KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Winners of the IoT Innovation Challenge more+
PU
09/25KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Winners of the IoT Innovation Challenge
BU
09/25KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of 5G D..
PU
09/25KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of 5G D..
BU
09/24KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Delivers First Automated Test Solution for Automotive Et..
PU
09/23KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : and OpenTAP™ Project for Open Source Test Automati..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 288 M
EBIT 2019 1 008 M
Net income 2019 591 M
Debt 2019 182 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,39x
EV / Sales2020 3,89x
Capitalization 18 623 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 106,70  $
Last Close Price 99,28  $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul N. Clark Non-Executive Chairman
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.59.92%18 623
SMC CORP38.20%27 687
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL23.65%17 236
COGNEX CORPORATION24.46%8 214
SHIMADZU CORPORATION32.63%7 596
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.47.30%5 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group