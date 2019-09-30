Keysight Technologies : Selected as a North American Index Component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the company has been selected as a North American index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), a joint venture created by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, a leader in sustainability rating.

The basis for DJSI inclusion is the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The results of the CSA are derived from analysis of approximately 1,000 sustainability data points per company across environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Examples of criteria added this year to address emerging trends in CSR include information security, cybersecurity, privacy, raw material sourcing, and sustainable finance. Keysight’s inclusion -- among only five companies in the Technology Hardware & Equipment industry group selected from the North American region this year -- exemplifies the company’s commitment to building a better planet through its CSR efforts.

"Keysight has long acknowledged its responsibility to help address global social and environmental challenges while employing strong operational governance,” said Hamish Gray, senior vice president at Keysight. “We are honored to be recognized on the DJSI as a corporate sustainability leader. This type of recognition helps our investment community, customers, employees and communities have confidence in Keysight’s leadership in the CSR space."

The Keysight Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program ensures ongoing contributions to building a better planet while supporting business objectives that align with corporate values. To achieve its vision, Keysight’s business and corporate social responsibility efforts are synergistic, positively impacting the global community through customer-focused solutions and services, as well as its CSR program. As a result, Keysight’s CSR strategy ensures our planet and company thrive, is driven by aspects identified by our key stakeholders as important to them and utilizes a governance structure with defined scope and management system.

