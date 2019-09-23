Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Keysight Technologies Inc    KEYS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC

(KEYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keysight Technologies : Launches First Forward Error Correction (FEC)-Aware Layer 1 Test System more+

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:17am EDT

SANTA ROSA, Calif., September 23, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced two new solutions - the N4891A 400GBASE Forward Error Correction (FEC)-aware compliance test solution, which finds performance and interoperability issues early in the design and validation process of data center-related devices, and the A400GE-QDD 400GE multiport test system, which characterizes and quantifies the actual bit error rate (BER) and forward error correction (FEC) performance of silicon communication devices.

Cloud solutions are driving deployments of 400 Gigabit Ethernet speed interfaces in data centers. However, 400G Ethernet technologies, based on the 56Gb/s electrical lane signaling rates, increase the level of complexity in the development of stable port electronics in networking devices. The challenge is characterizing and quantifying the BER along with FEC performance of silicon devices, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), fiber and copper interconnects, optical transceivers and port electronics of switches and routers.

Keysight has combined the functionality of its A400GE-QDD 400GE Layer 1 multiport test system with that of the M8040A high-performance BERT system resulting in a new solution, the N4891A 400GBASE FEC-aware receiver test solution. This new solution provides the industry's first FEC-aware compliance testing solution for measurement of frame loss ratio in 400G Ethernet links using FEC by supplying one stressed lane and maintaining the proper FEC striped test pattern data, without placing stress on the other lanes.

'Keysight's new test solution fills a gap in high-speed Ethernet testing by combining best-in-class technologies from analog and protocols,' said Jerry Pepper, Fellow, Keysight Technologies. 'Until now, the industry had no way to verify FEC performance while simultaneously stressing one of the lanes according to the IEEE 802.3 recommendation. This innovation enables customers to enter systems testing with higher confidence and deliver their 400GE products to market faster.'

'It's exciting to see the contributions we are making to the industry to fully master the challenges that are associated with 400GE by combining our Ixia and Keysight technology leadership,' stated Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager, Network and Data Center Solutions, at Keysight.

Demonstrations at ECOC 2019

The N4891A 400GBASE FEC-aware receiver stress test solution will be demonstrated for the first time at the European Conference on Optical Communication Exhibition 2019 (ECOC 2019) in Hall 1, Stand 136 in Dublin, Ireland, September 23-25. The demonstration will include Finisar's market-leading QSFP-DD 400G-LR8 transceiver as the Device Under Test. There will also be a demonstration of the A400GE-QDD test solution with the following QSFP-DD optical physical medium dependents (PMDs): FR4 from Cambridge Industries Group (CIG) with QSFP-DD MSA's Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) revision 4.0; a DR4 from Innolight; and electrical loopback plugs from Amphenol.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

The test method is prescribed in the IEEE 802.3 standard clauses 121,122,123, 124 (former 802.3bs) and 136, 137 and 138 (former 802.3cd).

# # #

Keysight's N4891A 400GABASE FEC-aware receiver test solution allows measurement of frame loss ratio in 400G Ethernet links

Example setup for a FEC-aware standard-compliant electrical receiver test with Keysight's N4891A 400GABASE FEC-aware receiver test solution

The A400GE-QDD 400GE multiport test system characterizes and quantifies the actual bit error rate (BER) and forward error correction (FEC) performance of silicon communication devices.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Additional Information

Images of Keysight's N4891A 400GBASE Forward Error Correction (FEC)-aware compliance test solution are available at https://www.keysight.com/find/FEC-RX-Test-images.

Keysight Contact:

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe
+1 303 662 4748
geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia
+81 42 660-2162
fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
05:17aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Launches First Forward Error Correction (FEC)-Aware Laye..
PU
05:01aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Launches First Forward Error Correction (FEC)-Aware Laye..
BU
09/20KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First Integrated Tes..
BU
09/19KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Accelerates Market Introduction of 5G Devices in U.S. wi..
PU
09/19KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Accelerates Market Introduction of 5G Devices in U.S. wi..
BU
09/18KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Demonstrates Latest Test Solutions for Optical Transmiss..
PU
09/18KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Demonstrates Latest Test Solutions for Optical Transmiss..
BU
09/17KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity ..
PU
09/17KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity ..
BU
09/16KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Award $50,000 USD to Winner of IoT Innovation Challen..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 288 M
EBIT 2019 1 008 M
Net income 2019 591 M
Debt 2019 182 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,2x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,36x
EV / Sales2020 3,87x
Capitalization 18 527 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 106,70  $
Last Close Price 98,77  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul N. Clark Non-Executive Chairman
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC59.10%18 527
SMC CORP38.39%27 653
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL25.39%17 452
COGNEX CORPORATION24.67%8 228
SHIMADZU CORPORATION35.83%7 759
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.43.94%5 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group