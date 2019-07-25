Keysight Technologies : , Qualcomm Collaborate to Obtain Industry-First GCF Validation of 5G Radio Frequency (RF) Demodulation and Radio Resource Management (RRM) Test Cases

Achievement accelerates global certification of 5G devices

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced joint efforts with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, that resulted in the industry’s first Global Certification Forum (GCF) validation of 5G New Radio (NR) conformance test cases for radio frequency (RF) demodulation and radio resource management (RRM) in non-standalone (NSA) mode for frequency range (FR) 1.

Keysight used its 5G RF/RRM Conformance Toolset to achieve this industry first milestone, which accelerates global certification of 5G devices. This achievement was confirmed at the Conformance Agreement Group (CAG) #59 meeting, which took place July 16 and 17, 2019 in Malaga, Spain. The close collaboration between Keysight and Qualcomm Technologies on 5G technology development contributes to Keysight’s continued momentum around 5G conformance test case coverage.

“We are pleased to report another industry-first of 3GPP RF demodulation and RRM test cases,” said Muthu Kumaran, senior director at Keysight Technologies. “As a result, device makers can launch 5G devices based on the latest 5G NR specifications and ensure these devices perform as expected in next generation mobile networks.”

Keysight’s 5G RF/RRM Conformance Toolset is part of the company’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions. It enables mobile operators, chipset and device manufacturers, as well as test labs, to validate new devices across the workflow, from early design to acceptance and manufacturing for both FR1 and FR2. The solution suite leverages the company’s UXM 5G Wireless Platform to provide early access to a comprehensive range of test cases on a common platform.

“Our work with Keysight, a leader in 5G technology, has resulted in another significant industry breakthrough,” said Prashant Dogra, vice president, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Early access to GCF validated test cases can enable device makers and mobile operators to help ensure end-users can access a superior 5G experience.”

In June 2019, Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions were used by Qualcomm Technologies to successfully demonstrate the world’s first 5G PC powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx 5G Compute Platform at Computex, a leading global ICT and IoT show in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and/or its subsidiaries.

