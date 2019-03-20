Keysight Technologies : Intel Mobile Communications Denmark, Telenor Denmark, and Aalborg University Complete Project Virtuoso Aimed at Trialing New 5G Technologies

Keysight’s virtual drive testing tools help research partners benchmark
base stations and mobile devices in field-realistic lab environment
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the successful
completion of the international research project Virtuoso, which focused
on using virtualized environments for communication system development
and optimization. Virtuoso, funded by the Innovation Fund Denmark, was
jointly established by Keysight Technologies, Intel Mobile
Communications Denmark ApS, Telenor Denmark A/S, and Aalborg University,
in 2014 to trial new 5G technologies.
Keysight’s
Virtual Drive Testing (VDT) Toolset, which uses Keysight’s PROPSIM
channel emulator to replicate complex real-world radio channel
conditions and impairments, was developed as part of Virtuoso. The
project provided a lab-based and field-realistic benchmarking
methodology that streamlines modem design, integration, verification,
and network feature rollout, enabling research partners Intel Mobile
Communications Denmark and Telenor Denmark to trial new technologies.
“Keysight’s network emulation solutions, combined with our expertise in
virtual drive test tools, channel modeling and channel emulation,
contributed to the successful completion of project Virtuoso, which has
accelerated research and development of 5G,” said Janne Kolu, director
of channel emulation solutions at Keysight Technologies.
In 2016, project Virtuoso helped accelerate the first-to-market
commercial release of Keysight’s VDT Toolset for simulated networks,
which is the only tool used as part of China Mobile’s test plan to
verify mobile device performance in high-speed train scenarios. The
mandated test plan requires suppliers to demonstrate device performance
under challenging mobility conditions prior to market introduction,
which helps improve end-user quality of experience.
Keysight’s VDT Toolset also enabled Telenor to benchmark LTE mobile
devices and base stations to establish a systematic, realistic and
repeatable test in a lab-based environment. In addition, Intel Mobile
Communications Denmark validated Keysight’s fading replay technology,
and Aalborg University, collaborating with Keysight, developed
state-of-the-art map-based channel
models for 5G in support of key 5G use cases.
“As a result of our participation in project Virtuoso, the foundations
for a productive and durable cooperation have been established and have
enabled us to build a new lab using a shielded chamber to facilitate
advanced testing of wireless devices,” said Brian Jørgensen, head of
digital infrastructure, Telenor Technology at Telenor Denmark.
“Keysight’s virtual drive test tools allowed us to efficiently and
automatically benchmark mobile devices and base stations, as well as
repeatably reproduce specific field issues in a lab environment.”
“Virtuoso offered us a great opportunity to perform joint 5G measurement
campaigns, develop world-leading research capabilities on over-the-air
testing of 5G systems, and publish articles in research journals and
patents with Keysight that helped the industry advance 5G technology,”
said Gert Frølund Pedersen, professor at Aalborg University.
