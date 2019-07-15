Keysight Technologies : 5G Test Solutions Selected by Fibocom to Accelerate Development of 5G Modules for PC Market more+

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 15, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Fibocom Wireless Inc. has selected the company's 5G network emulation solutions to accelerate development and validation of 5G new radio (NR) modules for the PC market.

Fibocom, China's first publicly listed wireless module provider, selected Keysight's 5G RF DVT Toolset, part of Keysight suite of 5G network emulation solutions, to support its strategic goal of supplying connected mobile ecosystems with commercial 5G-powered internet of things (IoT) modules. Ecosystems - consisting of mobile operators, device makers and test labs - built around leading modem makers such as Qualcomm, use Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions to solve 5G design challenges in all key markets including, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Europe, and China. By using similar test tools and test cases across the ecosystem, users can achieve rapid validation of device performance and consistent results.

'Our collaboration with Keysight enables us to address diverse global spectrum requirements for efficient development and validation of evolving 5G standards,' stated Jianguo Zhang, R&D Director of 5G R&D and test projects at Fibocom. 'As a global supplier of wireless communication modules for the IoT and consumer electronic segments, we highly value Keysight's significant contributions to the 5G NR standards and continuous support of the latest standards in their 5G solutions.'

'We're excited to help another leading supplier of 5G modules deliver next generation commercial IoT modules for the PC market,' said Peng Cao, senior director of the Commercial Communications group at Keysight Technologies. 'Our common platform 5G design and test solutions enable device makers such as Fibocom to accelerate validation of 5G NR multi-mode designs in both frequency range FR1 and FR2. This allows mobile operators to fast-track 5G NR deployments in all major 3GPP frequency bands.'

Keysight combines its 5G network emulation solutions with a wide range of purpose-built and proven chambers to deliver comprehensive mobile device performance validation capabilities in over-the-air (OTA) test environments. High levels of flexibility and control contribute to an accelerated test case creation and analysis process.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight's industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprise, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Contact:

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe

+1 303 662 4748

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com