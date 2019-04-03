Keysight Technologies : CMO, Marie Hattar, Named as One the 2019 Most Powerful Women in Technology more+

Log in
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC

(KEYS)
Keysight Technologies : CMO, Marie Hattar, Named as One the 2019 Most Powerful Women in Technology

0
04/03/2019

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 03, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Marie Hattar, Keysight's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), has been named as one of the 2019 Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology by the National Diversity Council.

'The 2019 Top 50 Most Powerful Women in technology is a true testament to the abilities of women in the workplace,' said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of the National Diversity Council. 'Each year, we are amazed and inspired at the achievements of each awardee. The 2019 class is truly a powerful force.'

Marie Hattar is responsible for Keysight's brand and global marketing efforts. She drives Keysight's corporate positioning, messaging and communications to both internal and external audiences. Marie has more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience spanning the security, routing, switching, telecom and mobility markets.

'I'm honored to be among these talented women and recognized for having a positive impact at Keysight, as well as in the technology industry overall,' stated Marie Hattar, CMO at Keysight. 'I look forward to continuing my professional journey and working with a world-class team of marketing talent at Keysight.'

The 2019 Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology Award is based on the following criteria:

  • Top leader in her organization and profession
  • Directly contributes to business growth or strategic direction of the organization
  • Effective role model who inspires other women and is active in mentoring
  • Operates with the highest integrity and ethical behavior
  • Demonstrates a commitment to corporate citizenship

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news, and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:
Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe
+1 303 662 4748
geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia
+81 42 660-2162
fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 15:26:02 UTC
