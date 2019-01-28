Keysight Technologies : Accelerates Product Development Workflows with New PathWave Advanced Design System Solutions more+

SANTA ROSA, Calif., January 28, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced PathWave Memory Designer, a new double data rate (DDR) memory simulation capability that is part of PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) 2019. The new capability makes it easy for developers to compare simulated data with actual measured results, reducing the time required to complete product development workflows.

DDR memory designs grow more complex with each new generation, and simulation and test configuration also grow in complexity, resulting in longer simulation and test setup times. The added complexity makes it harder to correlate simulation and test data, resulting in less confidence in designs, longer troubleshooting cycles, and missed delivery schedules. PathWave ADS Memory Designer connects simulation and test workflows, addressing common DDR memory design challenges with new workflows that automate routine tasks and harness data analytics to gain faster actionable insight into simulation data.

'Creating better efficiency in the product development workflow is an industry challenge; particularly bridging the silo between design and test,' said Todd Cutler, vice president and general manager of design and test software at Keysight. 'Keysight's PathWave provides engineers with a method to gather, share, and analyze test and measurement data. Keysight's Memory Designer for PathWave ADS provides a new workflow for the simulation of DDR which shortens the design cycle and reduces project delays.'

Keysight PathWave helps customers accelerate engineering workflows through powerful software that enables agile, connected design and test, featuring:

Open APIs and open source components that enable customers to customize the platform and integrate with their current hardware and software

A scalable architecture that provides the flexibility to run computations on a dedicated workstation, in the public or private cloud, or on embedded instrument software

Flexible consumption models that let companies utilize software when and where they need it

Best-in-class measurement science that produces consistent, accurate results across design, test, and manufacturing environments.

About PathWave

PathWave is software that enables agile and connected design and test. It accelerates product development by modernizing engineering workflows, connecting simulation and measurement data throughout the design, test, and manufacturing lifecycle. It incorporates advanced analytics that create immediate, actionable insights for development and manufacturing teams. PathWave ensures product development teams can keep up with increasing product complexity while decreasing test time and development costs.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

