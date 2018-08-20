Keysight Technologies : Collaborates with NTT DOCOMO to Accelerate 5G Commercialization with ’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions

5G NR protocol and RF performance test solutions enable leading mobile
operator to validate new mobile devices in mmWave OTA test environments
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has extended
its collaboration with NTT
DOCOMO, INC. by providing first-to-market 5G
network emulation solutions for characterizing and validating new 5G
New Radio (NR) mobile devices intended to operate on the leading mobile
operator’s 5G network.
Keysight’s 5G NR network emulations solutions enable NTT DOCOMO to
assess the performance of new 5G mobile devices and address new
technical challenges of deploying a 5G network at mmWave frequencies.
Keysight’s solutions allow users to validate the protocol signaling and
Radio Frequency (RF) performance of 5G NR mobile devices in a laboratory
environment. Keysight’s comprehensive mmWave over-the-air (OTA) test
capabilities combine network emulation solutions with anechoic chamber,
such as Keysight’s Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR), which is
consistent with 3GPP’s decisions approving the chamber as an indirect
far field test methodology.
"Keysight’s proven expertise in mmWave and 5G test capability in OTA
environments enable us to accelerate our 5G commercialization plans and
ensure that new 5G mobile devices will operate reliably on our network."
said Toshiyuki Futakata, vice president and general manager of
Communication Device Development Department, NTT DOCOMO. "Collaboration
with Keysight includes refining highly-specialized technology necessary
for testing 5G devices in an OTA environment.”
Keysight is also collaborating with NTT DOCOMO to develop specific test
scenarios for their mobile ecosystem to ensure new 5G mobile devices
will operate as expected on their network. This enables NTT DOCOMO’s
ecosystem to reduce R&D efforts and accelerate market introductions of
new 5G mobile devices.
Keysight partnered early with market visionaries to be first to
introduce 5G network emulation solutions, including 5G Protocol R&D and
RF Design Verification Toolsets, which both support the 3GPP Release 15
5G NR standard. Keysight and NTT DOCOMO initiated their close
collaboration on 5G technology in 2015 to develop mmWave technology for
effective deployment of enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) services in
support of key 5G use cases.
"We are excited to be closely collaborating with NTT DOCOMO to meet
their strategic goals of successful deployment of 5G commercial services
by 2020," said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of
Wireless Test business at Keysight Technologies. "Keysight’s
first-to-market 5G solutions, breadth of our solution portfolio and
metrology expertise are enabling leading mobile operators and their
ecosystems to accelerate 5G development and deployment."
About Keysight in 5G
The development of 5G depends on up-to-date tools that let designers
easily explore new signals, scenarios and topologies. Keysight's 5G
solutions are ready to enable deeper insights as development evolves
with the standard. In design and test, Keysight is helping industry
leaders innovate across new and existing technologies as they transform
ideas into reality. Additional information about Keysight's 5G design,
test and measurement solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal
year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network
test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
