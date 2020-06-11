Log in
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
Keysight Technologies : to Showcase Tools for Design, Simulation and Test at Millimeter Wave Innovations Event

06/11/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: Next-generation wireless systems are targeting a range of new capabilities including higher bandwidth, more connected devices, and low latency. Millimeter wave technology is a key enabler for this upcoming wireless revolution and Keysight solutions deliver accurate, repeatable results at ever-higher frequencies and wider bandwidths.

When: On June 23rd, 24th and 25th, Keysight will offer training courses and virtual demonstrations of advanced tools for design, simulation, and test:

June 23rd: Keysight’s emerging mmWave Applications featuring demonstrations of new mmWave solutions in Satcom and 6G which enable customers to:

  • Get products to market first while remaining agile
  • Research 6G now with up to 10 GHz bandwidth
  • Perform comprehensive radio frequency (RF) signal analysis
  • Take multiport/multisite measurements

June 24th: Keysight’s virtual mmWave innovations design course featuring new PathWave Design software applications which enable customers to:

  • Unravel integration complexity
  • Analyze complex circuits for stability
  • Validate designs in simulation
  • Perform phased array system modeling

June 25th: Keysight’s advanced mmWave measurement solutions, including new ways to solve the toughest mmWave measurement problems and enable customers to:

  • Keep up with evolving wireless test needs
  • Ensure accuracy for non-linear applications
  • Fully characterize beamformer modules
  • Characterize mmWave devices accurately

Registration Information

Additional information about the event is available at: www.keysight.com/find/MillimeterWaveInnovations

Register for the live event at: https://gateway.on24.com/wcc/experience/elitekeysighttechnologies/2189474/2385569/millimeter-wave-innovations

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.


© Business Wire 2020
