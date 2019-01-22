Keysight Technologies : First to Gain GCF Approval for 5G NR NSA Mobile Device Certification

Offers industry’s widest range of GCF and PTCRB 5G New Radio test cases for radio frequency and protocol conformance validation of 5G devices

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company has gained Global Certification Forum (GCF) approval for 5G New Radio (NR) Non-Standalone (NSA) test cases, enabling the mobile ecosystem to accelerate protocol and radio frequency (RF) device certification.

Keysight’s 5G Conformance Toolset, which supports both Protocol and RF/RRM, achieved GCF approval on January 16, 2019 at the recent Conformance and Interoperability Agreement Group meeting. The toolset, part of Keysight’s 5G network emulation solution portfolio, has obtained approval for both GCF and PTCRB device certification and supports the industry’s widest range of GCF RF and protocol 5G NR NSA test cases and frequency band combinations. Protocol and RF conformance tests are a key enabler for chipset, device manufacturers and test labs to validate the performance of new 5G designs.

“Keysight is committed to continuing our close collaborations with key industry stakeholders and dominant contributions to the 3GPP standard for 5G NR device validation. This has driven our industry-leading positions with both GCF and PTCRB test validations,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “Keysight’s 5G solutions for full radio frequency and protocol conformance testing enable the mobile ecosystem to confidently evolve with the latest 5G NR standards, as defined by 3GPP and adopted in the GCF and PTCRB certification schemes.”

Last month, Keysight announced that the company’s 5G Conformance Toolset was first to gain both 3GPP RAN5 and PTCRB approval for 5G NR device certification. Keysight’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions leverage Keysight’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to address device development workflow from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. The compact solution supports the device certification process and scales to facilitate mobile device verification, as well as certification across RF, radio resource management (RRM) and protocol. The toolset also enables users to certify new designs across both FR1 (sub-6GHz frequencies) and FR2 (mmWave frequencies).

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

