Keysight Technologies : Selected as a North American Index Component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

09/30/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the company has been selected as a North American index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), a joint venture created by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, a leader in sustainability rating.

The basis for DJSI inclusion is the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The results of the CSA are derived from analysis of approximately 1,000 sustainability data points per company across environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Examples of criteria added this year to address emerging trends in CSR include information security, cybersecurity, privacy, raw material sourcing, and sustainable finance. Keysight’s inclusion -- among only five companies in the Technology Hardware & Equipment industry group selected from the North American region this year -- exemplifies the company’s commitment to building a better planet through its CSR efforts.

"Keysight has long acknowledged its responsibility to help address global social and environmental challenges while employing strong operational governance,” said Hamish Gray, senior vice president at Keysight. “We are honored to be recognized on the DJSI as a corporate sustainability leader. This type of recognition helps our investment community, customers, employees and communities have confidence in Keysight’s leadership in the CSR space."

The Keysight Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program ensures ongoing contributions to building a better planet while supporting business objectives that align with corporate values. To achieve its vision, Keysight’s business and corporate social responsibility efforts are synergistic, positively impacting the global community through customer-focused solutions and services, as well as its CSR program. As a result, Keysight’s CSR strategy ensures our planet and company thrive, is driven by aspects identified by our key stakeholders as important to them and utilizes a governance structure with defined scope and management system.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

For additional further information on Keysight’s corporate social responsibility program, please visit:

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 288 M
EBIT 2019 1 008 M
Net income 2019 591 M
Debt 2019 182 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,4x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,26x
EV / Sales2020 3,77x
Capitalization 18 062 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 106,70  $
Last Close Price 96,29  $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul N. Clark Non-Executive Chairman
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.55.11%18 062
SMC CORP42.39%28 397
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL23.64%17 209
COGNEX CORPORATION24.70%8 229
SHIMADZU CORPORATION32.20%7 537
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.40.77%4 955
