Keysight Technologies : FormFactor, Industrial Technology Research Institute Collaborate to Deliver Silicon Photonics Test and Measurement Solution more+

SANTA ROSA, Calif., October 16, 2018

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration with FormFactor and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to accelerate integrated photonics innovation.

Silicon photonics enables the transfer of large amounts of data at high speeds using optical signals instead of electrical signals. The silicon photonics market is gaining momentum for data center, automotive, and other applications as it allows optical devices to be created cost effectively - reducing power and size - using silicon semiconductor fabrication techniques. The global silicon photonics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% between 2017 and 2025, according to Inkwood Research.

The FormFactor CM300xi, combined with Keysight's Photonics Application Suite measurement software, provides automated alignment and simultaneous optical-optical and optical-electrical device tests. Key features of the integrated system include:

Six-axis automated optical fiber positioning for precision alignment

Two-stage solution for both coarse and fine alignment

Optical alignment algorithms integrated with high-speed hardware control to shorten test times

Customized scripting and test programs to optimize the system for fast, accurate measurements

High speed, single sweep polarization-dependent-loss (PDL) test that enables high accuracy and repeatability testing without prior polarization alignment

'Research and academia play an important role in optical communications and serve as industry enablers to the eco-system,' said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager for networks and data centers at Keysight Technologies. 'Keysight is proud to work with ITRI and FormFactor to accelerate integrated photonics innovation and enable customers to scale next generation communications networks to connect and secure the world.'

'Silicon photonics is an exciting, emerging application and FormFactor is playing a key role in enabling its maturation and growth,' said Mike Slessor, president and CEO of FormFactor. 'Our collaboration with both Keysight and ITRI to successfully develop a turnkey test system is a key milestone in addressing the unique test and measurement challenges of this new class of devices as they move towards high-volume production.'

'We are happy to collaborate with Keysight and FormFactor in developing emerging high-speed digital and semiconductor applications such as silicon photonics and optical transceivers,' said Dr. Lin, director of electronic and optoelectronic system research laboratories at ITRI. 'Keysight and FormFactor have expertise and testing solutions recognized by several standards organizations and key market players. ITRI is glad to cooperate with these industry leaders to build a silicon photonics testing capability that will service customers.'

About Keysight Technologies



Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe

+1 303 662 4748

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com