Keysight Technologies : Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Snaproute Collaborate to Enable Agile, Continuously Upgradeable Networks at OCP 2019

Ixia’s IxNetwork test solution validates updates using Snaproute Cloud
Native Network Operating System
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced a
demonstration of Ixia’s IxNetwork
platform and Snaproute’s Cloud
Native Network Operating System (CN-NOS) at the Open Compute Project
(OCP) Global Summit, March 14 -15, 2019, that validates updates in an
agile, continuously upgradeable network infrastructure.
Traditional network operating systems are built on monolithic
architectures which are not conducive for businesses and their
operational teams to quickly adapt to rapidly changing demands. The
complexity of today’s network operating systems makes it difficult to
touch the network, which can result in downtime or outages. This leads
to delays in new services, lost revenue and security vulnerabilities.
“Companies need to move to an agile, continuously upgradeable network
infrastructure that allows DevOps and Network Operations teams to
collaborate to accelerate feature/function deployment, upgrades and
security patches without negatively impacting an ‘always on, always
available’ business,” said Dom Wilde, CEO of Snaproute. “Our
collaboration with Ixia using the proven IxNetwork platform demonstrates
how Snaproute’s CN-NOS enables continuous updates by eliminating
maintenance windows and network downtime.”
Built on a containerized, microservices architecture, and leveraging
embedded Kubernetes, Snaproute’s CN-NOS
provides enhanced network agility that drives rapid, secure and
efficient application deployment and business performance. Ixia’s
IxNetwork offers extensive automation capabilities that deliver
continuous validation of a network built on CN-NOS, in both software and
hardware environments, as well as extensive troubleshooting needed for
quick issue resolution.
“Today’s network operations teams are under increasing pressure to
support new application capabilities and rapidly address network
vulnerabilities. Network software must be updated more frequently, while
ensuring these updates do not create performance issues or downtime,”
said Scott Westlake, vice president of alliances at Keysight’s Ixia
Solutions Group. “The combination of Snaproute’s CN-NOS and Ixia’s
IxNetwork allows network operations teams to deploy a continuous
integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) workflow to validate updates at
full performance and at scale.”
Ixia’s IxNetwork, in conjunction with Ixia’s AresONE-400GE
and Novus
100GE test platforms, enables customers to validate the
functionality and performance of their tailored network and software
configurations, and to do this in a CI/CD pipeline to flexibly validate
their specific network and software configurations.
The demonstration of Ixia’s IxNetwork and Snaproute’s Cloud Native
Network Operating System will be available in Booth D1 at the Open
Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit.
