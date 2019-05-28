Keysight Technologies : Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Microwave and Radio Frequency Innovation at IMS 2019 more+

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 28, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, along with an ecosystem of solution partners, will showcase solutions related to 5G , aerospace & defense (A&D), component characterization and validation, as well design software and services at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, June 4 - 6, 2019.

Microwave and radio frequency (RF) technology deliver a new set of complex challenges. Keysight offers a wide range of high frequency test equipment, software, and services that enable customers to design, simulate, and test their latest innovations in 5G, A&D, and emerging applications. Keysight is an IMS Gold and 5G Summit Corporate Sponsor and its experts will be available at the company's booth (#606) to discuss simulation, design, and test topics including:

Keysight 5G Solutions

5G signal generation and analysis testbed validates 5G base station antennas and components from sub-6 GHz to millimeter wave frequency bands 5G new radio (NR) beyond 50 GHz testbed tackles the challenges of extreme mmWave bandwidths

Keysight Aerospace & Defense Solutions

Field solution for 5G and wideband signal monitoring with over-the-air and 100 MHz real-time spectrum analyzer tests multi-emitter radar pulsed environments Electronic warfare test and evaluation platform offers flexible commercial-off-the-shelf solutions for multi-port EW threat simulation and wideband analysis and playback Phase noise test system delivers the highest performance phase noise measurement receiver and measurements on the market

Keysight Component Characterization and Validation Solutions

Wideband mmWave power amplifier test solutions address wideband millimeter-wave measurement challenges with improved accuracy, ease of test, and faster throughput on both measurement and simulation New network analyzers increase measurement accuracy and reduce test time of high port-count devices like phased array antennas

Keysight's Design Software Platform

PathWave enables managers of design, test, and manufacturing teams to improve handoff time, integrate new equipment faster, and scale resources.

Keysight Calibration, Repair, and other Services

Industry-leading array of people, processes and tools assist with the implementation of new technologies and engineer improved processes to lower costs



Media Event - Keysight will hold a media specific event on June 4 from 8 AM - 9 AM during which the company will introduce new products and solutions. Contact Geri Lynne LaCombe at geri_lacombe@keysight.com to register.

Electronic Product Design Report Finds Significant Challenges in Data Correlation and Software Integration

In April 2019, Keysight released the Keysight 2019 Electronic Product Design report, which reveals that data sharing enabled by an integrated product development solution would significantly improve time-to-market across the entire product development workflow.

The Keysight report is based on a survey, conducted by Dimensional Research, of 304 engineers, managers and executives that design, validate and test electronic devices. The survey focused on the challenges identified by respondents across the entire product design workflow.

The results identified data correlation and software integration as the most pressing challenges faced by design and test engineers. In fact, 91% of survey respondents stated that they spend up to 6 months correlating simulation data to test results, a critical step to ensure performance and reliability. This work significantly slows time-to-market for electronic products.

Test Equipment Report Highlights Connection Between Quality and Bottom Line

The company also recently released the Keysight Test Equipment Reportwhich reveals the increasing challenges to achieving electronic hardware manufacturing quality and the impact of poor testing practices on the bottom line of businesses.

The Keysight Test Equipment Report is based on a survey conducted by Dimensional Research consisting of 306 participants that use test equipment for ensuring electronic device quality and testing. The survey sought to understand the current challenges for achieving electronic hardware manufacturing quality.

According to the survey, 64% of respondents confirmed that ensuring product quality is growing more difficult due to the increased complexity of electronics, and the corresponding complexities of testing required to measure quality. Respondents reported that quality challenges originate from growing customer demands and tighter tolerances to increasing manufacturing complexity and pace.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

