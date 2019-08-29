Keysight Technologies : Kandou Bus Collaborate to Advance Chord Signaling Technology for High-Speed Digital Applications more+

SANTA ROSA, Calif., August 29, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration with Kandou Bus to advance high-speed digital signaling applications using Keysight's test solutions for characterizing Chord™ signaling transmitter and receiver designs.

Data centers are experiencing a surge in computing, storage and performance demand. This is due to data intensive applications driven by 5G technology such as virtual reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT) applications, artificial intelligence (AI), and the roll-out of autonomous vehicles. In its report Data Age 2025, IDC predicts that by 2025 this digital transformation will result in more than 175 zettabytes of data generated around the world per year. As a result, data centers are evolving from using 100 Gigabit Ethernet (100GE) data speeds to 400GE and beyond. This requires moving from Non-Return to Zero ('NRZ') to new modulation technologies such as four-level Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4), or alternatively the use of Chord signaling. Chord signaling is a multi-wire signaling approach that is a generalization of differential signaling.

'Keysight is performing a pivotal role in helping the industry advance the use of Chord signaling in high-speed digital applications, unlocking new capabilities in electronic devices and systems,' said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, general manager of Keysight's networks and data centers segment. 'Our collaboration with Kandou is a great example of how Keysight's first to market solutions accelerate at the pace of innovation, enabling engineers to address complex design challenges and meet market demands.'

Keysight's transmitter test solutions leverage the multi-channel acquisition system of the N1000A DCA-X wide-bandwidth oscilloscope and the company's recently introduced N1010100A FlexDCA R&D software to quickly decode and analyze Chord signaling applications that utilize groups of correlated signals such as CNRZ-5 (5 bits on 6 correlated wires) and ENRZ (3 bits on 4 correlated wires). Together with Keysight's M8100 Series Arbitrary Waveform Generator (AWG), users can easily generate the multi-wire encoded waveforms used in receiver test applications

'Our close collaboration with Keysight has enabled us to accelerate development and deployment of Kandou's Chord signaling technology, which can deliver faster, more dense and lower power interconnects compared to PAM4 and NRZ technologies,' stated Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO of Kandou Bus.

Kandou is an interface technology company that specializes in the design, license and implementation of multi-wire link solutions, offers an innovative multi-wire signaling technology. Kandou's Chord™ signaling designed for reducing power consumption and improving the performance of semiconductors used in routers, servers, mobile phones and satellites. It can also be used to support USB4 high-speed digital connections as well as 400GE applications.

*pulse amplitude modulation (PAM); non-return to zero (NRZ)

