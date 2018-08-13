Keysight Technologies : Acquires Thales Calibration Services

Company is now the largest calibration and support services organization
in Australia
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, has acquired Thales
Calibration Services in Melbourne, Australia, a subsidiary of Thales
Group, effective July 2, 2018. This acquisition establishes Keysight as
the largest calibration and support services organization in Australia.
Thales Calibration Services is a world-class commercial calibration
facility specializing in dimensional, pressure, mass, and temperature
metrology. Located in Melbourne, Thales Calibration was originally
established to provide dimensional support, but expanded its
capabilities and accreditation over the past several decades. It is now
the largest commercial non-electronic metrology lab in Australia
servicing the defense, commercial, medical, petro-chemical, and
pharmaceutical industries.
“This acquisition complements our existing electrical portfolio,
creating new opportunities for Keysight to support the defense sector in
Australia,” said Bor-Chun Gooi, general manager for Keysight’s Managed
Services Division East. “Now, Keysight is the largest calibration
provider in Australia, offering customers a one stop services solution
provider.”
