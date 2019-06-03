Keysight Technologies : Accelerates Design Workflows with New PathWave Design 2020 Software Suite more+

Log in
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC

(KEYS)
Keysight Technologies : Accelerates Design Workflows with New PathWave Design 2020 Software Suite

06/03/2019

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 3, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced PathWave Design 2020, which includes the latest releases of Keysight's electronic design automation software to accelerate design workflows for radio frequency (RF) and microwave, 5G, and automotive design engineers.

The PathWave Design 2020 software suite includes new releases of flagship products: PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) 2020, PathWave RFIC Design (GoldenGate) 2020, PathWave System Design (SystemVue) 2020, and PathWave RF Synthesis (Genesys) 2020.
Technologies are pushing new limits in electronic design with longer battery life, smaller components, and higher levels of integration. As a result, design requirements are growing in complexity, as the amount of data continues to increase. Analyzing and correlating that data requires multiple, non-integrated design tools that create unnecessary complexities.

In fact, in a recent survey conducted by Keysight, data correlation and software integration were identified as the most pressing challenges faced by design and test engineers. According to the survey, over 90% of respondents want to accelerate time-to-market with an integrated product development solution that enables data sharing.

The PathWave Design 2020 software suite accelerates product development by reducing the time engineers spend in the design and simulation phase. Its libraries and customized simulators reduce setup time and automation improvements reduce manual work. The software seamlessly integrates circuit design, electromagnetic (EM) simulation, layout capabilities, and system level modeling, reducing time needed for importing and exporting designs and fixing errors associated with changing tools. Improvements in data analytics allow for rapid analysis and timely design decisions.

'Creating efficiency in the product development workflow is an industry challenge, particularly in design and simulation,' said Todd Cutler, vice president and general manager of design and test software at Keysight. 'Keysight's PathWave Design 2020 provides engineers with new tools and software enhancements that shorten the design cycle and eliminate project delays by adding new efficiencies to their RF and microwave, 5G, and automotive work flows.'

Keysight's PathWave software enables agile and connected design and test. It incorporates advanced analytics that create immediate, actionable insights for development and manufacturing teams. Keysight's new PathWave Design 2020 enables customers to:

  • lower costs and accelerate time to market by reducing design time
  • simplify and automate data analysis on circuit simulations
  • reduce EM simulation setup time with two new integrated EM simulators for RF and power electronics designers
  • design safe vehicles with a new complex modeling environment for automotive radar
  • stay current on the latest 5G new radio (NR) standards with updated 5G virtual test benches

Keysight is showcasing PathWave Design 2020 at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, June 4 - 6, 2019 at their exhibit #606.

Additional Information

More information on how to accelerate your design and test workflow is available at www.keysight.com/us/en/cmp/pathwave.html.
Images of PathWave Design 2020 are available at www.keysight.com/find/pathwave-design2020-images

To download a complimentary copy of the Keysight Survey: Removing Time-To-Market Barriers for Design and Test Engineers visit: literature.cdn.keysight.com/litweb/pdf/5992-3814EN.pdf

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news, and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:
Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe
+1 303 662 4748
geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia
+81 42 660-2162
fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 15:58:08 UTC
