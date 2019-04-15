Keysight Technologies : Accelerates Global Certification of 5G Devices with 5G NR Conformance Test Case Leadership more+

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 15, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the company's 5G Conformance Toolset now supports the greatest number of validated Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB protocol, as well as radio frequency (RF) conformance test cases, for both 5G new radio (NR) non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode, as reaffirmed at the recent GCF meeting.

Protocol and RF conformance tests are a key enabler for chipset, device manufacturers, mobile operators, and test labs to validate the performance of new 5G designs. By addressing global test requirements on a single solution platform, Keysight enables the mobile industry to accelerate certification of 5G multi-mode devices. Keysight's comprehensive test case coverage also means device manufacturers can validate a wider range of devices, each addressing regionally different requirements, easily and cost-effectively.

Keysight's 5G Conformance Toolset was used to submit 5G NR non-standalone RF test cases - targeting spurious emission testing in the sub-6Ghz frequency range (FR1) - to GCF. Early access to a comprehensive set of test cases on a common platform enables the mobile ecosystem to validate the performance of new 5G designs.

'This achievement confirms Keysight's continued 5G conformance test case leadership in GCF and PTCRB and enables designers to confidently evolve with the latest 5G NR specifications,' said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group. 'As 5G NR NSA and SA deployments are progressing in parallel, we're excited to play a foundational role in accelerating 5G mobile device certification for both modes of operation, addressing global requirements.'

Keysight's 5G Conformance Toolset forms part of Keysight's suite of 5G network emulation solutions that leverages the company's UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to address device development workflow from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. These compact solutions support the device certification process and scale to facilitate mobile device verification, as well as certification across RF, radio resource management (RRM) and protocol. Mobile operators and their ecosystems use Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions to validate new devices across sub-6GHz and mmWave frequency bands.

In the past three months, Keysight has obtained initial GCF approval for validated 5G NR NSA test cases and has enabled the activation of GCF certification for 5G NR standalone devices. Keysight's 5G Conformance Toolset offers the widest range of GCF 5G RF NR radio frequency SA test cases and frequency band combinations and is currently the only solution that supports validated 5G NR protocol test cases for standalone mode. Compared to competitors, Keysight offers the leading number of carrier acceptance 5G NR RF and protocol test cases as mandated by a major U.S. mobile operator.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight's industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.



About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

