News Summary

Keysight Technologies : CICT Strengthen Commitment to Collaborate on 5G Technology with New Purchase Framework Agreement

01/07/2019 | 11:03am EST

Agreement signed at China International Import Expo in Shanghai

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, extended its collaboration with China Information and Communication Technology Group (CICT) with a new purchasing framework agreement, strengthening the two companies’ commitment to develop 5G technology.

The agreement was signed on November 7, 2018 at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. CIIE – a China government sponsored event – brought together government officials, business communities, exhibitors and professional purchasers, from around the world to strengthen economic cooperation and trade between China and other countries. The extended collaboration leverages Keysight’s technical expertise in over-the-air (OTA) measurement science, MIMO technology, and millimeter-wave broadband. The purchasing framework agreement consists of Keysight’s innovative 5G test solutions, including channel emulators, signal generators, and signal analyzers.

“We are pleased that CICT, a leading innovator, has selected Keysight’s platform for 5G design and test solutions,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, senior vice president of Keysight Technologies, and president of Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group. “Keysight’s platform offers scalability and extensibility to support both current and future needs of the 5G ecosystem.”

CICT, formed earlier this year, combines the strengths of FiberHome and Datang Telecom to focus on the industry’s latest communication technology in broadband construction, 5G, and information security. In 2016, Keysight and Datang, a leading Chinese manufacturer of wireless equipment for 3G, 4G and 5G, signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on research and development of 5G communication technologies. The two companies have worked together to advance the IMT-2020 5G Promotion Group Phase I Step 3 trials, in which Keysight provided its test and measurement expertise to support the development of 5G technology for deployment in China.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 208 M
EBIT 2019 870 M
Net income 2019 471 M
Debt 2019 1 096 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,74
P/E ratio 2020 19,02
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
Capitalization 11 624 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 75,4 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul N. Clark Non-Executive Chairman
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC-0.21%11 624
SMC CORP-2.45%19 531
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL-6.79%13 202
COGNEX CORPORATION-2.53%6 490
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-3.15%5 530
RENISHAW PLC-4.01%3 770
