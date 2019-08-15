Keysight Technologies : Provides 5G Network Emulation Solutions to TCL Communication to Accelerate Development and Validation of 5G New Radio (NR) Designs more+

Log in
Keysight Technologies : Provides 5G Network Emulation Solutions to TCL Communication to Accelerate Development and Validation of 5G New Radio (NR) Designs

08/15/2019 | 11:22am EDT

SANTA ROSA, Calif., August 15, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication), a global mobile terminal manufacturer and internet service provider, has selected the company's 5G network emulation solutions to validate its 5G new radio (NR) designs.

TCL Communication, with a multi-brand portfolio that includes TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry branded products, chose Keysight to accelerate the development and testing of 5G NR devices including 5G smartphones, 5G USB data terminals, 5G+8K QLED televisions, and 5G consumer premise equipment (CPEs). Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions enable TCL Communication to validate radio frequency (RF) performance, in accordance with the 3GPP 5G NR standards, for global market introductions.

'As one of the world's leading suppliers of 5G solutions with wide industry adoption, Keysight has been a good partner for our 5G development and validation plans,' said Charles ZOU, vice president of Global R&D Center at TCL Communication. 'Their contributions to the 5G NR standards influenced our decision to select Keysight, supporting an accelerated commercialization of 5G technology around the globe.'

TCL Communication leverages the same Keysight test tools and test cases used by leading chipset manufacturers - including MediaTek - to speed validation of the RF performance of new 5G NR devices and achieve consistent results. Earlier this year, MediaTek used Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions, together with its Helio M70 modem with integrated baseband, to successfully establish a 5G NR data call, reaching the theoretical maximal throughput rate over 100MHz NR bandwidth, for both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) modes.

Both Keysight and TCL Communication are active members of the China Mobile-led 5G Device Forerunner Initiative project, which aims to accelerate development and industry maturity of 5G devices through organizing large-scale 5G trials with cross-industry participants.

'TCL Communication's selection of Keysight reinforces the importance of collaborating with suppliers of solutions used across a connected mobile ecosystem of wireless device makers, chipset vendors and mobile operators,' said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group.

Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions - based on Keysight's UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform - enable device makers to validate 5G NR multi-mode designs across protocol, RF and radio resource management (RRM) in both non-standalone (NSA) and stand-alone (SA) modes. This means Keysight's end-to-end 5G solutions provide the flexibility needed to rapidly validate multi-mode designs in nearly any form factor, accelerating their ability to address global requirements in sub-6GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) spectrum.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight's industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Contact:

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe
+1 303 662 4748
geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia
+81 42 660-2162
fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 15:21:09 UTC
