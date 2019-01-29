Keysight Technologies : Introduces Comprehensive Solution for PCI Express 5.0 Technology

Delivers the speed and margins required to meet fifth generation
standards
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a comprehensive
transmitter (Tx) and receiver (Rx) testing solution providing the speed
and margins needed to meet the Peripheral Component Interconnect or PCI
Express® 5.0 Technology (PCIe® Gen5) standard.
With many 5G wireless devices reported to launch in 2019, the
computer/server industry is actively working to upgrade and enhance
network speed with advanced technologies such as 400G Ethernet. PCI
Express 5.0 technology is required for computer servers to support the
bandwidth of 400G networks, as it is the only significant input/output
(I/O) interconnect that has the throughput necessary to support the 400G
interface.
Designing integrated circuits and systems utilizing this version of the
PCIe standard presents significant engineering challenges for
developers. Keysight’s comprehensive PCIe 5.0 transmitter and receiver
solution enables engineers with the tools necessary to achieve the speed
and margins required to meet the standard, with upgradability for future
investment protection.
“Data centers need to be upgraded to the next 400G speed rates for
operators to offer new services, while preserving quality, meeting the
ever-increasing data and storage demands, and minimizing costs,” said
Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s
Networks and Data Centers. “Physical layer transmitter and receiver test
tools capable of testing at 32GT/s enable designers to optimize their
transmitter, receiver, and channel designs for maximum performance and
reliability at the required increased data transfer rate.”
The Keysight
PCIe 5.0 receiver test solution enables the design and validation of
circuits capable of tolerating significantly attenuated signals at 32
GT/s. PCIe 5.0 utilizes aggressive equalization techniques helping the
receiver restore the quality of the transmitted signal, allowing for
error-free recovery of the digital information from the PCIe Tx signal.
Due to these high data transfer rates, PCIe 5.0 receivers must accept a
heavily degraded signal resulting from the channel’s high-frequency loss
characteristics, resulting in unacceptable bit error ratios (BERs). To
address this, Keysight has developed the M8040A
High Performance 64Gbaud BERT, enabling physical layer
characterization and compliance testing, to characterize receiver
performance margins on the physical layer.
In addition, the increase in digital transmission speed and throughput
introduce significant signal integrity challenges such as issues with
connector crosstalk and receiver jitter sensitivity, driving the need
for an accurate oscilloscope and receiver test solution. Keysight’s Infiniium
UXR-Series oscilloscope provides industry leading bandwidth and
noise floor performance to maximize margins and meet the challenges
presented by the PCIe 5.0 standard, with upgradeability to 110 GHz.
