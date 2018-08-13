Log in
Keysight Technologies : Acquires Thales Calibration Services

08/13/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Company is now the largest calibration and support services organization in Australia

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has acquired Thales Calibration Services in Melbourne, Australia, a subsidiary of Thales Group, effective July 2, 2018. This acquisition establishes Keysight as the largest calibration and support services organization in Australia.

Thales Calibration Services is a world-class commercial calibration facility specializing in dimensional, pressure, mass, and temperature metrology. Located in Melbourne, Thales Calibration was originally established to provide dimensional support, but expanded its capabilities and accreditation over the past several decades. It is now the largest commercial non-electronic metrology lab in Australia servicing the defense, commercial, medical, petro-chemical, and pharmaceutical industries.

“This acquisition complements our existing electrical portfolio, creating new opportunities for Keysight to support the defense sector in Australia,” said Bor-Chun Gooi, general manager for Keysight’s Managed Services Division East. “Now, Keysight is the largest calibration provider in Australia, offering customers a one stop services solution provider.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at Keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 795 M
EBIT 2018 715 M
Net income 2018 333 M
Debt 2018 1 065 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,74
P/E ratio 2019 25,14
EV / Sales 2018 3,26x
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capitalization 11 322 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 63,6 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul N. Clark Non-Executive Chairman
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC44.06%11 322
SMC CORP-19.83%23 436
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL-7.64%14 513
COGNEX CORPORATION-13.88%9 118
SHIMADZU CORPORATION24.04%8 554
RENISHAW PLC5.07%5 101
