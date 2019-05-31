Keysight Technologies : Modulation Distortion Analysis Test Solution Enables Qorvo to Fully Characterize 5G mmWave Front End Modules in Production Test

Includes new Keysight modulation distortion application to accurately
and cost-effectively measure wideband modulated signals
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company’s
new Modulation Distortion Analysis test suite has enabled Qorvo
to fully characterize 5G mmWave front end module (FEM) performance in
production test.
Qorvo, a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) solutions for both
wireless infrastructure and defense, selected Keysight’s new Modulation
Distortion Analysis test suite to measure wideband modulated signals and
ensure full 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) compliance on all front-end
technology up to 43GHz. This additional production testing capability
increases customers’ system level yields over the lifetime of a product.
Ensuring reliable and efficient 5G
mmWave communications requires the performance of integrated circuit
(IC) elements to be rigorously tested under linear and nonlinear
conditions across the entire workflow from design, validation to
manufacturing. Keysight’s recently
launched modulation distortion application, which is fully
integrated with the company’s PNA-X
Vector Network Analyzer, enables designers of 5G ICs and FEMs to
accurately, repeatably and quickly characterize the behavior of a device
under modulated wideband signal stimulus.
“Keysight’s collaboration with Qorvo on advanced 5G measurement
techniques has contributed to the development of a new approach to
evaluating active devices under protocol correct stimulus conditions,”
said Kailash Narayanan, vice president of Keysight’s wireless test
group. “Our suite of IC
test solutions with the new modulation
distortion analysis application, offers the industry’s widest system
dynamic range, leading to accurate measurements of parameters such as
error vector magnitude (EVM) and adjacent channel leakage ratio (ACLR),
which play a significant role in delivering efficient and reliable
communications in a 5G network.”
“We’re pleased to be working with Keysight, a proven partner with the
technical expertise and comprehensive suite of solutions needed to
accurately characterize our new 5G mmWave front end modules,” said Roger
Hall, general manager of high-performance solutions at Qorvo.
“Keysight’s IC test capability helps us meet our strategic goals of
delivering the highest quality products to our customers.”
