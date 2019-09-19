Keysight Technologies : Accelerates Market Introduction of 5G Devices in U.S. with Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Conformance Test Cases Approved by PTCRB

Delivers industry’s first 5G NR protocol test cases for non-standalone mode in frequency range 1 as validated by the certification forum

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company’s 5G network emulation solutions support the greatest number of 5G new radio (NR) test cases approved by PTCRB, enabling mobile device makers to efficiently accelerate 5G device certification.

At the PTCRB meeting, which took place September 11th and 12th in San Diego, California, the certification forum confirmed that Keysight’s 5G Protocol Conformance Toolset, part of Keysight’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions, offers the leading number of PTCRB-approved protocol conformance test cases for non-standalone mode (NSA) in both frequency range 1 (FR1) and FR2 as well as in standalone (SA) mode in FR1. As a result, U.S. mobile operators can rapidly introduce new 5G devices to both consumers and vertical industries.

PTCRB also approved 5G NR test cases for radio frequency (RF) accessible via Keysight’s RF/RRM DVT & Conformance Toolset. This toolset, also part of Keysight’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions, now offers a leading number of PTCRB-approved 5G NR RF conformance test cases in non-standalone mode across both FR1 and FR2. It also offers a unique set of PTCRB-approved 5G NR RF conformance test cases in SA mode in FR1.

Mobile operators around the world are upgrading their 5G core networks and 5G radio access networks (RAN) using 5G NR in SA mode to fully take advantage of an extended range of 5G capabilities. Keysight’s broad test case coverage supports mobile operators’ deployments of networks in both 5G NR NSA and SA mode.

“5G device certification is a key milestone on the path to a successful market introduction of new 5G services,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group. “By delivering a comprehensive set of PTCRB-approved 5G NR test cases via Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions, we are enabling leading device makers to capitalize on early 5G commercial opportunities.”

In July 2019, Keysight announced that following the CAG#59 meeting that took place in Malaga, Spain, Keysight 5G Conformance Toolset (Test Platform 168) offers a leading number of RF test cases validated by the Global Certification Forum (GCF). Last month, Keysight announced that the same suite of 5G test solutions also delivers a leading number of 5G NR protocol conformance test cases validated by both GCF and PTCRB. Keysight’s 5G network emulation solution suite leverages the company’s UXM 5G Wireless Platform to provide early access to a comprehensive range of test cases on a common platform.

