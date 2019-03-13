Keysight Technologies : Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Snaproute Collaborate to Enable Agile, Continuously Upgradeable Networks at OCP 2019

Ixia’s IxNetwork test solution validates updates using Snaproute Cloud Native Network Operating System

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced a demonstration of Ixia’s IxNetwork platform and Snaproute’s Cloud Native Network Operating System (CN-NOS) at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, March 14 -15, 2019, that validates updates in an agile, continuously upgradeable network infrastructure.

Traditional network operating systems are built on monolithic architectures which are not conducive for businesses and their operational teams to quickly adapt to rapidly changing demands. The complexity of today’s network operating systems makes it difficult to touch the network, which can result in downtime or outages. This leads to delays in new services, lost revenue and security vulnerabilities.

“Companies need to move to an agile, continuously upgradeable network infrastructure that allows DevOps and Network Operations teams to collaborate to accelerate feature/function deployment, upgrades and security patches without negatively impacting an ‘always on, always available’ business,” said Dom Wilde, CEO of Snaproute. “Our collaboration with Ixia using the proven IxNetwork platform demonstrates how Snaproute’s CN-NOS enables continuous updates by eliminating maintenance windows and network downtime.”

Built on a containerized, microservices architecture, and leveraging embedded Kubernetes, Snaproute’s CN-NOS provides enhanced network agility that drives rapid, secure and efficient application deployment and business performance. Ixia’s IxNetwork offers extensive automation capabilities that deliver continuous validation of a network built on CN-NOS, in both software and hardware environments, as well as extensive troubleshooting needed for quick issue resolution.

“Today’s network operations teams are under increasing pressure to support new application capabilities and rapidly address network vulnerabilities. Network software must be updated more frequently, while ensuring these updates do not create performance issues or downtime,” said Scott Westlake, vice president of alliances at Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group. “The combination of Snaproute’s CN-NOS and Ixia’s IxNetwork allows network operations teams to deploy a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) workflow to validate updates at full performance and at scale.”

Ixia’s IxNetwork, in conjunction with Ixia’s AresONE-400GE and Novus 100GE test platforms, enables customers to validate the functionality and performance of their tailored network and software configurations, and to do this in a CI/CD pipeline to flexibly validate their specific network and software configurations.

The demonstration of Ixia’s IxNetwork and Snaproute’s Cloud Native Network Operating System will be available in Booth D1 at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005468/en/