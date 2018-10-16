Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Keysight Technologies Inc    KEYS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Keysight Technologies : FormFactor, Industrial Technology Research Institute Collaborate to Deliver Silicon Photonics Test and Measurement Solution more+

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 05:18pm CEST

SANTA ROSA, Calif., October 16, 2018

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration with FormFactor and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to accelerate integrated photonics innovation.

Silicon photonics enables the transfer of large amounts of data at high speeds using optical signals instead of electrical signals. The silicon photonics market is gaining momentum for data center, automotive, and other applications as it allows optical devices to be created cost effectively - reducing power and size - using silicon semiconductor fabrication techniques. The global silicon photonics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% between 2017 and 2025, according to Inkwood Research.

The FormFactor CM300xi, combined with Keysight's Photonics Application Suite measurement software, provides automated alignment and simultaneous optical-optical and optical-electrical device tests. Key features of the integrated system include:

  • Six-axis automated optical fiber positioning for precision alignment
  • Two-stage solution for both coarse and fine alignment
  • Optical alignment algorithms integrated with high-speed hardware control to shorten test times
  • Customized scripting and test programs to optimize the system for fast, accurate measurements
  • High speed, single sweep polarization-dependent-loss (PDL) test that enables high accuracy and repeatability testing without prior polarization alignment

'Research and academia play an important role in optical communications and serve as industry enablers to the eco-system,' said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager for networks and data centers at Keysight Technologies. 'Keysight is proud to work with ITRI and FormFactor to accelerate integrated photonics innovation and enable customers to scale next generation communications networks to connect and secure the world.'

'Silicon photonics is an exciting, emerging application and FormFactor is playing a key role in enabling its maturation and growth,' said Mike Slessor, president and CEO of FormFactor. 'Our collaboration with both Keysight and ITRI to successfully develop a turnkey test system is a key milestone in addressing the unique test and measurement challenges of this new class of devices as they move towards high-volume production.'

'We are happy to collaborate with Keysight and FormFactor in developing emerging high-speed digital and semiconductor applications such as silicon photonics and optical transceivers,' said Dr. Lin, director of electronic and optoelectronic system research laboratories at ITRI. 'Keysight and FormFactor have expertise and testing solutions recognized by several standards organizations and key market players. ITRI is glad to cooperate with these industry leaders to build a silicon photonics testing capability that will service customers.'

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe
+1 303 662 4748
geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia
+81 42 660-2162
fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 15:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
05:18pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : FormFactor, Industrial Technology Research Institute Col..
PU
05:02pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : FormFactor, Industrial Technology Research Institute Col..
BU
10/11KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at GIT..
PU
10/11KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at GIT..
BU
10/10KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Commemorates the One-Year Anniversary of the Devastating..
PU
10/10KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Commemorates the One-Year Anniversary of the Devastating..
BU
10/10KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Recognized for Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts m..
PU
10/10KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Recognized for Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts
BU
10/08KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Spotlight Solutions in Autonomous Vehicles, Connected..
PU
10/08KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Spotlight Solutions in Autonomous Vehicles, Connected..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Interactive Brokers - U.S. Telecom Stocks Surge As 5G Ambitions Intensify 
08/22Keysight Technologies Inc. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/22PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (08/22/2018) 
08/22Deutsche Bank raises Keysight Tech's target after earnings 
08/21Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) CEO Ron Nersesian on Q3 2018 Results - Ear.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 879 M
EBIT 2018 736 M
Net income 2018 391 M
Debt 2018 1 192 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,84
P/E ratio 2019 25,06
EV / Sales 2018 3,30x
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 11 624 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 73,9 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul N. Clark Non-Executive Chairman
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James G. Cullen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC47.76%11 624
SMC CORP-28.71%20 215
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL-10.26%14 073
SHIMADZU CORPORATION22.31%8 409
COGNEX CORPORATION-26.88%7 693
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-20.54%4 101
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.