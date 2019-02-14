Keysight Technologies : , AT&T, Anokiwave, Ball Corporation and Xilinx Achieve Key Industry Milestone, Accelerating Development of Open RAN 5G Networks

First O-RAN 5G mmWave radio unit white box demonstration using open,
interoperable interfaces
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration
with fellow O-RAN
Alliance members AT&T,
Anokiwave,
Ball
Corporation and Xilinx,
accelerating development of 5G networks using an open radio access
network (O-RAN) architecture to increase flexibility for service
providers.
Open, standards-based network architectures with interoperable
interfaces and off-the-shelf components enable mobile operators to
address a diverse set of demands in support of new vertical market
revenue opportunities. These opportunities are driven by smart cities,
industrial automation, and connected cars among other vertical
industries. The O-RAN
Alliance was formed in early 2018 and includes many of the world’s
leading mobile operators and manufacturers of wireless equipment. Its
members are committed to creating an industry standard that will
accelerate the development of 5G networks based on an open RAN
architecture.
The multi-party collaboration has already resulted in a key industry
milestone. The parties will showcase the industry’s first O-RAN 5G
mmWave radio unit (O-RU) white box demonstration at Xilinx’s booth 6M30
in Hall 6 at Mobile
World Congress 2019 (MWC19), taking place on February 25-28, 2019 in
Barcelona, Spain. The live demonstration combines essential building
blocks to create and test a blueprint for next generation RAN.
“This achievement within O-RAN is exciting because it proves that a
radio unit can be built on an open architecture platform,” said Andre
Fuetsch, President AT&T Labs and Chief Technology Officer. “Since the
demo unit we’ll show at MWC is built with commercial off-the-shelf
components, it’s a promising next step to deliver the flexibility we’re
looking for when building networks– especially as we enter into the
mobile 5G deployment era.”
“We’re excited to play a prominent role in developing the standards to
create a robust interoperability framework that addresses new 5G
market opportunities,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of
Keysight's Network Access group. “Keysight’s capability to a provide
rapid prototyping framework across radio frequency and protocol
measurement domains enables the industry to accelerate development and
integration of 5G solutions.”
“Our team’s white box proof of concept demonstrates that an open
architecture remote radio unit can be built with commercial
off-the-shelf components,” said Rob Freedman, vice president and general
manager, Tactical Solutions, Ball Aerospace, a business of Ball
Corporation. “As the integrator of the O-RU demonstration, Ball
Aerospace is leveraging our system solution heritage to bring together
our enabling phased array antenna technology combined with commercially
available components, which will enable operators to rapidly innovate
their service offerings.”
“We’re pleased to contribute towards this demonstration of the first
mmWave RRU whitebox with our AWA-0134 28GHz mmWave antenna,” said
Alastair Upton, Anokiwave’s senior vice president of business
development. “A working prototype of a mmWave Smart Radio Unit from a
fronthaul interface to mmWave beams is an important step to realize open
interfaces for the O-RAN Alliance.”
“Operators are facing multiple challenges with 5G deployment such as
time to market, differentiation, multi-vendor systems environment,
programmability and adaptability to face new services and new standard
features. The O-RAN group clearly focuses on optimizing the interfaces
for functions/space/power/cost to overcome the challenges operators are
facing,” says Farhad Shafai, vice president, communications markets,
Xilinx. “Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC devices have been designed
especially for the radio units’ market so we are delighted to be part of
the first O-RAN radio unit demonstration along with AT&T, Keysight,
Anokiwave and Ball.”
About Keysight in 5G
Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable
the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the
physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow
from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment,
and optimization. Keysight offers common software
and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling
the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices,
base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour
scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is
available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news
and on Facebook,
Google+,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005578/en/