Keysight Technologies : First to Gain GCF Approval for 5G NR NSA Mobile Device Certification

Offers industry’s widest range of GCF and PTCRB 5G New Radio test cases
for radio frequency and protocol conformance validation of 5G devices
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company
has gained Global
Certification Forum (GCF) approval for 5G New Radio (NR)
Non-Standalone (NSA) test cases, enabling the mobile ecosystem to
accelerate protocol and radio frequency (RF) device certification.
Keysight’s 5G Conformance Toolset, which supports both Protocol
and RF/RRM,
achieved GCF approval on January 16, 2019 at the recent Conformance and
Interoperability Agreement Group meeting. The toolset, part of
Keysight’s 5G network emulation solution portfolio, has obtained
approval for both GCF and PTCRB device certification and supports the
industry’s widest range of GCF RF and protocol 5G NR NSA test cases and
frequency band combinations. Protocol and RF conformance tests are a key
enabler for chipset, device manufacturers and test labs to validate the
performance of new 5G designs.
“Keysight is committed to continuing our close collaborations with key
industry stakeholders and dominant contributions to the 3GPP standard
for 5G NR device validation. This has driven our industry-leading
positions with both GCF and PTCRB test validations,” said Kailash
Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless
test group. “Keysight’s 5G
solutions for full radio frequency and protocol conformance testing
enable the mobile ecosystem to confidently evolve with the latest 5G NR
standards, as defined by 3GPP and adopted in the GCF and PTCRB
certification schemes.”
Last month, Keysight announced that the company’s 5G
Conformance Toolset was first to gain both 3GPP
RAN5 and PTCRB
approval for 5G NR device certification. Keysight’s suite of 5G
network emulation solutions leverage Keysight’s
UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to address device development workflow
from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. The compact solution
supports the device certification process and scales to facilitate
mobile device verification, as well as certification across RF, radio
resource management (RRM) and protocol. The toolset also enables users
to certify new designs across both FR1 (sub-6GHz frequencies) and FR2
(mmWave frequencies).
About Keysight in 5G
Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable
the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the
physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow
from simulation, design and verification to manufacturing, deployment,
and optimization. Keysight offers common software
and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling
the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices,
base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour
scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is
available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
