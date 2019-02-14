Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Keysight Technologies Inc    KEYS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC

(KEYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keysight Technologies : , AT&T, Anokiwave, Ball Corporation and Xilinx Achieve Key Industry Milestone, Accelerating Development of Open RAN 5G Networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 11:01am EST

First O-RAN 5G mmWave radio unit white box demonstration using open, interoperable interfaces

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration with fellow O-RAN Alliance members AT&T, Anokiwave, Ball Corporation and Xilinx, accelerating development of 5G networks using an open radio access network (O-RAN) architecture to increase flexibility for service providers.

Open, standards-based network architectures with interoperable interfaces and off-the-shelf components enable mobile operators to address a diverse set of demands in support of new vertical market revenue opportunities. These opportunities are driven by smart cities, industrial automation, and connected cars among other vertical industries. The O-RAN Alliance was formed in early 2018 and includes many of the world’s leading mobile operators and manufacturers of wireless equipment. Its members are committed to creating an industry standard that will accelerate the development of 5G networks based on an open RAN architecture.

The multi-party collaboration has already resulted in a key industry milestone. The parties will showcase the industry’s first O-RAN 5G mmWave radio unit (O-RU) white box demonstration at Xilinx’s booth 6M30 in Hall 6 at Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC19), taking place on February 25-28, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The live demonstration combines essential building blocks to create and test a blueprint for next generation RAN.

“This achievement within O-RAN is exciting because it proves that a radio unit can be built on an open architecture platform,” said Andre Fuetsch, President AT&T Labs and Chief Technology Officer. “Since the demo unit we’ll show at MWC is built with commercial off-the-shelf components, it’s a promising next step to deliver the flexibility we’re looking for when building networks– especially as we enter into the mobile 5G deployment era.”

“We’re excited to play a prominent role in developing the standards to create a robust interoperability framework that addresses new 5G market opportunities,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight's Network Access group. “Keysight’s capability to a provide rapid prototyping framework across radio frequency and protocol measurement domains enables the industry to accelerate development and integration of 5G solutions.”

“Our team’s white box proof of concept demonstrates that an open architecture remote radio unit can be built with commercial off-the-shelf components,” said Rob Freedman, vice president and general manager, Tactical Solutions, Ball Aerospace, a business of Ball Corporation. “As the integrator of the O-RU demonstration, Ball Aerospace is leveraging our system solution heritage to bring together our enabling phased array antenna technology combined with commercially available components, which will enable operators to rapidly innovate their service offerings.”

“We’re pleased to contribute towards this demonstration of the first mmWave RRU whitebox with our AWA-0134 28GHz mmWave antenna,” said Alastair Upton, Anokiwave’s senior vice president of business development. “A working prototype of a mmWave Smart Radio Unit from a fronthaul interface to mmWave beams is an important step to realize open interfaces for the O-RAN Alliance.”

“Operators are facing multiple challenges with 5G deployment such as time to market, differentiation, multi-vendor systems environment, programmability and adaptability to face new services and new standard features. The O-RAN group clearly focuses on optimizing the interfaces for functions/space/power/cost to overcome the challenges operators are facing,” says Farhad Shafai, vice president, communications markets, Xilinx. “Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC devices have been designed especially for the radio units’ market so we are delighted to be part of the first O-RAN radio unit demonstration along with AT&T, Keysight, Anokiwave and Ball.”

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
11:12aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : AT&T, Anokiwave, Ball Corporation and Xilinx Achieve Key..
PU
11:01aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : AT&T, Anokiwave, Ball Corporation and Xilinx Achieve Key..
BU
08:47aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Telefonica Selects Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Deliver..
AQ
02/13KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Telefónica Selects Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Deliver..
PU
02/13KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Telefónica Selects Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Deliver..
BU
02/12KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Qualcomm Demonstrate Industrial IoT Application Using 5G..
PU
02/12KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Qualcomm Demonstrate Industrial IoT Application Using 5G..
BU
02/12KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Showcase Digital System and Embedded Design Solutions..
PU
02/12KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Showcase Digital System and Embedded Design Solutions..
BU
02/11KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Showcase Test Solutions that Accelerate 5G, IoT Devic..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 217 M
EBIT 2019 868 M
Net income 2019 471 M
Debt 2019 1 096 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,97
P/E ratio 2020 24,22
EV / Sales 2019 3,77x
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 14 813 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 76,6 $
Spread / Average Target -3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul N. Clark Non-Executive Chairman
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC27.09%14 813
SMC CORP24.78%24 404
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL18.90%16 578
COGNEX CORPORATION24.00%8 501
SHIMADZU CORPORATION32.73%7 404
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.29.52%4 511
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.