Keysight Technologies : , ASUS Extend Collaboration to Accelerate 5G NR Device Development and Verification

Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions help leading technology brand
to validate new 5G designs from sub-6GHz to mmWave frequencies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that ASUS,
a leading technology brand, will leverage the company’s 5G
network emulation solutions to accelerate 5G New Radio (NR) device
development and verification.
New technologies, such as phased array antennas at mmWave frequencies,
beamforming and beam management, are enabling device manufacturers to
address 5G enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) use cases. ASUS selected
Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to validate new designs that
support the latest 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) Release 15 specifications,
including beamforming and beam management technologies across both
sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies.
Keysight offers end-to-end over-the-air (OTA) testing capabilities by
combining its network emulation solutions with customizable chambers for
radiated testing. ASUS will use the Compact Antenna Test Range chamber,
which has been approved by 3GPP, as an indirect far field test
methodology. This chamber will be used to perform device
characterization and validation under real-world conditions.
Keysight’s 5G solutions enable mobile device ecosystems to streamline
the product workflow from early prototyping and development to design
validation, and manufacturing. These proven solutions offer a leading
technology roadmap, aligning market readiness with customer requirements.
“We’re pleased to help ASUS accelerate 5G NR device validation in their
pursuit of bringing next generation mobile devices to market,” says
Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of the Wireless
Test business at Keysight Technologies. “ASUS can now leverage the same
test capabilities and test cases specified by tier one chipset vendors
and mobile operators to easily validate device performance, speed
development and achieve consistent results.”
About Keysight in 5G
The development of 5G depends on up-to-date tools that let designers
easily explore new signals, scenarios and topologies. Keysight's 5G
solutions are ready to enable deeper insights as development evolves
with the standard. In design and test, Keysight is helping industry
leaders innovate across new and existing technologies as they transform
ideas into reality. Additional information about Keysight's 5G design,
test and measurement solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal
year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network
test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
