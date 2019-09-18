Log in
Keysight Technologies : Demonstrates Latest Test Solutions for Optical Transmission and Data Center Interconnect at ECOC 2019

09/18/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005855/en/

What:

Massive data flow from 5G and IoT is driving explosive traffic growth, creating unprecedented demand for bandwidth everywhere in the network and data center.

At ECOC 2019, Keysight's technical experts will demonstrate advanced digital and test solutions across all network layers and technologies for optical transmission and data center interconnect and discuss comprehensive service offerings to help customers accelerate development of intelligent networks.

The following solutions will be demonstrated at the Keysight stand during ECOC:

Keysight Parametric Photonic Test Solutions

  • A new multiport power meter paired with tunable laser sources which reduce time and cost to test wavelength-multiplexing optical components.
  • A new lightwave component analyzer (LCA) that addresses opto-electronic tests up to 110 GHz in an extended wavelength range down to 1260nm, offering manufacturers higher baud rates in return to zero/ non-return-to-zero (RZ/NRZ) and PAM formats.

Data Center Transceiver Design and Test Solutions

  • A compliance test solution for 400GBASE devices and components that addresses current and next generation data communication networks using 4-level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4), forward error correction (FEC), and equalizing receivers to achieve increased bandwidth in datacenter networks.
  • A cost-effective and scalable solution for functional and interoperability testing of 400GE optical transceiver modules and direct attached copper cables.

Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4-Level (PAM4) Simulation/Analysis Solution

  • A full simulation of PAM4 Optical-to-Electrical (O/E) & Electrical-to-Optical (E/O) link in PathWave 2020 including how to develop IBIS Algorithmic Modeling Interface (IBIS-AMI) models for channel simulations to optimize the channel, ensuring an open eye diagram before going to prototype.

Coherent Optical Transmission Solution

  • A test solution that mimics the function of a coherent transceiver, generating signals with flexible format and shape at 100 GBaud speed using Keysight’s new arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and analyzing those signals with Keysight’s optical modulation analyzer (OMA) based on the company’s UXR real-time oscilloscope.

Collaboration with Partners at ECOC

  • Mellanox Technologies (Stand 53), a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions, will demonstrate Ixia’s A400GE-QDD test system with the Mellanox 400G optical physical medium dependents (PMDs) DR4 and 200G SR4 transceivers, which will deliver better than IEEE specified FEC error density and BER (bit error rate) performance.
  • Molex (Stand 94), a leading global manufacturer of electronic solutions, will demonstrate an Ethernet signal between the Cisco N9K-C9316D-GX switch and Ixia’s A400GE-QDD. Real-time analysis on the A400 will showcase test results of pre-FEC per lane BER better than IEEE specifications.
  • Innolight (Stand 271), a global leader in high-speed optical transceivers, is using a wide array of Keysight’s solutions including the company’s N1092D Digital Communication Analyzer and N1078A 64 GBaud clock recovery, in the live demonstration of their 400G QSFP-DD ER4 transceiver for data center and metro applications.

“With first-to-market data center test solutions we are announcing at ECOC 2019, Keysight is helping the industry transition from 400GE readiness to massive 400GE deployments,” said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager, Network and Data Center Solutions, for Keysight. “On the transport network side, we accelerate coherent optics development from short reach terabit to ultra-long haul transceivers.”

Keysight industry experts will also present at ECOC’s Market Focus sessions, discussing the latest industry trends and sharing knowledge on the latest technologies in optical communications. Beate Hoehne, solution sales development manager, will discuss “Data Center and Optical Network Innovation: Enabling the 5G Ecosystem” on Monday 23 September at 13:20 - 13:50.

When:

September 23rd - 25th, 2019

Where:

Royal Dublin Showground, Dublin Ireland

 

Keysight Booth, Hall 1, Stand 136

For more information about Keysight at ECOC 2019, visit: ECOC2019-Keysight

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
