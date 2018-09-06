Log in
Keysight Technologies : , ASUS Extend Collaboration to Accelerate 5G NR Device Development and Verification

09/06/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions help leading technology brand to validate new 5G designs from sub-6GHz to mmWave frequencies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that ASUS, a leading technology brand, will leverage the company’s 5G network emulation solutions to accelerate 5G New Radio (NR) device development and verification.

New technologies, such as phased array antennas at mmWave frequencies, beamforming and beam management, are enabling device manufacturers to address 5G enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) use cases. ASUS selected Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to validate new designs that support the latest 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) Release 15 specifications, including beamforming and beam management technologies across both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies.

Keysight offers end-to-end over-the-air (OTA) testing capabilities by combining its network emulation solutions with customizable chambers for radiated testing. ASUS will use the Compact Antenna Test Range chamber, which has been approved by 3GPP, as an indirect far field test methodology. This chamber will be used to perform device characterization and validation under real-world conditions.

Keysight’s 5G solutions enable mobile device ecosystems to streamline the product workflow from early prototyping and development to design validation, and manufacturing. These proven solutions offer a leading technology roadmap, aligning market readiness with customer requirements.

“We’re pleased to help ASUS accelerate 5G NR device validation in their pursuit of bringing next generation mobile devices to market,” says Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of the Wireless Test business at Keysight Technologies. “ASUS can now leverage the same test capabilities and test cases specified by tier one chipset vendors and mobile operators to easily validate device performance, speed development and achieve consistent results.”

About Keysight in 5G

The development of 5G depends on up-to-date tools that let designers easily explore new signals, scenarios and topologies. Keysight's 5G solutions are ready to enable deeper insights as development evolves with the standard. In design and test, Keysight is helping industry leaders innovate across new and existing technologies as they transform ideas into reality. Additional information about Keysight's 5G design, test and measurement solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
