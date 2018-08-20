Keysight Technologies : Collaborates with NTT DOCOMO to Accelerate 5G Commercialization with ’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions

5G NR protocol and RF performance test solutions enable leading mobile operator to validate new mobile devices in mmWave OTA test environments

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has extended its collaboration with NTT DOCOMO, INC. by providing first-to-market 5G network emulation solutions for characterizing and validating new 5G New Radio (NR) mobile devices intended to operate on the leading mobile operator’s 5G network.

Keysight’s 5G NR network emulations solutions enable NTT DOCOMO to assess the performance of new 5G mobile devices and address new technical challenges of deploying a 5G network at mmWave frequencies.

Keysight’s solutions allow users to validate the protocol signaling and Radio Frequency (RF) performance of 5G NR mobile devices in a laboratory environment. Keysight’s comprehensive mmWave over-the-air (OTA) test capabilities combine network emulation solutions with anechoic chamber, such as Keysight’s Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR), which is consistent with 3GPP’s decisions approving the chamber as an indirect far field test methodology.

"Keysight’s proven expertise in mmWave and 5G test capability in OTA environments enable us to accelerate our 5G commercialization plans and ensure that new 5G mobile devices will operate reliably on our network." said Toshiyuki Futakata, vice president and general manager of Communication Device Development Department, NTT DOCOMO. "Collaboration with Keysight includes refining highly-specialized technology necessary for testing 5G devices in an OTA environment.”

Keysight is also collaborating with NTT DOCOMO to develop specific test scenarios for their mobile ecosystem to ensure new 5G mobile devices will operate as expected on their network. This enables NTT DOCOMO’s ecosystem to reduce R&D efforts and accelerate market introductions of new 5G mobile devices.

Keysight partnered early with market visionaries to be first to introduce 5G network emulation solutions, including 5G Protocol R&D and RF Design Verification Toolsets, which both support the 3GPP Release 15 5G NR standard. Keysight and NTT DOCOMO initiated their close collaboration on 5G technology in 2015 to develop mmWave technology for effective deployment of enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) services in support of key 5G use cases.

"We are excited to be closely collaborating with NTT DOCOMO to meet their strategic goals of successful deployment of 5G commercial services by 2020," said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Wireless Test business at Keysight Technologies. "Keysight’s first-to-market 5G solutions, breadth of our solution portfolio and metrology expertise are enabling leading mobile operators and their ecosystems to accelerate 5G development and deployment."

About Keysight in 5G

The development of 5G depends on up-to-date tools that let designers easily explore new signals, scenarios and topologies. Keysight's 5G solutions are ready to enable deeper insights as development evolves with the standard. In design and test, Keysight is helping industry leaders innovate across new and existing technologies as they transform ideas into reality. Additional information about Keysight's 5G design, test and measurement solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

