Keysight Technologies : Unveils Industry 4.0-ready In-Circuit Test (ICT) Suite

Keysight i3070 Series 6 ICT improves throughput and operational efficiency of printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) manufacturing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced the i3070 Series 6 In-Circuit Test (ICT) suite of solutions which enables electronics manufacturers to improve test throughput and the operational efficiency of their printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) manufacturing.

Electronics manufacturers for the 5G, internet of things (IoT), and the automotive and energy industries are faced with a highly complex, connected global manufacturing environment. As manufacturing operations evolve, they need test systems that can provide high throughput as well as consistent and repeatable results to leverage the advantages of a “smart factory” environment including Industry 4.0.

Keysight’s i3070 Series 6 ICT supports a wide range of PCBA sizes for applications including IoT and 5G, as well as automotive and energy. The i3070 features a unique design that delivers the shortest signal path between measurement circuitry and devices under test to minimize undesired effects from parasitic capacitance, improve immunity to crosstalk, and eliminate stray signal coupling effects, delivering consistent and repeatable measurements.

Keysight’s i3070 Series 6 ICT offers customers:

Improved test efficiency with up to 4x faster Boundary Scan, Silicon Nails and dynamic flash programming to improve throughput and faster fabrication.

Minimal downtime for software installation with 100 percent backwards compatibility.

Increased operational efficiency, improved test data insights, reduced response times and operating expenses with certified machine-to-machine (M2M) capabilities such as IPC Connected Factory Exchange (IPC-CFX) and the IPC-HERMES-9852 standards.

Reduced energy costs with a smart power supply which intelligently monitors power consumption and reports energy savings.

Modern software licensing that demystifies license costs, centralizes license management and scales to meet production demand.

“Manufacturing of printed circuit assemblies is a global operation that has recently experienced shifts to new locales due to macro-economic realities. It is crucial that in-circuit test platforms provide cross-geographic flexibility, where a test program written on one system can be quickly transported to another system that may be continents away,” said Christopher Cain, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Products. “The new i3070 Series 6 in-circuit test platform provides transportable test capabilities and adds advanced Industry 4.0 technology to deliver high yield, fast throughput and best-in-class operational efficiency for our top-tier printed circuit assembly manufacturing customers.”

