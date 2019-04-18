Keysight Technologies : 5G Test Solutions Selected by Quectel to Accelerate Commercialization of Industrial IoT, Mobile Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access Applications more+

Log in
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC

(KEYS)
Keysight Technologies : 5G Test Solutions Selected by Quectel to Accelerate Commercialization of Industrial IoT, Mobile Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access Applications

04/18/2019 | 11:23am EDT

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 18, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the company's 5G network emulation solutions have been selected by Quectel, a global supplier of 5G and IoT modules, to accelerate commercialization of industrial internet of things (IoT), mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) applications.

Quectel selected Keysight's 5G RF DVT Toolset, part of Keysight's suite of 5G network emulation solutions, over the incumbent supplier to support its strategic goal of providing a connected mobile ecosystem with commercial 5G modules. Keysight's RF DVT Toolset enables Quectel to validate protocol and radio frequency (RF) performance of new designs in both sub-6GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) frequency bands.

'Mobile ecosystems around the world rely on Keysight's connected 5G workflow solutions to accelerate device development and commercialization from early design to mobile operator acceptance and manufacturing,' said Peng Cao, senior director of Keysight's Commercial Communications Group. 'Our collaboration with Quectel underscores the value leading industry players recognize in working with a proven supplier of 5G test solutions that support global deployments in all major 3GPP frequency bands.'

Quectel's latest 5G modules (RG500Q, RM500Q, RG510Q and RM510Q) are compliant with 3GPP Release 15 specifications and capable of both 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. These modules feature the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G modem from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Keysight recently announced that the company established a 5G NR data call in Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) mode, using the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Consequently, Keysight enables device makers and their mobile ecosystems to validate 5G NR multi-mode designs in both NSA and SA modes.

'Our collaboration with Keysight enables us to leverage the same tools that leading chipset manufacturers and mobile operators use to validate new 5G NR products,' said Leo Yao, 5G Product Director at Quectel. 'As a result, we can achieve our 5G go-to-market goals and help build a smarter world.'

About Keysight in 5G


Keysight's industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news, and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:
Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe
+1 303 662 4748
geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia
+81 42 660-2162
fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 15:22:01 UTC
