Keysight Technologies : Equips Test and Certification House TÜV Rheinland with State-of-the-art eCall Conformance Test Solution more+

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 06, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that TÜV Rheinland, a leading provider of technical services worldwide, has selected Keysight's comprehensive emergency call (eCall) solution to reduce testing time.

The Pan-EU eCall regulation, which has been enforced since April 1, 2018, requires rigorous testing of emergency call functionality in all new cars and light vans. Keysight's automated eCall conformance and homologation test solution supports 2G, 3G and 4G based emergency call systems and offers the ability to test eCall over Long-Term Evolution (LTE), which is referred to as Next Generation eCall or NG eCall. It is a modern, multi-cell, multi-format base station emulator that is compliant with the GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) test cases according to Annex VI of the EU Regulation 2017/79 and Annex 10 of the UN-R144.

'Keysight Technologies' eCall conformance test solution has substantially reduced TÜV Rheinland's testing time, enabling us to optimize testing costs for the customer,' stated Georg Hariskos, engineering expert, vehicle and component test at TÜV Rheinland. 'Central to TÜV Rheinland's time and financial savings is Keysight's easy-to-use and automated eCall conformance test suite, including automation of the strict GNSS test cases according to Annex VI of the EU Regulation 2017/79.'

'Keysight not only delivers the right wireless systems for forward-looking solutions, they offer great after-sales support in all matters of wireless and integration. We are looking forward to continuing to work with them in the future,' stated B. Taslica, global head of Technical Process Optimization - IoT Wireless BS products at TÜV Rheinland.

Keysight's Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) emulation software and ERA-GLONASS conformance testing solution are certified by NavCert, a global provider of technical services, verification, validation and certification services in positioning and navigation.

'Keysight is committed to supporting eCall testing requirements on an ongoing basis,' said Siegfried Gross, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. 'Keysight's state-of-the-art eCall testing platform, combined with our experience in wireless technologies, enables us to provide TÜV Rheinland with an accurate and efficient solution that has significantly accelerated their conformance and homologation testing.'

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

