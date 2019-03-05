Keysight Technologies : Demonstrates Newest Optical and High-speed Digital Test Solutions at OFC 2019 more+

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 05, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it will exhibit the company's newest optical and high-speed digital test solutions at OFC 2019, booth 2600, San Diego Convention Center, March 5th - 7th, 2019.

Massive data flow from 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous vehicles is driving explosive traffic growth. This is creating an unprecedented demand for bandwidth everywhere in the network and data center, while increasing the need for 400G Ethernet and terabit optics.

'Keysight's goal in the optical market is to enable our customers to introduce and accelerate innovations within their cost envelope without compromising quality. This includes new optical components, network elements and systems, and all-optical fiber networks, ' said Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager, Network and Data Center Solutions, at Keysight.

At OFC 2019, Keysight will demonstrate test solutions for high-speed Ethernet and 400G/PAM4 in the data center, coherent test for terabit transmission and optical component characterization addressing the customer workflow from design to characterization and validation across all network layers, as well as manufacturing.

Joachim Peerlings also commented, 'Keysight's close relationship with industry leaders helps them, and us, to be first to market. Keysight's optical and high-speed digital test solutions have been instrumental in the research and development of new devices that our customers will demonstrate at OFC 2019, and they will be an integral part of more than twenty customer demonstrations at the show. '

Examples include:

Eoptolink (booth 4221), a leading optical transceiver supplier for data center, enterprise and optical transmission networks, will partner with Keysight to demonstrate for the first time a 400G ORST (Optical Receiver Stress Test) automated standard-compliant solution used in conjunction with high performance Keysight solutions like the M8040A Bit Error Ratio Tester, M8195A Arbitrary Waveform Generator, N1092C Digital Communication Analyzer, and N1076B clock recovery.

a leading optical transceiver supplier for data center, enterprise and optical transmission networks, will partner with Keysight to demonstrate for the first time a 400G ORST (Optical Receiver Stress Test) automated standard-compliant solution used in conjunction with high performance Keysight solutions like the M8040A Bit Error Ratio Tester, M8195A Arbitrary Waveform Generator, N1092C Digital Communication Analyzer, and N1076B clock recovery. Innolight (booth 1909), a global leader in high-speed optical transceivers, is using a wide array of Keysight's solutions including the company's N1092C Digital Communication Analyzer and N1078A 64 GBd clock recovery, in the live demonstration of their 400G QSFP-DD DR4 (SiPho-based), 400G QSFP-DD LR4 and 200G coherent CFP transceivers for data center and metro applications.

a global leader in high-speed optical transceivers, is using a wide array of Keysight's solutions including the company's N1092C Digital Communication Analyzer and N1078A 64 GBd clock recovery, in the live demonstration of their 400G QSFP-DD DR4 (SiPho-based), 400G QSFP-DD LR4 and 200G coherent CFP transceivers for data center and metro applications. Accelink (booth 5001), a leading opto-electronic components supplier, will demonstrate its new solutions for 400G-FR4 and 100G-DR1 for the datacenter with Keysight's M8040A Bit Error Ratio Tester, N1092C Digital Communication Analyzer, and N1078A 64 GBd clock recovery high performance solutions.

a leading opto-electronic components supplier, will demonstrate its new solutions for 400G-FR4 and 100G-DR1 for the datacenter with Keysight's M8040A Bit Error Ratio Tester, N1092C Digital Communication Analyzer, and N1078A 64 GBd clock recovery high performance solutions. AOI (booth 2431), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, fiber-to-the-home and telecom markets, will showcase Keysight's M8040A Bit Error Ratio Tester, N1092C Digital Communication Analyzer, and N1078A 64 GBd clock recovery test solutions in their new 400G DR4/FR4 to 100G DR1/FR1 products.

a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, fiber-to-the-home and telecom markets, will showcase Keysight's M8040A Bit Error Ratio Tester, N1092C Digital Communication Analyzer, and N1078A 64 GBd clock recovery test solutions in their new 400G DR4/FR4 to 100G DR1/FR1 products. Cloud Light (booth 6625), a market leader for providing customized solutions for optical transceivers and active optical cables for use in datacenters, will show 200G and 400G optical transceivers with Keysight's N1000A Wide-Bandwidth Oscilloscope and N1092C Digital Communication Analyzer

a market leader for providing customized solutions for optical transceivers and active optical cables for use in datacenters, will show 200G and 400G optical transceivers with Keysight's N1000A Wide-Bandwidth Oscilloscope and N1092C Digital Communication Analyzer Molex (booth 2807), a leading global manufacturer of electronic solutions, will show line rate 400G Ethernet traffic with Ixia's AresONE QSFP-DD over Molex's new 3m QSFP-DD DAC in multiple switch vendor demonstrations. Real-time analysis on AresONE will showcase test results of pre-FEC (forward error correction) per lane BER (bit error rate) performance that exceeds IEEE specifications.

a leading global manufacturer of electronic solutions, will show line rate 400G Ethernet traffic with Ixia's AresONE QSFP-DD over Molex's new 3m QSFP-DD DAC in multiple switch vendor demonstrations. Real-time analysis on AresONE will showcase test results of pre-FEC (forward error correction) per lane BER (bit error rate) performance that exceeds IEEE specifications. Finisar (booth 3713), a global leader in optical communications, will demonstrate QSFP-DD and OSFP optical transceiver modules with Ixia's 2nd generation 400GE AresONE test system. The demonstration will consist of AresONE ports transmitting and receiving up to 3.2 Tbps of live Ethernet test traffic to multiple switch vendors within their booth and the Ethernet Alliance (EA) (booth 4749). The Ixia AresONE-400GE test systems will also be used for interoperability testing of the latest 400GE-capable devices, optical and copper interconnects, and network switches at the EA booth.

a global leader in optical communications, will demonstrate QSFP-DD and OSFP optical transceiver modules with Ixia's 2nd generation 400GE AresONE test system. The demonstration will consist of AresONE ports transmitting and receiving up to 3.2 Tbps of live Ethernet test traffic to multiple switch vendors within their booth and the Ethernet Alliance (EA) (booth 4749). Source Photonics (booth 4021), a leading global provider of innovative and reliable technology that enables communications and data connectivity, will demonstrate the maturity of the 400GE ecosystem, using its latest 400G-LR8 and DR4 QSFP-DD modules and Ixia's field-proven K400 QSFP-DD test systems in a multi-vendor live demonstration

a leading global provider of innovative and reliable technology that enables communications and data connectivity, will demonstrate the maturity of the 400GE ecosystem, using its latest 400G-LR8 and DR4 QSFP-DD modules and Ixia's field-proven K400 QSFP-DD test systems in a multi-vendor live demonstration Juniper Networks (booth 2129), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, will use QSFP-DD 400G-FR4 optics in its 400G capable QFX5220 demonstration which will exchange full duplex line rate 400G Ethernet traffic with the AresONE test system located in the EA booth.

As part of the OFC technical program, Keysight industry experts will present two courses:

SC 369-2019: Test and Measurement for Signals with Complex Optical Modulation

Sunday, March 3rd, 1pm - 5pm

Instructor: Bernd Nebendahl - Photonic Systems Architect

SC 178-2019: Test and Measurement for Data Center/Short Reach Communications

Monday, March 4th, 8:30am - 12:30pm

Instructor: Greg LeCheminant - Applications Specialist

Visit Keysight OFC 2019 for a complete list of demos.

Keysight service and support specialists will be available to answer questions about its accredited calibrations, technology refresh services, training and consulting offerings.

