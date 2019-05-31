Keysight Technologies : Announces Next Generation Handheld Microwave Analyzer

Delivers first handheld combination spectrum and vector network analyzer
with 100 MHz real time bandwidth for 5G and electronic warfare testing
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the next
generation of the company’s multi-purpose, handheld microwave analyzer,
the FieldFox
B-series, which delivers measurement precision and bandwidth up to
100 MHz for wide-band, real-time spectrum analysis to enable 5G testing
in the field.
Accurate microwave measurements are becoming increasingly necessary in
harsh and hard-to-reach environments spanning a wide range of
conditions: day or night, rain or shine, hot or cold; aboard a ship, in
an aircraft, or in a vehicle. In these situations, a handheld instrument
must be capable of making the required measurements with performance and
accuracy.
Keysight’s new FieldFox B-series analyzers offer wide-band, gap-free,
real-time measurement capabilities that enable 5G network testing in the
field. In addition, these new capabilities enable customers to locate
and identify the shortest interfering threats to their satellite
communication networks. Designed to withstand the toughest working
conditions, the rugged, durable and portable FieldFox B handheld
analyzers provide the following customer benefits:
-
100 MHz bandwidth in real-time for accurate cellular base-station
testing
-
PRF 28800F compliant to withstand explosive impact and wet weather
conditions
-
10 dB improvement in displayed average noise level (DANL) for
measuring low noise signals and detecting weak interferers
-
Collect, play back, and analyze raw I/Q data for electronic warfare
test
-
Save time and space in the field kit with a task-driven user interface
for each operation mode
-
Handle routine maintenance and in-depth troubleshooting with
precision, including multiple measurement applications to meet
specific measurement needs
-
Easily transport measurements from the field to the lab for further
analysis with the 89600
VSA software
“Keysight recognized that the increasing performance and complexity of
radar and electronic warfare signals needed to be matched with a
combination of bandwidth and dynamic range in a handheld microwave
analyzer,” stated Dan Dunn, vice president of ADGS at Keysight. “We’re
proud to deliver the first handheld combination spectrum and vector
network analyzer with 100 MHz real time bandwidth that addresses 5G and
electronic warfare testing for our customers.”
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news
and on Facebook,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005383/en/