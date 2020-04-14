Keysight Technologies : Selected by Rakuten Mobile to Speed Introduction of High-Performance 5G Services

Japan’s mobile operator leverages Keysight technology in testing, validation and optimization to deploy new 5G infrastructure

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Rakuten Mobile has selected the company’s 5G network and channel emulation solutions in testing, validation and optimization of infrastructure and devices to speed introduction of high-performance 5G services.

Rakuten Mobile, a group company of Rakuten, Inc., a global leader in internet services, is currently building a 5G-ready fully virtualized, cloud-native mobile network. Rakuten Mobile selected Keysight 5G solutions to improve the efficiency in their test and validation processes, critical to the delivery of high-performance end-user-experiences that align with market timelines.

“We are excited to partner with world-class companies such as Keysight as we push the boundaries of technology to redefine the way mobile networks are designed,” said Tareq Amin, representative director, executive vice president and CTO of Rakuten Mobile, Inc. “Keysight’s technologies and experience will allow us to provide high quality and highly resilient mobile 5G experiences to our users.”

Keysight's suite of 5G network and channel emulation solutions, including the company’s recently launched 5G Device Benchmarking Toolset, will enable Rakuten Mobile to efficiently validate 5G devices and network infrastructure – end-to-end – in over-the-air (OTA) test environments. Keysight’s solution suite provides access to a comprehensive set of test cases validated by the Global Certification Forum (GCF). This enables Rakuten Mobile to accelerate protocol and radio frequency (RF) device acceptance, according to the 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) standard.

“Collaborations that support breakthrough technology are at the core of enabling ecosystems to accelerate innovation,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, senior vice president and president for Keysight’s communications solutions group. “We are pleased to partner with Rakuten Mobile to extend our 5G platform to support their strategic goals of building a more connected future.”

