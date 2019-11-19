Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Keysight Technologies, Inc.    KEYS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keysight Technologies : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences more+

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:52pm EST

Bulletin

SANTA ROSA, Calif., November 19, 2019 - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that members of its management team will be participating in the following financial community events.

Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2019
Las Vegas, NV
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
2:45 p.m. MT

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference
Scottsdale, AZ
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
10:30 a.m. MT

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
San Francisco, CA
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
11:30 a.m. PT

Cowen 6th Annual Networking & Cybersecurity Summit
New York, NY
Wednesday, December 11, 2019

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event and archived at investor.keysight.com for all events, except for the Cowen 6th Annual Networking & Cybersecurity Summit.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Editorial Contact:

Denise Idone, Worldwide
941-888-2388 or 516-659-7049
denise.idone@keysight.com

Investor Contact:

Jason Kary
+1 707-577-6916
jason.kary@keysight.com

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 19:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
02:52pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences more+
PU
01:45pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11:01aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Sprint Collaborate to Accelerate Commercial Deployment o..
BU
11/14KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : FormFactor and CompoundTek Join Forces to Accelerate Int..
BU
11/13KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Named Industry Leader for Second Straight Year, Ranked 1..
BU
11/12KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Unveils Industry 4.0-ready In-Circuit Test (ICT) Suite
BU
11/06KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Black Shark Technology Collaborate to Accelerate Launch ..
PU
11/06KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Black Shark Technology Collaborate to Accelerate Launch ..
BU
11/05KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earni..
PU
11/05KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earni..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 283 M
EBIT 2019 1 009 M
Net income 2019 736 M
Debt 2019 182 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,9x
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,74x
EV / Sales2020 4,26x
Capitalization 20 140 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 109,73  $
Last Close Price 107,37  $
Spread / Highest target 7,11%
Spread / Average Target 2,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul N. Clark Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.72.95%20 140
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%3 733
ANRITSU CORPORATION45.97%2 728
LEM HOLDING SA24.05%1 504
TOPCON CORPORATION4.42%1 419
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-10.54%1 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group