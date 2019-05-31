Log in
Keysight Technologies : Announces Next Generation Handheld Microwave Analyzer

05/31/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Delivers first handheld combination spectrum and vector network analyzer with 100 MHz real time bandwidth for 5G and electronic warfare testing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the next generation of the company’s multi-purpose, handheld microwave analyzer, the FieldFox B-series, which delivers measurement precision and bandwidth up to 100 MHz for wide-band, real-time spectrum analysis to enable 5G testing in the field.

Accurate microwave measurements are becoming increasingly necessary in harsh and hard-to-reach environments spanning a wide range of conditions: day or night, rain or shine, hot or cold; aboard a ship, in an aircraft, or in a vehicle. In these situations, a handheld instrument must be capable of making the required measurements with performance and accuracy.

Keysight’s new FieldFox B-series analyzers offer wide-band, gap-free, real-time measurement capabilities that enable 5G network testing in the field. In addition, these new capabilities enable customers to locate and identify the shortest interfering threats to their satellite communication networks. Designed to withstand the toughest working conditions, the rugged, durable and portable FieldFox B handheld analyzers provide the following customer benefits:

  • 100 MHz bandwidth in real-time for accurate cellular base-station testing
  • PRF 28800F compliant to withstand explosive impact and wet weather conditions
  • 10 dB improvement in displayed average noise level (DANL) for measuring low noise signals and detecting weak interferers
  • Collect, play back, and analyze raw I/Q data for electronic warfare test
  • Save time and space in the field kit with a task-driven user interface for each operation mode
  • Handle routine maintenance and in-depth troubleshooting with precision, including multiple measurement applications to meet specific measurement needs
  • Easily transport measurements from the field to the lab for further analysis with the 89600 VSA software

“Keysight recognized that the increasing performance and complexity of radar and electronic warfare signals needed to be matched with a combination of bandwidth and dynamic range in a handheld microwave analyzer,” stated Dan Dunn, vice president of ADGS at Keysight. “We’re proud to deliver the first handheld combination spectrum and vector network analyzer with 100 MHz real time bandwidth that addresses 5G and electronic warfare testing for our customers.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
