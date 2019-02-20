Keysight Technologies : Assists Motorola Mobility to Commercialize First 5G NR Mobile Device more+

SANTA ROSA, Calif., February 20, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration with Motorola Mobility LLC, to enable the leading mobile device manufacturer in development of its first 5G new radio (NR) enabled smartphone operating in millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum.

The upcoming launch of Motorola's new smartphone represents a key industry milestone resulting from Motorola and Keysight's collaboration on 5G network emulation solutions for early 5G device prototyping, development and device design validation. Motorola's moto z3 smartphone with 5G moto mod™ leverages Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 modem and 5G NR mmWave technology to deliver significantly faster peak download speeds compared to today's wireless technology.

The collaboration also resulted in the compliance of Motorola's devices with 3GPP standards and carrier customer requirements. Keysight's 5G network emulation solution leverages Keysight's UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to support comprehensive device validation across protocol, radio frequency (RF), and radio resource management (RRM) in both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum.

'We are excited to play a key role in enabling the commercial introduction of the first wave of 5G smartphones operating in mmWave spectrum,' said Scott Bryden, vice president of wireless device solutions at Keysight Technologies. 'Leading device manufacturers, including Motorola, recognize the benefits of collaborating with a proven 5G partner that offers depth of technology, solutions and global support required to deliver an accelerated and intense development phase.'

Keysight's close industry collaborations across a connected mobile ecosystem and industry-first 5G solutions enable manufacturers to validate mmWave mobile devices in over-the-air (OTA) test environments, addressing new challenges related to beamforming and the use of integrated radio frequency front-end designs.

Keysight's 5G network emulation solution will be used by Motorola to showcase the full capabilities of its new 5G smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC19).

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight's industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G .

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

