Keysight Technologies : to Highlight Solutions that Help Organizations Accelerate Defenses with Dynamic Network Intelligence at RSA 2020

02/10/2020 | 11:01am EST

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS)

What: Edge computing, cloud environments, advanced persistent threats and malware all create new challenges for IT. Keysight provides solutions that deliver rich data about traffic, applications and users in any environment - cloud, virtual or on-premises. At RSA 2020, Keysight’s technical experts will demonstrate solutions that deliver the dynamic network intelligence needed to drive uptime, meet SLAs and keep applications running smoothly.

Keysight will demonstrate the following solutions in the North Expo booth #6345.

  • Breach Attack and Simulation Solutions
  • Visibility Solutions for the Data Center, Inline Architectures and the Cloud
  • Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions
  • Technology Partner Solutions

When:

February 24th – 27th, 2020

Where:

Moscone Center, San Francisco, California

Media Activities:

Contact Beth Hespe to schedule media and analyst briefings and solution demonstrations

Keysight Theatre:

Keysight and its technology partners will share security expertise on topics such as breach and attack simulation, cloud security, encryption and TLS 1.3, network visibility and automation in the Keysight booth daily

Keysight will hold a special panel session, “Are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Being Used Against You – And Is It Too Late to Stop It?” on Tuesday, February 25th, 3:40 PM – 4:30 PM.

The session will explore cybersecurity and privacy issues brought by the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning. An elite panel of experts including Sean Cordero, head of Cloud Strategy for Netskope, Justin Harvey, Global Managing Director of Accenture, Chris Morales, head of security analytics at Vectra and Chuck McAuley, principal security researcher of Keysight’s Application and Threat Intelligence team will explore the risks and new ways to protect your data.

To attend, register at https://www.rsaconference.com/usa/agenda/are-ai-and-ml-being-used-against-youand-is-it-too-late-to-stop-it.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
