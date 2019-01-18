Keysight Technologies : CharIN Collaborate to Accelerate the Combined Charging System for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, is now a member of the CharIN
e.V. association which speeds the advancement of the Combined
Charging System (CCS) for battery powered vehicles.
In support of CharIN’s efforts to establish a global standard for
electric vehicle charging, Keysight will offer expertise in charging
communication protocols, power electronics, electromagnetic
compatibility (EMC), and measurement technology. To drive e-mobility
innovations and concepts on a global basis, Keysight will actively
support the implementation of direct current (DC) fast chargers, as well
as join forces with CharIN to help guarantee interoperability between
electric vehicles and charging stations.
Power transmission and reliable data exchange between electric vehicles
(EV) and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) is a fundamental
requirement for a safe and functioning charging process. In addition to
the technical and legal requirements, environmental factors, such as
on-site power grids and climatic conditions, need to be addressed during
product development. Keysight’s Scienlab portfolio offers modular,
customizable test solutions for all automotive charging systems and
batteries, including CCS high power DC charging with up to 1.000 V / 350
kW.
“Keysight
is proud to be a member of the CharIN e.V. association and leverage our
specialized knowledge in power electronics and electronic testing
technology to enable e-mobility innovations in the automotive and energy
industry,” said Siegfried Gross, vice president and general manager of
Keysight’s Automotive and Energy Solutions group. “Keysight provides
customers with flexible testing solutions for charging application test
needs with a focus on both EV as well as EVSE.”
“We are delighted to welcome Keysight Technologies Deutschland GmbH as a
member of CharIN e.V. We are also happy to continue the valuable focus
group contributions with Keysight that we successfully started with
Scienlab a long time ago,” said Claas Bracklo, Chairman of CharIN e.V.
Additional information about Keysight’s portfolio of automotive test
solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/automotive.
