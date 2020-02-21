Keysight Technologies : rsquo; Test Solutions Leveraged in Automobile Battery Cell Competence Center

Log in
02/21/2020 | 11:35am EST

Keysight’s Scienlab test solution advances battery cell technology and drives e-mobility forward

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the use of Keysight’s Scienlab Battery Test Solution for comprehensive battery cell test in the recently opened BMW Group Battery Cell Competence Center in Munich, Germany.

Keysight’s Scienlab Battery Test Solution is comprised of Keysight’s Scienlab Battery Test Systems to provide precise measurement results, and PathWave Lab Operations software, which ensures an optimized test lab operation by managing resources, hardware and information. Comprehensive functions provided by the solution support the planning and execution of test procedures including schedule definition, management, control and monitoring of the battery test systems and device under test. It also analyzes test results as well as the overall efficiency of the lab to identify potential improvements.

"Our long-standing partnership with the BMW Group is based on mutual inspiration and collaboration as we work together to address the challenges associated with automotive power train electrification,” stated Dr. Michael Schugt, senior manager of Keysight’s Automotive and Energy Scienlab E-Mobility business. “We are proud to support the car manufacturers objectives with our innovative solutions and extensive expertise in battery test to continue driving e-mobility forward.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
