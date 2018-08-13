Keysight Technologies : Acquires Thales Calibration Services

Company is now the largest calibration and support services organization in Australia

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has acquired Thales Calibration Services in Melbourne, Australia, a subsidiary of Thales Group, effective July 2, 2018. This acquisition establishes Keysight as the largest calibration and support services organization in Australia.

Thales Calibration Services is a world-class commercial calibration facility specializing in dimensional, pressure, mass, and temperature metrology. Located in Melbourne, Thales Calibration was originally established to provide dimensional support, but expanded its capabilities and accreditation over the past several decades. It is now the largest commercial non-electronic metrology lab in Australia servicing the defense, commercial, medical, petro-chemical, and pharmaceutical industries.

“This acquisition complements our existing electrical portfolio, creating new opportunities for Keysight to support the defense sector in Australia,” said Bor-Chun Gooi, general manager for Keysight’s Managed Services Division East. “Now, Keysight is the largest calibration provider in Australia, offering customers a one stop services solution provider.”

