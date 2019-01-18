Log in
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS)

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keysight Technologies : CharIN Collaborate to Accelerate the Combined Charging System for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles

01/18/2019 | 11:01am EST

Working to establish a global standard for electric vehicle charging

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, is now a member of the CharIN e.V. association which speeds the advancement of the Combined Charging System (CCS) for battery powered vehicles.

In support of CharIN’s efforts to establish a global standard for electric vehicle charging, Keysight will offer expertise in charging communication protocols, power electronics, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and measurement technology. To drive e-mobility innovations and concepts on a global basis, Keysight will actively support the implementation of direct current (DC) fast chargers, as well as join forces with CharIN to help guarantee interoperability between electric vehicles and charging stations.

Power transmission and reliable data exchange between electric vehicles (EV) and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) is a fundamental requirement for a safe and functioning charging process. In addition to the technical and legal requirements, environmental factors, such as on-site power grids and climatic conditions, need to be addressed during product development. Keysight’s Scienlab portfolio offers modular, customizable test solutions for all automotive charging systems and batteries, including CCS high power DC charging with up to 1.000 V / 350 kW.

Keysight is proud to be a member of the CharIN e.V. association and leverage our specialized knowledge in power electronics and electronic testing technology to enable e-mobility innovations in the automotive and energy industry,” said Siegfried Gross, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Automotive and Energy Solutions group. “Keysight provides customers with flexible testing solutions for charging application test needs with a focus on both EV as well as EVSE.”

“We are delighted to welcome Keysight Technologies Deutschland GmbH as a member of CharIN e.V. We are also happy to continue the valuable focus group contributions with Keysight that we successfully started with Scienlab a long time ago,” said Claas Bracklo, Chairman of CharIN e.V.

Additional information about Keysight’s portfolio of automotive test solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/automotive.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
