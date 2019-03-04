Keysight Technologies : Ixia, a Keysight Business, Spotlights Solutions that Offer Networks an Advantage Against Security Threats at RSA 2019 more+

Bulletin

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 4, 2019 - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Ixia, a Keysight Business, will highlight solutions that offer networks advantage against security threats at RSA 2019, booth #6245, North Hall, at the Moscone Center in ;San Francisco, March 4-7, 2019.

At this year's event, Ixia will highlight the company's solutions which provide enterprise security teams with protection against bad actors and malware. Attendees will learn how to:

Ixia will spotlight several new products at RSA including Ixia Vision Edge 1S and 100G iBypass.

Hear from Security Experts

Ixia will host a panel moderated by CMO Marie Hattar on Tuesday, March 5 from 3:40 pm to 4:40 pm, 'You can't manage what you can't measure: Are we measuring the right stuff?' The panel of industry veterans will discuss the harsh realities of network security and how to protect your enterprise. Attendees can register here to attend.

Panelists include:

Steve McGregory, senior director of Application and Threat Intelligence at Ixia

Sean Cordero, vice president of Cloud Strategy at Netskope

Justin Harvey, Global Incident, Response Leader at Accenture

Ixia will also speak about 'Securing the Next Generation Data Center: You Can't Protect What You Can't See' in the ExtraHop booth #1427 on March 5th and 6th at 2:30 pm.

Ixia's network visibility solutions seamlessly integrate with leading ecosystem partner solutions to increase security, performance and management of their physical and virtual networks. For a full list of partners, visit https://www.ixiacom.com/partners/technology-partners.

