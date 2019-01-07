Keysight Technologies : CICT Strengthen Commitment to Collaborate on 5G Technology with New Purchase Framework Agreement

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, extended its collaboration
with China Information and Communication Technology Group (CICT) with a
new purchasing framework agreement, strengthening the two companies’
commitment to develop 5G technology.
The agreement was signed on November 7, 2018 at the China
International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. CIIE – a China
government sponsored event – brought together government officials,
business communities, exhibitors and professional purchasers, from
around the world to strengthen economic cooperation and trade between
China and other countries. The extended collaboration leverages
Keysight’s technical expertise in over-the-air (OTA) measurement
science, MIMO technology, and millimeter-wave broadband. The purchasing
framework agreement consists of Keysight’s innovative 5G
test solutions, including channel
emulators, signal
generators, and signal
analyzers.
“We are pleased that CICT, a leading innovator, has selected Keysight’s
platform for 5G design and test solutions,” said Satish Dhanasekaran,
senior vice president of Keysight Technologies, and president of
Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group. “Keysight’s platform offers
scalability and extensibility to support both current and future needs
of the 5G ecosystem.”
CICT, formed earlier this year, combines the strengths of FiberHome
and Datang Telecom to focus on the industry’s latest communication
technology in broadband construction, 5G, and information security. In
2016, Keysight and Datang, a leading Chinese manufacturer of wireless
equipment for 3G, 4G and 5G, signed a memorandum of understanding to
collaborate on research and development of 5G communication
technologies. The two companies have worked together to advance the IMT-2020
5G Promotion Group Phase I Step 3 trials, in which Keysight provided
its test and measurement expertise to support the development of 5G
technology for deployment in China.
About Keysight in 5G
Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable
the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the
physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow
from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment,
and optimization. Keysight offers common software
and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling
the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices,
base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour
scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is
available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
