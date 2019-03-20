Log in
Keysight Technologies : Intel Mobile Communications Denmark, Telenor Denmark, and Aalborg University Complete Project Virtuoso Aimed at Trialing New 5G Technologies

03/20/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Keysight’s virtual drive testing tools help research partners benchmark base stations and mobile devices in field-realistic lab environment

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the successful completion of the international research project Virtuoso, which focused on using virtualized environments for communication system development and optimization. Virtuoso, funded by the Innovation Fund Denmark, was jointly established by Keysight Technologies, Intel Mobile Communications Denmark ApS, Telenor Denmark A/S, and Aalborg University, in 2014 to trial new 5G technologies.

Keysight’s Virtual Drive Testing (VDT) Toolset, which uses Keysight’s PROPSIM channel emulator to replicate complex real-world radio channel conditions and impairments, was developed as part of Virtuoso. The project provided a lab-based and field-realistic benchmarking methodology that streamlines modem design, integration, verification, and network feature rollout, enabling research partners Intel Mobile Communications Denmark and Telenor Denmark to trial new technologies.

“Keysight’s network emulation solutions, combined with our expertise in virtual drive test tools, channel modeling and channel emulation, contributed to the successful completion of project Virtuoso, which has accelerated research and development of 5G,” said Janne Kolu, director of channel emulation solutions at Keysight Technologies.

In 2016, project Virtuoso helped accelerate the first-to-market commercial release of Keysight’s VDT Toolset for simulated networks, which is the only tool used as part of China Mobile’s test plan to verify mobile device performance in high-speed train scenarios. The mandated test plan requires suppliers to demonstrate device performance under challenging mobility conditions prior to market introduction, which helps improve end-user quality of experience.

Keysight’s VDT Toolset also enabled Telenor to benchmark LTE mobile devices and base stations to establish a systematic, realistic and repeatable test in a lab-based environment. In addition, Intel Mobile Communications Denmark validated Keysight’s fading replay technology, and Aalborg University, collaborating with Keysight, developed state-of-the-art map-based channel models for 5G in support of key 5G use cases.

“As a result of our participation in project Virtuoso, the foundations for a productive and durable cooperation have been established and have enabled us to build a new lab using a shielded chamber to facilitate advanced testing of wireless devices,” said Brian Jørgensen, head of digital infrastructure, Telenor Technology at Telenor Denmark. “Keysight’s virtual drive test tools allowed us to efficiently and automatically benchmark mobile devices and base stations, as well as repeatably reproduce specific field issues in a lab environment.”

“Virtuoso offered us a great opportunity to perform joint 5G measurement campaigns, develop world-leading research capabilities on over-the-air testing of 5G systems, and publish articles in research journals and patents with Keysight that helped the industry advance 5G technology,” said Gert Frølund Pedersen, professor at Aalborg University.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
