KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC

(KEYS)
Keysight Technologies : Launches New Radio Frequency Vector Signal Generator

08/01/2019 | 11:02am EDT

Delivers advanced features at a low cost to meet the test and measurement demands of engineers designing IoT and general-purpose devices

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new CXG X-Series Radio Frequency (RF) Vector Signal Generator (CXG), which delivers advanced performance, is standards-compliant, and meets the demands of engineers designing IoT and general-purpose devices at a reasonable price.

Keysight N5166B CXG X-Series RF Vector Signal Generator (Photo: Business Wire)

IoT and general-purpose R&D and design validation (DVT) engineers need to keep up with today’s expanding consumer electronics market. They want an economic and versatile test and measurement system that can handle a diverse set of consumer electronic devices and deliver the performance required to generate receiver tests across different wireless standards.

Keysight’s new CXG enables engineers designing IoT and general-purpose devices to:

  • Accelerate the product development cycle,
  • Gain greater confidence in design characterization with Keysight’s PathWave Signal Generation software, and
  • Meet budget constraints without sacrificing the ability to test with quality signals.

“Keysight’s CXG solution delivers the economy and performance that engineers need to perform a diverse set of consumer electronic device tests across evolving wireless standards,” said Kari Fauber, senior director of the Global Partner Organization at Keysight Technologies. “It also offers our vast network of channel partners an ideal complement to sell in conjunction with the already popular Keysight CXA signal analyzer.”

Key features provided by Keysight’s CXG signal generator include:

  • Frequency range of 9 kHz – 3/6 GHz and up to 120 MHz RF modulation bandwidth that cover most of consumer wireless application testing requirements
  • Basic parametric testing of components and functional verification of receivers
  • Testing of devices with multiple standards-compliant vector signals while reducing the time spent on signal creation
  • Troubleshooting of components within a wireless communication system using a reliable vector signal generator
  • Minimizing downtime and expenses with self-maintenance solutions and low-cost repairs

Pricing and Availability

Keysight’s CXG X-Series RF Vector Signal Generator is available now at a starting price of US $16,995.00

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Additional Information

Images of Keysight's CXG X-Series RF Vector Signal Generator are available at https://www.keysight.com/find/cxg-images.


