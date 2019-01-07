Keysight Technologies : CICT Strengthen Commitment to Collaborate on 5G Technology with New Purchase Framework Agreement

Agreement signed at China International Import Expo in Shanghai

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, extended its collaboration with China Information and Communication Technology Group (CICT) with a new purchasing framework agreement, strengthening the two companies’ commitment to develop 5G technology.

The agreement was signed on November 7, 2018 at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. CIIE – a China government sponsored event – brought together government officials, business communities, exhibitors and professional purchasers, from around the world to strengthen economic cooperation and trade between China and other countries. The extended collaboration leverages Keysight’s technical expertise in over-the-air (OTA) measurement science, MIMO technology, and millimeter-wave broadband. The purchasing framework agreement consists of Keysight’s innovative 5G test solutions, including channel emulators, signal generators, and signal analyzers.

“We are pleased that CICT, a leading innovator, has selected Keysight’s platform for 5G design and test solutions,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, senior vice president of Keysight Technologies, and president of Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group. “Keysight’s platform offers scalability and extensibility to support both current and future needs of the 5G ecosystem.”

CICT, formed earlier this year, combines the strengths of FiberHome and Datang Telecom to focus on the industry’s latest communication technology in broadband construction, 5G, and information security. In 2016, Keysight and Datang, a leading Chinese manufacturer of wireless equipment for 3G, 4G and 5G, signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on research and development of 5G communication technologies. The two companies have worked together to advance the IMT-2020 5G Promotion Group Phase I Step 3 trials, in which Keysight provided its test and measurement expertise to support the development of 5G technology for deployment in China.

